See More Speed Reads
'he did what he did'
Edit

Sacha Baron Cohen says 'it was pretty clear to us' what Giuliani was doing in Borat scene: 'It is what it is'

10:17 a.m.

Sacha Baron Cohen is pushing back as Rudy Giuliani claims his scene in the new Borat is a "complete fabrication."

The comedian spoke to Good Morning America on Friday about a climactic sequence in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, in which Giuliani speaks to an actress, Maria Bakalova, posing as a journalist. After the interview, which takes place in a hotel room, the personal attorney to President Trump is seen lying on a bed and putting his hand into his pants. Giuliani says he was only tucking in his shirt after recording equipment used for the interview was removed.

"If the president's lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior, then heaven knows what he's done with other female journalists in hotel rooms," Baron Cohen told GMA. "Listen, I just urge everyone to watch the movie. It is what it is. He did what he did, and make your own mind up. It was pretty clear to us."

Baron Cohen also told GMA he was "quite concerned" for Bakalova while secretly monitoring the Giuliani scene.

Giuliani, who in the scene can also be heard appearing to tell Bakalova she "can give me your phone number and your address," had earlier this week said that "at no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate." He added that "if Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar."

Details of Giuliani's Borat scene, which occurs near the end of the mockumentary, were revealed on Wednesday as reviews for the film were published. While Amazon was set to release the film on Friday, it was uploaded early on Thursday right before the final 2020 presidential debate. Brendan Morrow

early voting
Edit

The early vote in Texas and Florida is already greater than Trump's 2016 totals in those states

11:36 a.m.
Miami voters line up to cast their ballots early.
CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Texas and Florida's early voters have already surpassed a meaningful record, and several other states are close behind.

As of Friday, Florida had already counted more early votes — 4,771,956 — than votes for President Trump in the 2016 election — 4,617,886. Texas passed that same threshold earlier this week with more than 5 million votes cast so far in 2020 to 4.69 million cast for Trump in 2016. It all points to a record turnout for the 2020 election — and potentially good news for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

In Florida, a poll from St. Pete Polls and Florida Politics suggests those early and absentee voters are overwhelmingly directed in Biden's favor. Among those who'd already voted, 58 percent voted for Biden while 39 percent went for Trump. Still, the poll found 49 percent of likely voters — including those who had yet to cast their ballots — were opting for Biden, with Trump close behind at 47 percent. Republicans will also benefit from a surge of voter registration in Florida for this election.

In Texas, polls have also suggested Biden has a chance of turning the state blue for the first time in decades, and a rush of early votes lends credence to that possibility. California, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New Mexico, and Vermont also cast more early votes as of Monday than Trump won in those states in 2016. Georgia, with 1.9 early and absentee votes cast as of Thursday, is close to passing that threshold as well.

The poll of 2,527 Floridian likely voters was taken Oct. 12–14, with a 2 percentage point margin of error. Of those likely voters, 60.3 percent had already voted by mail or in person. Kathryn Krawczyk

Electoral College
Edit

How Texas could be the linchpin in finally dismantling the Electoral College

9:46 a.m.

A little over a week from Election Day "and everyone with bated breath," columnist Peggy Noonan writes in Friday's Wall Street Journal. Whoever wins, "the changes in how we vote, from early voting to voting by mail, all hastened by the pandemic, will have been established after this election, and won’t go away. This will make things appear more democratic and may leave them more Democratic. Progressive preoccupation with the Electoral College is about to diminish, sharply."

No, Republicans should become preoccupied, too, Jesse Wegman argued on Thursday's The Daily podcast. The framers of the Constitution set up the Electoral College because they had to invent a way to "pick the leader of a self-governing republic" and were worried "most people wouldn't know national political candidates," he explained. But they never even discussed today's winner-takes-all system, "and when they saw it start to be adopted in the states in the early 1800s, they were horrified. James Madison, the man we think of as the father of the Constitution, tried to pass a constitutional amendment prohibiting the use of winner-take-all rule because he saw how corrosive it was to erase up to half of voters in the state."

Madison failed, but Sen. Birch Bayh (D-Ind.) almost got a constitutional amendment enacted in 1969 — President Richard Nixon was on board, it had broad national support, the House approved the amendment, and nearly three-quarters of states were set to approve it, Wegman said. Sadly, "three Southern segregationist senators" filibustered it to death in 1970, killing "the best effort we've ever had in American history to abolish the Electoral College."

This only became a partisan issue after George W. Bush then Donald Trump won the Electoral College while losing the popular vote, but it's a double-edged sword, Wegman said. "Right now what we're seeing is some really big and important Republican-majority states are shifting demographically." Texas, with its 38 electoral votes, "is going to turn blue" as soon as 2024, he predicted, and "if Republicans can't win Texas, I think their paths to an Electoral College victory are basically eliminated."

