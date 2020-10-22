See More Speed Reads
Opinion
Trump vividly reminds us that he doesn't know how tariffs work

10:30 p.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

President Trump's characterization of his trade war with China at the presidential debate Thursday evening was an unusually vivid reminder that he does not, in fact, understand how tariffs work.

"China is paying," Trump said. "They're paying billions and billions of dollars. I just gave $28 billion to our farmers — "

"Taxpayers' money," Democratic nominee Joe Biden interjected.

"It was China — " Trump paused. "It's what?"

"Taxpayers' money," Biden reiterated. "It didn't come from China."

"Yeah, you know who the taxpayer is? It's called China," Trump crowed. "China paid $28 million, and you know what they did to pay it, Joe? They devalued their currency, and they also paid up. And you know who got the money? Our farmers. Our great farmers, because they were targeted."

This misconception — that the country targeted by U.S. tariffs pays those taxes — seems to be lodged deep in Trump's mind. "Billions of Dollars are pouring into the coffers of the U.S.A. because of the Tariffs being charged to China," he tweeted in 2018, thrilling that this would "just make our Country richer than ever before!"

The reality is that U.S. tariffs on foreign imports are paid, as Biden said, by American consumers. Tariffs do raise revenues for Washington, but they do so at the U.S. public's expense, as foreign producers pass these costs along to their customers. Tariffs don't put foreign funds in Washington's coffers.

So that $28 billion in farm subsidies Trump touted — which many farmers, for the record, have said is a shoddy substitute for free trade — was indeed paid by American taxpayers. Because of Trump's trade war, we're spending more on imported goods (paying our own government's tariffs). And we're also paying to subsidize farmers whose business has been hurt, perhaps irreparably, by Chinese retaliation to the tariffs Trump imposed, evidently without a clue about what they really do. Bonnie Kristian

A shockingly civil end to the 2020 campaign

11:38 p.m.
Author: Joel Mathis
Joel Mathis

The best thing about Thursday night's presidential debate is that it probably didn't leave millions of Americans wanting to take a shower, despairing for the future of democracy.

That is a low bar, of course, but one set by the historically atrocious first encounter between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, which was marred by the president's interruptions and rudeness to both Biden and Chris Wallace, the moderator. Afterward, a number of observers begged the Commission on Presidential Debates to shut down the remaining debates altogether.

The commission persisted, albeit with some stiffer rules enforcement. And Trump was on something mostly resembling his best behavior Thursday night. Was it the mute button? Was the president chastened? Perhaps Kristen Welker was simply a more effective moderator? Who can tell? But the change was good for viewers, at the very least.

The notion of civility has taken a big hit the last few years. Partisans on both sides increasingly seem to believe their opponents aren't worthy of the courtesy. But civility — even if it is enforced rather than freely practiced — certainly has its uses in some contexts. A presidential debate is one of them.

Oh, President Trump lied just about as much as he ever does. One hopes that viewers didn't just accept either candidate's assertions on Thursday, but that they'll consult reputable fact-checkers and news organizations to get a sense of the truth. The calmer tone, though, gave viewers a chance to actually hear from each candidate and get a better sense of their priorities and policies. That's not nothing.

It's still reasonable to question whether debates are the best way to help voters weigh their choices. But if we're going to have them, it's much better when everybody takes their turn and lets others speak. Joel Mathis

Americans really wanted to know how many houses Trump and Biden have during the debate

11:37 p.m.

One tiny quip in Thursday's presidential debate sparked an interesting Google search spike.

It wasn't anything substantial, like how many children whose parents can't be found after they were split at the border (545). It was President Trump's false claim that Democratic nominee Joe Biden "has houses all over the place." Following Trump's insistence that Biden "lives very well" in his many houses, Google searches for "how many houses does Biden have" and, less so, "how many houses does Trump have," shot up.

Biden has two houses, both of which are in Delaware, and one of which he only bought three years ago. Trump meanwhile owns dozens of properties around the world.

On a more serious note, unemployment remained the top search topic both before and during almost all of the debate, even though it wasn't discussed much on the stage.

But overall, Biden dominated the Google search war when compared to the rest of the presidential and vice presidential field. Kathryn Krawczyk

There's a bipartisan consensus that debate moderator Kristen Welker nailed it

11:26 p.m.

It looks like the winner of Thursday night's debate was its moderator, NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker.

Welker remained calm throughout the event and kept President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in line, ensuring the debate didn't devolve into a cacophonous free-for-all like the first one in late September.

Welker's NBC colleagues thought she did a stellar job:

And so did the audience:

Her peers at other outlets also added to the accolades:

Conservatives and liberals even agreed that Welker was aces: Catherine Garcia

Fox News' Chris Wallace is 'jealous' of the final presidential debate

10:59 p.m.

One thing is for sure: Thursday night's presidential debate was a far more civil and — dare we say — normal event than the first. Moderated by NBC's Kristen Welker, the candidates stayed more or less on topic, something the first debate's moderator, Fox News' Chris Wallace, didn't fail to notice.

Asked for his response to the second and final debate, Wallace said: "First of all, I'm jealous. I would've liked to have been able to moderate that debate and get a real exchange of views instead of hundreds of interruptions."

"I thought it was a good debate," Wallace went on. "A good, substantive debate. Two very competing visions for the country." Jeva Lange

Biden and Trump both face tough questions over their immigration records

10:41 p.m.

President Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden have both faced criticism over their respective immigration records, a topic that came to the fore at the presidential debate on Thursday night.

Trump specifically was asked what the United States is doing to find the parents of over 500 migrant children who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border and haven't been reunited. "Children are brought here by coyotes and lots of bad people," Trump claimed, adding vaguely that "we're trying very hard" to reunite the families.

"Coyotes didn't bring them over, their parents were with them," Biden said in response. "They were separated from their parents. And it makes us the laughing stock and it violates every notion of who we are as a nation."

"Who built the cages, Joe? Talk about who built the cages," Trump said.

"Let's talk about what happened," Biden went on. "Parents — their kids were ripped from their arms, and separated. And now they cannot find over 500 sets of those parents. And those kids are alone. Nowhere to go, nowhere to go. It's criminal. It's criminal.”

"They are so well taken care of," Trump said in defense. "They’re in facilities that are so clean."

Biden also faced pressure over the Obama administration's immigration policies, under which there were record deportations. "We made a mistake," Biden said of that 2013 effort. "We took too long to get it right."

He noted that this time around, there would be a major difference: "I'll be president United States, not vice president, United States.” Jeva Lange

Trump: 'I am the least racist person in this room'

10:38 p.m.

President Trump has declared himself "the least racist person in the room," without a hint of irony.

During Thursday night's presidential debate, moderator Kristen Welker asked Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden to speak directly to Black parents and address why they need to give their children "the talk" about systemic racism in America. Biden gave a personal response about why Black parents have to tell their children how to behave with police, but he never had to do the same with his children. Trump, meanwhile, focused on how he had granted clemency to some incarcerated people and passed a criminal justice reform bill.

At the end of his meandering response, Trump then made a big statement: "I am the least racist person in this room." "I can't even see the audience because it's so dark. But I don't care who's in the audience. I'm the least racist person in this room," he later repeated. Biden responded with a dose of sarcasm: "Abraham Lincoln here is one of the most racist presidents we've had in modern history." Trump didn't get the joke. Kathryn Krawczyk

Joe Biden's hokey virtue signaling is good politics

10:29 p.m.
Author: Joel Mathis
Joel Mathis

Sometimes, virtue signaling is good.

During Thursday night's presidential debate, amid dueling accusations of personal and familial corruption between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, Biden tried to steer the conversation back to the ostensible reason Americans were watching the debate in the first place: To see which candidate would serve their needs and desires best.

"It's not about his family or my family," Biden said. "It's about your family."

It was a great line. Somewhat astonishingly, though, Trump mocked Biden for this assertion. "Typical politician," he grumbled.

Trump wasn't actually wrong. Politicians have been invoking a mythical family making decisions around a dinner table almost since dinner tables were invented. It's a well-worn, even hokey trope that The Simpsons once satirized memorably.

But some tropes are valuable, venerable traditions. By invoking the dinner table, Biden was reminding Americans that governing is more than scandal-mongering, navel gazing and trying to win the day on Fox News. It is about creating the conditions for citizens to survive and even thrive, both as individuals and as a broader community. We vote for candidates — not for them to serve themselves, but to serve us.

Trump suggested that he became president because of his refusal to invoke the dinner table. "I'm not a typical politician," he said. But "typical" is sometimes another word for "normal" — and Biden's chief selling point in this campaign has been a return to normalcy. If the polls are any indication, a lot of Americans are sitting around their dinner tables hoping for just that. Joel Mathis

