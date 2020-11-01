-
Adviser's claim that Democrats will try to steal election raises doubts about Trump campaign's confidence12:33 p.m.
-
Trump is reportedly planning to declare Election Day victory if ahead regardless of uncounted votes3:06 p.m.
-
Texas Supreme Court blocks move to toss drive-thru votes, but legal battle isn't complete2:01 p.m.
-
Could a 2nd Trump term kick off with 'score-settling' inside Cabinet?1:24 p.m.
-
Biden backer: Candidate's late large donor reveal 'defeats the entire purpose of transparency'11:07 a.m.
-
SNL parodies Edgar Allan Poe with Trump-infused version of 'The Raven'8:34 a.m.
-
White House lashes out at Fauci for 'making political leanings known' ahead of election8:01 a.m.
-
Obama, Biden team up in Michigan, emphasize lack of drama in potential Biden administrationOctober 31, 2020
Adviser's claim that Democrats will try to steal election raises doubts about Trump campaign's confidence
12:33 p.m.
Trump is reportedly planning to declare Election Day victory if ahead regardless of uncounted votes
3:06 p.m.
2:01 p.m.
1:24 p.m.
11:07 a.m.
8:34 a.m.
8:01 a.m.
October 31, 2020