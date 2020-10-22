-
Biden to Trump: 'Release your tax returns, or stop talking about corruption'10:00 p.m.
-
Trump says he'll 'terminate' ObamaCare if he wins re-election10:05 p.m.
-
Trump says 'we're learning to live with' coronavirus. Biden says 'people are learning to die with it.'9:32 p.m.
-
Trump claims COVID-19 is 'going away' as Biden argues masks could 'save 100,000 lives'9:28 p.m.
-
Gap to close 220 stores, focus on outlets and e-commerce9:06 p.m.
-
More than 47 million ballots have already been cast in the presidential election8:29 p.m.
-
There is 1 American in space right now. She still managed to cast a vote.7:56 p.m.
-
How to watch Biden and Trump's final presidential debate7:44 p.m.
10:00 p.m.
10:05 p.m.
Trump says 'we're learning to live with' coronavirus. Biden says 'people are learning to die with it.'
9:32 p.m.
9:28 p.m.
9:06 p.m.
8:29 p.m.
7:56 p.m.
7:44 p.m.