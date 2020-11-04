Trump reportedly didn't spend much time in Arizona because he doesn’t like traveling west

President Trump's re-election campaign believes he still has a shot to win Arizona, even though, much to their chagrin, Fox News and The Associated Press have both called the typically-red state for his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden. At the same time, The New York Times reports that blame for the projected loss is already being tossed around within the campaign.

Per the Times, some aides said Trump was advised to spend more time in Arizona by Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, and his former campaign manager Brad Parscale. Trump's reasoning for resisting the plan, the aides reportedly told the Times, was that he did not like traveling west where he'd have to spend the night on the road, as opposed to hopping from a rally back to the White House.

Trump's aides also reportedly tried to get him to cease his attacks on Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who died two years ago, to no avail. McCain is widely admired in Arizona, so there's a sense that Trump's frequent criticisms may have left a bad impression on voters. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell