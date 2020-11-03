The remarkable reason an Orlando precinct had 105 percent turnout

-
The remarkable reason an Orlando precinct had 105 percent turnout7:11 p.m.
Officials: To secure election, U.S. conducted cyber operation against Iran8:30 p.m.
Biden projected to win Illinois, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, Rhode Island, D.C.8:22 p.m.
Trump projected to win South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Oklahoma8:19 p.m.
Why Biden looks shaky in Florida8:12 p.m.
Mitch McConnell projected to beat Amy McGrath's well-funded challenge8:00 p.m.
Biden projected to win Virginia7:44 p.m.
Trump projected to win West Virginia7:44 p.m.
