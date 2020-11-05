See More Speed Reads
election 2020
Facebook shuts down 'Stop the Steal' group over its 'delegitimization of the election process'

2:16 p.m.
Stop the steal.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Facebook has shut down a large pro-Trump group that had become a hotbed for conspiracy theories related to Democrats supposedly trying to steal the election.

The group, called "Stop the Steal," had gained 360,000 members within its first two days of existing, at one point adding new members at a rate of 1,000 every 10 seconds, Reuters reports. Many of the posts on the page promoted debunked or blatantly false claims and misinformation, including that Sharpies supposedly invalidated certain ballots (they didn't), or demanding an entirely new election. "Among the group's administrators were two Breitbart alumni recently hit with warrants in a bust over a half-baked border wall scheme that led to criminal charges against former Trump advisor Steve Bannon," added The Daily Beast. "And running a donation-seeking website associated with the Facebook page was the president of a conservative web services company, who previously registered the website 'transracialism.com' and at least one other domain name related to election uncertainty."

Several states have seen angry Trump supporters swarm vote-counting sites, leading to serious safety concerns for election workers. And President Trump has personally attempted to stoke doubts about the integrity of the election in tweets that have been quickly labeled or censored by Twitter for containing misinformation. Facebook traditionally has been more hesitant to make its own such crackdowns, but in a statement released shortly after banning Stop the Steal, a spokesperson said: "In line with the exceptional measures that we are taking during this period of heightened tension, we have removed the Group 'Stop the Steal,' which was creating real-world events. The group was organized around the delegitimization of the election process, and we saw worrying calls for violence from some members of the group." Jeva Lange

election 2020
Trump aides are reportedly discussing a possible 2024 'resurrection run' if Biden wins

2:47 p.m.

President Trump has not lost the 2020 presidential election, but some aides are apparently already discussing whether he'll try again for four more years in four more years.

Votes are still being counted in several battleground states and no winner has been projected in the 2020 race, though Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as of Thursday afternoon leads in the electoral vote count. As Americans await key projections, CNN's Jim Acosta reports there's a "growing pessimism" inside the Trump campaign.

"There are some aides and advisers who are starting to talk about the potential not only that the president is going to lose this election, but that he may mount some sort of resurrection run in 2024," Acosta reported. "This possibility has been discussed, I'm told, inside the Trump campaign by some aides and advisers, and that some have even talked about it with the president himself."

Acosta reports it's unclear whether Trump actually would run again but says this talk suggests the campaign feels like it may be "running out of time." He also reports that "there is a growing pessimism" inside the campaign and cites an adviser as saying things are looking "increasingly bleak" for Trump in Georgia.

This comes after The New York Times on Wednesday similarly reported that "in private lately [Trump] has broached the idea of running again in 2024" and for months, he's reportedly suggested, at times jokingly, that he might "promptly announce that he was running again" were he to lose. The Times notes Trump will be 78 by the next election. Biden is 77.

Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is also weighing in on the idea of another Trump run, saying on Thursday that should Biden win, "I would absolutely expect the president to stay involved in politics and would absolutely put him on the shortlist of people who are likely to run in 2024," per the Irish Times. Mulvaney added, "He doesn't like losing." Brendan Morrow

2020 election
Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit challenging Georgia vote counting

1:06 p.m.
Vote counting in Atlanta.
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

A judge has quickly dismissed at least one of the Trump campaign's attempts to stop vote counting in still-uncalled states.

President Trump's campaign and Georgia's GOP filed a petition Wednesday challenging vote counts in Savannah's Chatham County, alleging some absentee ballots that arrived too late were being counted. Chatham County Superior Court Judge James F. Bass quickly threw out the petition and the campaign's request to stop the count Thursday morning as Georgia continues to work out its close presidential race, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Republican election watchers testified Wednesday that they'd seen Chatham County officials counting a stack of 53 ballots they claimed came in after 7 p.m. Election Day, the cutoff for ballots to arrive in the state. But the Republicans showed no proof those ballots actually came in late, leading Bass to invalidate their request. Chatham County still has 17,000 absentee ballots left to count as of Thursday morning, of about 60,000 still uncounted throughout the state; Trump will have to win an estimated one-third of them to hold his lead and capture Georgia.

