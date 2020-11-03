See More Speed Reads
election 2020
Plane flying over Philadelphia reminds voters, Eagles fans of Trump's friendship with Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones

4:03 p.m.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden's supporters made a last-second pitch to Pennsylvania voters from up above Philadelphia on Tuesday that left NBC Sports Philadelphia asking if it qualifies as the best political ad in the city's history.

The non-profit group Rural America, which is backing Biden, said it was the mastermind behind a plane circling over Philly with a banner stating that President Trump loves the Dallas Cowboys and the franchise's owner Jerry Jones, who donated to Trump's inaugural committee in 2017 and reportedly enjoys a friendly relationship with the president. Philadelphia's NFL team, the Eagles, are bitter division rivals with Dallas, and while the aerial banner represents some light-hearted fun after a heated election season, it's worth keeping in mind that Philadelphia fans take their sports very seriously. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Vermont's Phil Scott becomes first incumbent GOP governor to vote for Biden

4:54 p.m.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) on Tuesday became the first incumbent Republican governor in the U.S. to vote for the Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, for president. Scott, who said he has never backed a Democrat for the White House before, apparently reached the decision after "some soul searching."

Scott's vote isn't entirely surprising, given that he's a moderate Republican who leads a solidly blue state and is heavily favored to win re-election. So, ultimately, eschewing President Trump doesn't feel like a huge risk for him.

Still, the fact that Scott not only refused to vote for Trump but actively backed his opponent is a rarity. For example, Massachusetts' Republican Gov. Charlie Baker left his presidential vote blank, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said he voted for former President Ronald Reagan, who is no longer living.

As for Vermont's gubernatorial race, however, Scott did wind up sticking with his party. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Election officials in battleground states are pleased with voting operations so far

2:12 p.m.

So far, so good, it seems.

For the most part, election officials in battleground states are reporting few problems at voting stations, with millions of Americans casting their ballots on Election Day, per CNN. In Michigan, a spokesperson for the secretary of state said voting has been going "smoothly," while lines in Georgia — which dealt with numerous issues during primary voting — have reportedly been moving quickly. Florida's Secretary of State Laurel Lee said there have been no security issues in the Sunshine State, and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said his city is "off to a great start," adding that "no news is good news."

The overall vibe may be positive, but that doesn't mean problems are nonexistent. Despite the faster lines in Georgia, there have been reports of technical difficulties regarding voting machines, though situations like that are not unique to this election.

Additionally, some swing states will still have to deal with late-arriving mail-in ballots, which means the results of the election could certainly be unclear for awhile, and lawsuits are expected from both political parties if things are close. Read more at CNN. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
AI can catch COVID-19 cases based on how people 'produce sound,' MIT researchers find

12:33 p.m.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have published a paper suggesting artificial intelligence can recognize potential coronavirus cases based on how people sound when they cough, PCMag reports.

The MIT team employed an AI model that was able to accurately identify 98.5 percent of coughs from people who were confirmed to have been infected by the coronavirus. The accuracy actually ticked up to 100 percent among people who were not displaying symptoms. "We think this shows that the way you produce sound changes when you have COVID, even if you're asymptomatic," Brian Subirana, the paper's co-author, said.

The AI was already being used to analyze forced-cough recordings to catch signs of Alzheimer's, and it turned out the researchers didn't have to alter too much to try to pick up patterns specific to the coronavirus, as well.

Now, the MIT group is working to build an app that uses the AI model that could, in theory, serve as a free, non-invasive way to pre-screen for COVID-19. The app would not serve as a diagnostic tool itself, but would instead determine if a person should take a formal test. Read more at PCMag. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Generals reportedly affirm military will remain apolitical during and after election in call with news anchors

11:56 a.m.
Mark Milley.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Mark Milley, the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and two other four-star generals reportedly privately briefed anchors from ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, and Fox during an "unusual" off-the-record phone call about the military's commitment to remaining apolitical during the presidential election, two people familiar with the call told Axios.

Milley reportedly made it clear to the anchors that the military won't play any role if there's a disputed election, nor would it make any decision about removing a president from the White House.

As Axios notes, there's been speculation about whether the military would intervene if President Trump refused to leave the White House in the event he loses his re-election bid to the Democratic challenger, Joe Biden. Trump has said he would commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses, but he has simultaneously raised questions about potential election fraud, which his critics view as an attempt to delegitimize the result. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

Opinion
The plight of the non-swing-state voter

11:47 a.m.
Author: Joel Mathis
Joel Mathis

The last time a Democratic presidential candidate won the electoral votes of my home state, Kansas, was nearly a decade before I was born. That streak probably won't change this year. Nonetheless, I got up this morning and voted.

I have voted in a swing state and a non-swing state, and can tell you that voting in a swing state is a lot more fun. Candidates come and visit your city, sometimes repeatedly. The media focuses attention on your community. You feel like what you're doing matters.

Voting in a solidly blue or solidly red state can feel a bit like shouting into the void. If you're voting with the majority, you're just one more mote of dust on the camel's back. And thanks to the winner-take-all system that most states have for distributing Electoral College votes, casting your vote against your state's majority can feel like an utterly wasted act.

But I have decided my vote means something anyway.

Twice in this century, the popular vote loser has won the Electoral College. The first time it happened, in 2000, Americans treated it as a bit of a fluke — something that had never occurred before in our lifetimes, and probably wouldn't again. For a lot of observers, the second time, in 2016, proved there was a problem.

And so, candidates who win the Electoral College may win the presidency, but they'll probably need to win both the Electoral College and the popular vote to truly convince the public they're legitimate. My vote today won't affect the Electoral College. But it will have some small impact on whether the presidential campaign winner is seen as legitimate.

For now, at least, that has to be enough. Joel Mathis

Solving COVID
New coronavirus study suggests T-cell immunity may last for at least 6 months

10:55 a.m.
T-cell attacks coronavirus.
iStock.

T-cell immunity against the coronavirus could last for at least six months after infection, a study from the U.K. Coronavirus Immunology Consortium suggests.

The study, which is awaiting peer review, evaluated 100 health-care workers in the U.K. who had mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases in March and April and found that the defensive blood cells, which differ from antibodies, were present in all of them. The patients who experienced symptoms had T-cell levels that were at least 50 percent higher than the asymptomatic cases. That could mean either that people who had a more severe initial infection have more protection, or that those with milder or asymptomatic cases are able to control the virus with lower T-cell levels, The Guardian notes.

The results are promising, especially given that other recent studies have suggested antibodies are waning in the general population, but not definitive. Fiona Watt, the executive chair of the U.K.'s Medical Research Council, was optimistic, especially in terms of what it could mean for vaccine development. "If natural reinfection with the virus can elicit a robust T-cell response, then this may mean that a vaccine could do the same," she said. Read more at Bloomberg and The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Trump sounds 'exhausted'

10:18 a.m.

President Trump just capped off a frantic effort in the final stretch of his re-election campaign, holding multiple rallies a day several days in a row, including five apiece on Sunday and Monday. And it sounds like the hectic schedule has taken a toll.

The president appeared on Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning as polls opened around the country, and many observers noted that he sounded exhausted.

Even his rhetoric was a bit toned down — Trump has stirred controversy throughout the campaign over how he may react to results on election night, and there have been reports (which he's denied) that he's planning to declare a premature victory if ahead. But on Tuesday, Trump merely said he'll declare victory "when there's victory, if there's victory ... there's no reason to play games." Tim O'Donnell

