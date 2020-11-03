The progressive 'squad' in Congress just got bigger

Since Democrats took control of the House of Representatives in 2018, the "squad" of freshman lefties — composed of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar — has gotten a great deal of media attention. But the Democratic leadership has been less impressed. "They're four people," Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi scoffed earlier this year.

However, these women will have some new allies in the next Congress. Thanks to primary victories in deep-blue districts, at least three more new members will be joining them. There is Cori Bush, a Black Lives Matter activist who won in Missouri's 1st district, Jamaal Bowman, a former middle school principal who won in New York's 16th district, and Mondaire Jones, a former attorney who won in New York's 17th district. The first two also ousted longtime incumbents.

And while seven or so votes is not that many, it's possibly enough to start swaying close votes — particular given that there are several other Democratic representatives who are fairly close to the squad politically, and many others who are close to them on individual issues. The next House may have a serious left-wing faction for the first time in decades. Ryan Cooper