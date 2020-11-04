See More Speed Reads
election 2020
Trump reportedly didn't spend much time in Arizona because he doesn’t like traveling west

8:45 p.m.

President Trump's re-election campaign believes he still has a shot to win Arizona, even though, much to their chagrin, Fox News and The Associated Press have both called the typically-red state for his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden. At the same time, The New York Times reports that blame for the projected loss is already being tossed around within the campaign.

Per the Times, some aides said Trump was advised to spend more time in Arizona by Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, and his former campaign manager Brad Parscale. Trump's reasoning for resisting the plan, the aides reportedly told the Times, was that he did not like traveling west where he'd have to spend the night on the road, as opposed to hopping from a rally back to the White House.

Trump's aides also reportedly tried to get him to cease his attacks on Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who died two years ago, to no avail. McCain is widely admired in Arizona, so there's a sense that Trump's frequent criticisms may have left a bad impression on voters. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
U.S. sets record with 100,000 new coronavirus cases in 1 day

8:59 p.m.
People wearing masks in New York City.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

The United States marked a grim milestone on Wednesday, when the country for the first time recorded 100,000 new coronavirus cases in one day.

Minnesota, Indiana, and Maine also reported single-day records on Wednesday, and in the last 14 days, Minnesota's daily case reports have on average increased by 79 percent. For several months, Maine had low transmission rates compared to most other states, but recently cases there have nearly tripled. Wyoming meanwhile has seen its number of new cases go up 80 percent.

There are more than 50,000 people hospitalized in the United States with COVID-19, up 64 percent since the beginning of October, the Covid Tracking Project reports. Over the last two weeks, deaths related to the coronavirus have increased 14 percent nationwide.

The New York Times notes that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert, warned in June when there were about 42,000 new cases reported per day that if the pandemic was not reined in, the U.S. would eventually hit 100,000 cases a day. On Friday, he told The Washington Post with winter coming and people gathering indoors, the country "could not possibly be positioned more poorly," and "we're in for a whole lot of hurt." Catherine Garcia

2020 election
Michigan Democrat Gary Peters projected for narrow Senate victory

8:45 p.m.
Sen. Gary Peters.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) will narrowly retain his seat, NBC News and Politico project.

With 98 percent of the vote reporting, Peters beat Republican John James by about 60,000 votes — a 49.6 percent margin to James' 48.5 percent. Peters' projected victory comes after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was projected to win Michigan as well.

President Trump won Michigan in 2016, but Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) defeated James in 2018. A loss for Peters would've negated the second of Democrats' two flipped seats in the Senate. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
A record number of Native American women will soon serve in Congress

8:24 p.m.
Sharice Davids and Deb Haaland.
Alastair Pike/AFP via Getty Images

Three Native American women won seats in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, a record for the chamber.

In 2018, Democrats Deb Haaland of New Mexico, a member of the Laguna Pueblo, and Sharice Davids of Kansas, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, became the first Native American women elected to Congress. They were both re-elected on Tuesday night, while Republican Yvette Herrell of New Mexico, a Cherokee, defeated incumbent Democrat Xochitl Torres Small in her race.

In total, six Native Americans won seats in the House this election, and New Mexico is now the first state to have two Native American women as congressional delegates. This year, a record 18 indigenous women ran for congressional seats, the Center for American Women and Politics said. Catherine Garcia

election 2020
No, Sharpies aren't ruining ballots in Arizona

7:35 p.m.
An Arizona I Voted sticker.
Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images

Election officials in Arizona confirmed on Wednesday that Sharpies can be used to mark ballots in the state, despite internet rumors to the contrary.

The latest conspiracy theory making the rounds on Twitter is that in Maricopa County, poll workers gave voters Sharpies, which ruined and invalidated ballots, especially those cast for President Trump. The Maricopa County Elections Department tweeted a clarification, saying that Sharpies are used so ink doesn't smudge when votes are counted, and "new offset columns on the ballots means bleed through won't impact your vote."

Officials said even if there was somehow a problem recording these ballots on the tabulation machines, there is a process in place to keep those ballots from being cancelled out, The Associated Press reports. Both AP and Fox News have called the race in Arizona, which has 11 electoral votes, for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Catherine Garcia

election 2020
Trump campaign files lawsuit to halt vote count in Georgia

7:34 p.m.

Georgia became the latest battleground state Wednesday in which President Trump's campaign filed a lawsuit to pause the vote count, The Associated Press reports.

The lawsuit alleges a Republican observer watched a poll worker take unprocessed absentee ballots from a back room and mix them into processed absentee ballots waiting to be tabulated, per AP. The campaign and the Georgia Republican Party plan to sue in a dozen counties in the state.

There's speculation that the suit is a sign the campaign is acknowledging the counting of outstanding ballots in Georgia could push Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden into the lead, which Trump has held for some time since polls closed Tuesday night.

Georgia joins Michigan and Pennsylvania as states where the campaign is seeking to pause vote counting. The Trump team has also called for a recount in Wisconsin. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Ohio's Republican governor: 'Every vote has to be counted'

6:47 p.m.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said Wednesday that while he backed President Trump's re-election bid, he is prepared to accept a potential Joe Biden victory if the race winds up tilting that way.

DeWine, whose state was projected Tuesday night to lend its 18 electoral votes to the incumbent, did not address Trump directly in his comments, but they came after the president and his campaign have called for the counting of mail-in votes in swing states to be halted. The governor made it clear he believes "in counting all the votes" and that "we as a country accept election results."

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), meanwhile, directly rebuked Trump, calling some of his rhetoric about the election "outrageous." Hogan, who did not vote for Trump, added that "regardless of where you stand on this race and what party you are and who you voted for, most Americans really want a free and fair election process, and they want us to count the votes. I think they are doing that in every state, that they’re being very cautious to make sure we count all the absentee ballots and provisional ballots. There’s Republicans and Democrats overseeing the process." Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Critics shoot down Trump campaign's unfounded victory declaration in Pennsylvania

4:58 p.m.

President Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien, his son Eric Trump, and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany declared victory for Trump in Pennsylvania, despite the fact that there are many uncounted votes that could still swing the tide toward Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Critics were quick to point out that just because the campaign said they've won the Keystone State doesn't mean it's true.

The campaign simultaneously announced its intention to take "critical legal actions" in Pennsylvania, including "suing to temporarily halt counting until there is meaningful transparency and Republicans can ensure all counting is done above board and by the law." That's sowed doubt about whether the Trump team is really as confident about taking Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes. Tim O'Donnell