In the next eight years, "when both parties have suffered enough in a short enough time period that they realize that it doesn't help anybody," Wegman said, "I think we have the opening to switch to a system in which everybody counts equally, and everybody's vote matters." Listen to Wegman's entire argument at The New York Times. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

U.S. reportedly sets new record with over 77,000 COVID-19 cases in 1 day

8:34 a.m.
Healthcare professionals prepare to screen people for the coronavirus at a testing site erected by the Maryland National Guard in a parking lot at FedEx Field March 30, 2020 in Landover, Maryland.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The United States has reportedly set a new record for most cases of COVID-19 confirmed in a single day.

The country on Thursday reported 77,640 new coronavirus cases, according to a count from NBC News. This is the highest single-day total of coronavirus cases during the pandemic so far, surpassing the previous record from July.

The number of daily cases in the U.S. has been rising in recent weeks and on July 16 went beyond 70,000 for the first time since July. On Thursday, eight states broke their single-day records, and "13 states have added more cases in the past week than in any other seven-day stretch," The New York Times reports.

As daily cases rise, according to CNN, "there is nearly no place in America where COVID-19 case counts are trending in the right direction." Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week warned of a "distressing trend" in the U.S, with cases "increasing in nearly 75 percent of the country." The CDC is also warning that "smaller, more intimate" gatherings may be driving transmission.

"Unfortunately, we are seeing a distressing trend here in the United States," CDC deputy director for infectious diseases Jay Butler said, per CNBC. "...I recognize that we are all getting tired of the impact COVID-19 has had on our lives. We're tired of wearing masks, but it continues to be as important as it has ever been and I would say even more important than ever as we move into the fall season." Brendan Morrow

Voting Rights
Edit

Trump campaign is videotaping voters dropping off ballots in Philadelphia

7:25 a.m.
Voter drops off her ballot in Phliadelphia
Mark Makela/Getty Images

The Trump campaign acknowledges it's videotaping voters in Philadelphia as they drop off their ballots, telling city officials last week that campaign staffers had captured people depositing two or three ballots in drop boxes and arguing that's a "blatant violations of the Pennsylvania election code," The New York Times reported Thursday. The city replied that "third party delivery is permitted in certain circumstances," and there's no proof any of these people were violating state laws.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) went a step further. "Pennsylvania law permits poll watchers to carry out very discrete and specific duties — videotaping voters at drop boxes is not one of them," Shapiro told the Times. "Depending on the circumstance, the act of photographing or recording a voter casting a ballot could be voter intimidation — which is illegal." He also noted that the Trump campaign had submitted similar photos and videos in a federal lawsuit earlier in 2020, they were found "insufficient in finding proof of voter fraud," and "Trump's case was dismissed on all claims."

The campaign's new complaint "aligns with a broader strategy by the campaign to amplify relatively minor voting issues to bolster baseless claims by the president that the election is rigged by Democrats against him," the Times reports. "The drop box issue could also factor into any challenges brought by the campaign after polls close on Election Day."

Republicans also filed a second lawsuit in federal court that again seeks to nullify any mail-in ballot received after Election Day. The state Supreme Court upheld a three-day window for ballots postmarked by Nov. 3, and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to intervene on a 4-4 vote, The Associated Press reports. "With the plaintiffs seeking expedited consideration, the new argument could theoretically arrive at the U.S. Supreme Court after Trump's nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, is sworn in, providing a tie-breaking vote before the election." Peter Weber

final 2020 debate
Edit

Trump 'yet again broke the fact-check meter' in the final presidential debate, while Biden made a 'few gaffes'

6:24 a.m.

"President Trump yet again broke the fact-check meter at the second presidential debate, while Democratic nominee Joe Biden made relatively few gaffes," The Washington Post's fact-check team concluded after Thursday's final presidential debate of 2020.

"The facts took a hit right out of the gate Thursday night," The Associated Press concurred. "Trump's first line of the night, about COVID-19 deaths, was false," and he "misrepresented the reality of the pandemic in myriad and familiar ways, insisting against obvious reality that the pandemic is drawing to a close." At times, Biden "was selective on the coronavirus and other matters, at one point stating that no one under ObamaCare lost private health coverage," AP adds. "Millions did."

"Biden was far from perfect — he had some false claims, he had some misleading claims, and some claims lacking in context," CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale said, pointing specifically to anti-fracking comments Biden made during the Democratic primary. "But again, it's just apples and oranges, no comparison in the frequency and generally the magnitude of the false claims from these two candidates."

