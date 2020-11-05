-
Facebook shuts down 'Stop the Steal' group over its 'delegitimization of the election process'2:16 p.m.
-
Trump aides are reportedly discussing a possible 2024 'resurrection run' if Biden wins2:47 p.m.
-
Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit challenging Georgia vote counting1:06 p.m.
-
Trump campaign predicts it 'will win Pennsylvania' after already prematurely claiming victory11:52 a.m.
-
Puerto Rico votes narrowly in favor of statehood10:13 a.m.
-
Trump demands that legitimately cast votes stop being counted10:00 a.m.
-
Biden's potential Cabinet picks may be limited 'to those who Mitch McConnell can live with'9:36 a.m.
-
Commentators marvel at the 'poetry' of Joe Biden potentially winning John McCain's Arizona, John Lewis' Georgia8:59 a.m.
