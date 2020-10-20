-
Seinfeld stars to reunite for Texas Democratic Party 'fundraiser about something'12:47 p.m.
Melania Trump will skip Trump campaign event because she still has a cough1:09 p.m.
Utah's Democratic and Republican candidates for governor release joint ad urging civility and a fair election12:09 p.m.
Kanye West drops another $3 million on his presidential bid, raises $2,78211:10 a.m.
North Carolina's presidential and Senate races are both tossups10:56 a.m.
DOJ reportedly set to sue Google for alleged antitrust violations9:35 a.m.
Healthy volunteers to be infected with COVID-19 in vaccine challenge trials8:29 a.m.
USA Today's ideologically diverse editorial board unanimously endorses Biden, a first8:07 a.m.
