60 Minutes aired the moment Trump abruptly ended his Lesley Stahl interview, and what happened next

60 Minutes aired the moment Trump abruptly ended his Lesley Stahl interview, and what happened next12:17 a.m.
Tropical Storm Zeta strengthening, could hit Gulf Coast as a hurricane1:07 a.m.
World Series: Dodgers beat Rays 4-2 in Game 512:07 a.m.
New Hampshire paper backs Biden in its 1st Democratic endorsement in a centuryOctober 25, 2020
With COVID-19 hospitalizations rising, El Paso asks residents to stay home for 2 weeksOctober 25, 2020
Nearly 60 million Americans have voted early so farOctober 25, 2020
Report: If re-elected, Trump will immediately fire FBI Director Christopher WrayOctober 25, 2020
White House chief of staff says Trump administration is 'not going to control the pandemic'October 25, 2020
