Election officials in battleground states are pleased with voting operations so far

So far, so good, it seems.

For the most part, election officials in battleground states are reporting few problems at voting stations, with millions of Americans casting their ballots on Election Day, per CNN. In Michigan, a spokesperson for the secretary of state said voting has been going "smoothly," while lines in Georgia — which dealt with numerous issues during primary voting — have reportedly been moving quickly. Florida's Secretary of State Laurel Lee said there have been no security issues in the Sunshine State, and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said his city is "off to a great start," adding that "no news is good news."

The overall vibe may be positive, but that doesn't mean problems are nonexistent. Despite the faster lines in Georgia, there have been reports of technical difficulties regarding voting machines, though situations like that are not unique to this election.

Worth noting that these are problems, but nothing hugely out of the ordinary https://t.co/LtLpKvy2CQ — Todd Ruger (@ToddRuger) November 3, 2020

Additionally, Some swing states will still have to deal with late-arriving mail-in ballots, which means the results of the election could certainly still be unclear for a while, and lawsuits are expected from both political parties if things are close. Read more at CNN. Tim O'Donnell