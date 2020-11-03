Trump projected to win North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Louisiana, and Nebraska

A new batch of states has been called for President Trump in the 2020 election.

Trump will win North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Louisiana, and Nebraska, The Associated Press and The New York Times projected on Tuesday night.

All of these projections came shortly after polls closed, and they were more states Trump was expected to easily carry. The president earlier in the night was projected to win Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Oklahoma, as expected. Biden, meanwhile, has picked up wins in states he was expected to carry including Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, New Jersey, and New York among others.

So far, of the most crucial states experts say could determine the outcome of the presidential election like Florida and North Carolina, none has a projected winner yet. Brendan Morrow