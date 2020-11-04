Biden has now received more votes for president than any other candidate in U.S. history

-
Biden has now received more votes for president than any other candidate in U.S. history9:18 a.m.
Here's what happened with the biggest ballot measures of the 2020 election10:23 a.m.
Fox News decision desk director: 'I'd rather be Joe Biden than Donald Trump' in Michigan and Wisconsin10:19 a.m.
Polling is 'done,' says pollster9:59 a.m.
Biden is winning. Democrats are grieving.9:49 a.m.
U.S. slams Côte d'Ivoire's leaders for failing to 'show commitment to the democratic process' just hours after Trump falsely declared victory9:47 a.m.
Careful with those exit polls9:45 a.m.
Claire McCaskill calls the election a 'wake-up call' for 'overconfident' Democrats8:58 a.m.