Meanwhile the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in Nevada on Thursday challenging the legality of absentee ballots there. The campaign and Nevada's Republican Party contend about 10,000 people voted in the state even though they don't live there, writes The Nevada Independent. Nevada did mail ballots to voters out of state, including overseas and military voters and students at distant colleges.

Trump's campaign is also waging lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan challenging the legality of votes there. Vote counting in Philadelphia briefly paused Thursday morning, but resumed after the Trump campaign agreed to a compromise on where they could stand to watch the vote tally. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Trump campaign predicts it 'will win Pennsylvania' after already prematurely claiming victory

11:52 a.m.

The Trump campaign can't quite settle on a consistent message about the state of the race in Pennsylvania.

Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien on Thursday told reporters "we still have confidence in Pennsylvania," and he predicted that "we will win" the state," reports The Daily Beast's Sam Stein. Pennsylvania is among the crucial battleground states where votes continue to be counted, and with 91 percent of the votes in, Trump currently has a lead over Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. No news networks have projected a winner in Pennsylvania, however.

But Stepien's confidence in Trump's eventual Pennsylvania win comes after on Wednesday, Trump's campaign already prematurely claimed victory in the state.

Stepien now says "we will win Pennsylvania" after declaring yesterday they had already won PA

— Tom LoBianco (@tomlobianco) November 5, 2020

"We are declaring a victory in Pennsylvania," Stepien said on Wednesday. "This is not based on gut or feel. This is based on math."

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany had also previously tweeted, "VICTORY for President @realDonaldTrump in PENNSYLVANIA," while the president's son Eric falsely claimed, "We have won Pennsylvania!" Twitter attached warning labels to both of these tweets, noting that "official sources may not have called the race" yet. The Trump campaign also claimed in a fundraising email on Wednesday, "We have won Pennsylvania!"

Even on Thursday, though, not everyone in the campaign was exactly on the same page about this, as Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller again falsely claimed Trump has won Pennsylvania. While the race remains tight, The New York Times' Nate Cohn writes that Biden "remains on track" to pull ahead in Pennsylvania after Trump's lead "plummeted to two percentage points" by Thursday morning.

The Trump campaign on Thursday also generally expressed confidence that the president will win re-election after Biden said Wednesday he believes he will win. Stepien told reporters, "Donald Trump is alive and well." Brendan Morrow

2020 election
Puerto Rico votes narrowly in favor of statehood

10:13 a.m.
Puerto Rico.
RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Image

Puerto Rico has once again voted to become a state. What happens next is up to Congress.

With 95 percent of the island's vote in, 52 percent of Puerto Rico's voters said they'd like to be admitted to the U.S. as a state, while 48 percent disagreed. But with Republicans likely retaining control of the Senate, the non-binding referendum likely won't make it to shore.

Puerto Rico has voted twice before in the past decade to become a statehood, though 2017's vote had a miniscule 23 percent turnout because opposers boycotted the vote. Just over half of voters showed up this year to vote on statehood and the island's next governor; A pro-statehood candidate has a narrow lead as votes are still being counted.

The statehood vote will now be up for Congress to act upon. But Republicans are poised to keep control of the Senate and don't support what they see as the likely creation of two new Democratic Senate seats. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) explicitly warned Democrats would grant Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., statehood when campaigning this fall, even though the Republican National Committee's platform has supported Puerto Rican statehood in the past. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Trump demands that legitimately cast votes stop being counted

10:00 a.m.
Trump.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump demanded that the country "STOP THE COUNT!" on Thursday morning, following attempts by his campaign to stall the ongoing vote count in states like Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and, as of Thursday morning, Nevada. Though the Trump campaign's lawsuits argue that vote counting needs to be temporarily paused until the campaign is given "meaningful access" to observe "the opening of ballots and the counting process," which they are already allowed to do under state laws, Trump's tweet seems to recklessly insinuate that he wants a complete stop to the recording of legal votes.

As many have pointed out, though, Trump's demand is almost nonsensical, because his campaign's best hope as of Thursday morning is that the president makes up votes among the uncounted ballots, since "if you stop the count, right now, Biden wins with 270 electoral votes — with leads in AZ/NV, plus the states where he's already the projected winner," The New York Times' Nate Cohn pointed out.

Perhaps even more seriously, though, Trump's demand to stop counting legitimately-cast and on-time votes shows a break from his rhetoric on Wednesday, when he said that the voting should stop, notes BBC reporter Anthony Zurcher:

Legal experts have pointed out that Trump has no grounds to make such demands. "The fact that local officials could not make it through the unprecedently large pile [of votes] in a single day is no basis for discarding those ballots — or for disenfranchising the eligible voters who properly cast them," writes Washington Post election law expert Edward B. Foley. "There is not one iota of possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court, or any court, would disqualify those ballots." Jeva Lange

election 2020
Biden's potential Cabinet picks may be limited 'to those who Mitch McConnell can live with'

9:36 a.m.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Should Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden win the 2020 election while Republicans retain control of the Senate, some potential Cabinet nominees may reportedly be out of contention.

No winner has been projected in the 2020 race as votes continue to be counted in key battleground states, but Biden holds an Electoral College lead over President Trump, while it appears Democrats may fail to gain a majority in the Senate. As a result, Biden's transition team is being forced to "consider limiting" his options for Cabinet picks "to those who Mitch McConnell can live with," Axios reported on Thursday.

"A Republican Senate would work with Biden on centrist nominees but no 'radical progressives' or ones who are controversial with conservatives," the report says, citing a source close to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

The report outlines how two people who "could be early casualties" of this are former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Susan Rice, former national security adviser under President Obama. Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) may also be rejected for potential spots, if Biden was actually considering them. On the other hand, examples of more centrist nominees could reportedly be Lael Brainard for the position of Treasury secretary.

In general, the idea of Republicans retaining control of the Senate would be a major setback to a Biden presidency, with one source telling Axios, "It's going to be armed camps." Still, not everyone was convinced Biden potentially having to eye what Axios described as a "more centrist Cabinet" was necessarily such a devastating blow to his team, with reporter Matthew Zeitlin joking, "Oh no Joe Biden will have appoint Obama appointees and veteran Democrats he has a longtime relationship with, he must be devastated." Brendan Morrow

election 2020
Commentators marvel at the 'poetry' of Joe Biden potentially winning John McCain's Arizona, John Lewis' Georgia

8:59 a.m.
John MaCain in Arizona in 2008.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

If former Vice President Joe Biden manages to win the election, it could be in a true storybook finish.

Look at Arizona, where votes are still being tallied. While Biden leads the state, President Trump steadily chipped away at his margin overnight. But if Biden does manage to stay ahead, then Arizona — the home state of the late Republican Sen. John McCain, a frequent punching bag of Trump's — could be the state that delivers the death blow to the Trump presidency. "I am sure you are talking to people who are close to John McCain, that it is John McCain's last laugh, if, in fact, his state, his beloved adopted state goes for Joe Biden, his old friend who spoken at his funeral, eulogized him," CNN's Dana Bash noted to Jake Tapper. "Can you imagine the poetry of that if it happens?"

CNN commentator Keith Boykin pointed out on Twitter that Arizona might not be the only poetic victory on the table for Biden. In Georgia, which could be decided by Thursday afternoon, Trump's lead has narrowed to less than 20,000 votes. "Just saw @jaketapper note the irony that John McCain's Arizona may put the nail in the coffin of the Trump presidency," Boykin tweeted. "I would also add [the late Rep.] John Lewis' Georgia. Trump spent his presidency attacking Lewis and McCain, and now their home states hold Trump's fate in their hands."

In some places, the "poetry" of a potential Biden victory has already played out: MSNBC's commentators noted on Morning Joe on Thursday morning that Biden picked up around 9,500 ballots in Wisconsin from the city of Kenosha — a flashpoint this summer, after a 17-year-old Trump supporter there allegedly killed two Black Lives Matter protesters — which helped put the former VP over the edge to win the state.

"The irony of it all, the irony of it all," marveled host Joe Scarborough. "Of all the places to put Joe Biden over the top." Jeva Lange