Trump "is running for re-election on a strategy of serial, deliberate dishonesty, and it's getting worse," Dale said. "The version of Trump we got in this debate is worse from a fact-check perspective, from an honestly perspective, than the Trump we got in that first debate, even though he was more belligerent in the first debate. His rallies are also getting more dishonest. And it's just a bombardment. I mean, literally his first sentence tonight was inaccurate — I don't know if I've ever seen that before in a debate."

"I think the most important piece of dishonestly from either candidate is Trump's repeated insistence that the pandemic is going away or rounding some sort of turn or corner," Dale added. "This is getting worse and worse and the president keeps saying it's getting better and it's about to vanish." Watch CNN's super-cut of Dale tackling false claims — and incidentally get a recap of some of the debate's key moments — below. Peter Weber

final 2020 debate
Edit

Trump absolutely bombed in CNN's debate watch-party for undecided voters

5:03 a.m.

CNN's Gary Tuchman watched Thursday's final debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden with 11 uncommitted voters in Davidson, North Carolina. Among these voters, it was not a good night for Trump.

Trump did have one high moment among the undecided voters. His plea for reopening the economy and Biden's case that the coronavirus is hitting the United States, not red states or blue states, "were the highest-rated comments by each candidate, according to our panel here of undecided voters," Tuchman told Wolf Blitzer. "The second-biggest moment" was Biden's closing remarks on what he would say to people who didn't vote for him. The lowest moment? Trump's claim to be "the least racist person in this room."

"Yeah, it wasn't a positive reaction, Wolf, as you saw," Tuchman said. "At the very least, it was a bit presumptuous to say something like that."

When he took a head count, zero of the people said Trump won, nine said Biden was the winner, and two called it a draw. And worse for Trump, seven of them said they are now ready to cast their ballots for Biden, versus none for him.

The four still-undecided voters mostly said they want to see if any more information emerges about either candidate before Nov. 3, but one voter had a very specific event in mind involving the Supreme Court and Trump's nominee for the open seat. "Well, I'm pro-life, so I'd like to see, you know, whether Judge [Amy Coney] Barrett gets on the court," he said. If she does, "I'll probably vote for Biden," because "I think that he is a stronger leader who is more willing to support fair elections and lead both parties more back toward the center and away from extremism." But if she doesn't get on the court, he'll probably choose Trump. Tuchman thanked him for being interesting. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles Trump versus Biden
Edit

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel gratefully recap the final Trump-Biden debate

3:58 a.m.

The final presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden was in Nashville on Thursday night, and The Late Show kicked it off with a musical number.

"Tonight was Donald Trump's very last chance to make his closing argument: Please ignore what he's like and everything he's ever done," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's live post-debate Late Show. "Moderator Kristen Welker did a great job" and "kept them on subject, admirably," starting with "Trump's catastrophic COVID response — which of course was a subject he didn't want to touch."

Biden and Trump also clashed on climate policy, corruption, racism, and personal taxes, and when "Welker turned to the tragedy of the 545 children who the Trump administration took from their parents at the southern border," Trump "did an insane thing and tried to defend the border detention centers for kids," Colbert said. "Trump seemed to get spooked as the night went on and started playing some of the classics," like "immigrants are murderers and rapists. Trump's closing with the line he opened this entire nightmare with." He reminded voters: "The ultimate mute button is in your hands."

The mute button "seemed like it worked pretty well — I'm thinking of getting one for Thanksgiving," Jimmy Fallon joked at The Tonight Show. In fact, it was so "much calmer, at one point they almost cut to Jeffrey Toobin to liven things up."

"Everyone was impressed by Trump not interrupting or yelling," though "I'm not sure it's a great sign that we talk about the president like we talk about a 4-year-old at a puppet show," Fallon said. And when Trump claimed he wasn't racist, "instead of the mute button, someone hit the laugh track. It's a little weird to say 'I'm the least racist person in the room' when half the room are your friends and family."

"Only Donald Trump can look at a half-Black, half-Native American moderator and say 'I'm the least racist person in this room,'" Jimmy Kimmel agreed on Kimmel Live. "The Thrilla in Nasvhilla" was "not the WrestleMania event most people were expecting," and Trump did get "marks for good behavior, like when you bring a 2-year-old on a plane." There were high points, like Trump "almost kinda" taking responsibility for America's pandemic response," but "there was so much nonsense," Kimmel said. "Trump, his defense of putting children in cages is 'You should see how nice these cages are.' Honestly." He ended with a very personal plea for protecting people with pre-existing conditions. Watch below. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.