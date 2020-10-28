Undecided voters seem to be moving equally to Trump and Biden, study suggests

Pollsters working on behalf of The Wall Street Journal and NBC News reconnected with 184 previously undecided voters who had responded to the sites' surveys earlier this year to gauge whether they had settled on either President Trump or the Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Back in 2016, Trump reeled in a large number of voters in key swing states who made up their mind in the week before the election, which helped spur him to victory over Hillary Clinton, despite polls anticipating a Clinton win.

The new study, which was not a formal poll, tried to get a sense of whether a similar momentum swing was underway in 2020. The survey found that the number of undecided voters — many of them politically independent men who have lower levels of interest in the election than other groups — was indeed declining, but Trump and Biden appear to be siphoning them off in equal measure. At this stage, Republican pollster Bill McInturff told the Journal, the admittedly limited sample shows no evidence of a 2016-style break toward Trump among these voters. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell