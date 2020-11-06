See More Speed Reads
fired
Trump replaces GOP federal energy commission chairman who boosted climate change policy

6:44 a.m.

President Trump named James Danly chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Thursday, replacing fellow Republican commissioner Neil Chatterjee. The White House did not say why Trump removed Chatterjee, a former aide to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) who had chaired the powerful energy commission for several years, though he will remain on the commission until his term ends in June.

But a few weeks earlier, Chatterjee had urged the FERC to increase its work to counter climate change, specifically by encouraging power grid operators to embrace state carbon pricing policies. Alex Flint of the Alliance for Market Solutions told Axios that this embrace of carbon was why he was demoted. "Chatterjee demonstrated tremendous integrity and independence by acknowledging the need to address climate change," he said. "That cost him his chairmanship, but it also set him apart and cemented his standing as one of FERC's great leaders."

The Washington Examiner's Joshua Siegel reported the same thing.

"Danly's tenure could be short-lived," Axios reports. "If Joe Biden becomes president next January, he would be expected to appoint a Democrat as chairman. Currently the commission has two Republicans, while Richard Glick is the lone Democrat. Two nominees, Republican Mark Christie and Democrat Allison Clements, are pending before the Senate." Peter Weber

election 2020
Biden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia, but the race isn't over

4:44 a.m.

Democrat Joe Biden pulled ahead of President Trump in Georgia at about 4:30 a.m. on Friday, when a tranche of votes from Clayton County shifted Biden from a small deficit to a lead of more than 1,000 votes. If Biden were to hold on to Georgia — news organizations are expected to refrain from projecting a winner for days or even weeks — he would be the first Democrat to win the state since Bill Clinton.

Officials in Clayton County, represented by the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), stayed up all night to count their ballots, even as other counties took a pause for the night. Most of the outstanding votes are expected to favor Biden, but there are also some uncounted provisional, military, and overseas ballots, and nobody is sure how those will land politically. Whichever candidate ends up behind when all the votes are counted is also presumed to ask for a recount. Nevertheless, Biden supporters — those still awake in the small hours of the morning — celebrated the moment and that it happened in Lewis territory.

Georgia would not push Biden to 270 electoral votes, based on most projections, but it does set up the increasingly vanishing possibility of a 269-269 tie. The latest votes also dropped Sen. David Perdue (R) another notch below 50 percent, and Democrat Jon Ossoff up a notch, making it more likely Georgia will have two Senate runoff elections Jan. 5, 2021. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
U.S. COVID-19 cases hit new 1-day record of about 120,000

4:23 a.m.

The U.S. diagnosed another record number of COVID-19 cases on Thursday — 121,000, according to counts by The New York Times and Johns Hopkins University, just over 116,000 according to the COVID Tracking Project and The Washington Post. The U.S. registered more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths for the a third day a day. And the total U.S. deaths are 234,937, out of 9.6 million infections, according to Johns Hopkins.

"No region of the country is being spared from the onslaught: The 20 states reporting record single-day increases on Thursday span New England, the Midwest, the Great Plains, and the Pacific Northwest," the Post reports. Hospitalizations are rising and deaths rose 22 percent in the past two weeks, the Times reports. "The spread of the coronavirus is so out of control that 1 out of every 100 people in the United States has now tested positive for the virus in just the past two months," Times reporter Mike Baker notes.

"Colorado, I love you. This is an intervention," Gov. Jared Polis (D) said Thursday, as his state hit new hospitalization and infection records. "Cancel your social plans the next few weeks, avoid interacting with others. Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Let's get through this." Peter Weber

election 2020
2 main reasons Trump's unsubstantiated 'fraud' claims don't make much sense

3:24 a.m.

President Trump and his allies are claiming, in court, on Twitter, and in public — even from the White House — that Democrats are "stealing" the election as urban and mail-in votes get counted in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Michigan, slowly building an Electoral College tally that points to a Joe Biden win. Trump and his team have not provided evidence for these claims, and they don't even really make sense.

This "blue shift" after a "red mirage" was widely predicted months ago, when it became clear Democrats were more likely to mail in their ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic while Trump urged his supporters to vote in person. There was no mirage-and-shift in states like Florida because election officials are allowed to process mail-in votes before Election Day, but in the Upper Midwest, GOP-controlled state legislatures refused to let the count start until Nov. 3.

The first logical problem with Trump's unsubstantiated vote fraud allegations is that Tuesday was actually a really good night for other Republicans. Partly because Trump turned out his base, they won back some House seats and did not, probably, lose the Senate. Republicans also did really well in state legislative races — and all of these were on the same ballot as Trump versus Biden.

The other problem is that elections are run by state and local governments, not any nationwide entity, making coordinated fraud very implausible, as University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck notes. Also, state elections in places like Georgia and Arizona are run by Republicans.

Separately, Trump's legal and PR strategy Thursday centered on alleging that his campaigns observers are being blocked from watching the ballot counting. That, also, is demonstrably not true. Peter Weber

election 2020
Administration official: It would have been 'un-Trumpian' for election to not have 'some calamity involved'

2:10 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The White House is in a constant state of chaos, a senior Trump administration official told The Washington Post on Thursday, which is why staffers didn't expect things to be calm after Election Day.

When it comes to President Trump, "one thing people forget, in general, is that for decades, long before the presidency, his whole life was a crisis and he thrived in that environment," the official said. "It'd be boring if he just got blown out or won big. That would be very un-Trumpian for there not to be some calamity involved."

Since Tuesday, pandemonium has ensued, as Trump — who didn't have a victory or concession speech written that night — waits to find out if he has been re-elected. As more mail-in ballots have been counted in battleground states, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been closing in on Trump's lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia, leaving those races too close to call.

On Thursday morning, Trump tweeted "STOP THE COUNT," and the Post reports his senior advisers quickly pointed out that if vote counting stopped, Biden would win. Trump tweaked his message, and tweeted a follow up: "STOP THE FRAUD!" (There is no evidence of any widespread voting fraud.)

The senior administration official told the Post that on Wednesday, Trump's aides and allies were still enthusiastic, and felt that Trump could "catch lightning in a bottle again" by holding onto his lead in places like Georgia and flipping Arizona, where Biden is ahead. The mood began shifting on Thursday, and Trump's eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, started tweeting about GOP politicians not doing enough to help their father.

Over the next few weeks, the campaign is expected to pull out all the stops legally, senior campaign officials told the Post, and they are asking supporters to start sending money. "Trumpworld is going to go down swinging," Dan Eberhart, a GOP donor, told the Post. He noted that "the ballgame is not over, but it's fading away from Trump a lot. It could be a fitting end to Trump. He was so litigious for his business career, and he might go down in a torrent of lawsuits." Catherine Garcia

election 2020
Trump is reportedly 'taken aback' that his rants against mail-in ballots may have hurt him

1:28 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump made it clear in the weeks before the election that he wanted his supporters to vote for him in person, and he does not seem to grasp that this anti-mail-in ballot strategy may have hurt his re-election efforts, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, more people across the country requested absentee ballots, and some states automatically mailed ballots to every registered voter. Trump claimed, without any evidence and before the election even took place, that this would lead to widespread voter fraud, and encouraged people to wait in line on Election Day to cast their ballots.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, meanwhile, urged people to use mail-in ballots, and Trump's aides tried to get across to him on Tuesday night that the mail-in vote would probably favor Biden. He was "genuinely taken aback" when this happened, one campaign adviser told the Post, but refuses to admit that his criticism of mail-in voting appears to have backfired. "The president's position is, they are just going to keep finding the ballots until they have enough," an adviser said.

On Wednesday night, Trump acknowledged that he could lose the election, a campaign official told the Post, but said this could only happen if the election was "stolen from him," taking no responsibility. He spent much of Thursday watching election coverage on television and ignoring allies and advisers who told him to stay out of the spotlight and let his team work on filing lawsuits to stop vote counts. Going against his team's advice, Trump decided he should hold an evening press conference, where he made several baseless claims about the election and stated, without evidence, that Democrats were trying to steal it.

While Trump stewed about the way votes are coming in, members of his campaign were asking donors for money to cover legal fees. One person told the Post that campaign press secretary Hogan Gidley was still confidently declaring that Trump will be able to declare victory on Friday, despite having the narrowest of paths. "It was kind of laughable," they added. Catherine Garcia

Late night tackles Election 2020
Stephen Colbert says Trump's tragic attempt to 'poison democracy' means he knows Biden won

1:17 a.m.

Right before taping, "Donald Trump walked into the White House briefing room, actually, and tried to poison democracy," telling lie after "nonsensical" lie "about illegal vote dumps and corrupt election officials and secret Democratic counting cabals and, I don't know, long-form birth certificates, probably — it's all the same," a raw Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show. "And if you did not know that Joe Biden was getting close to 270, Donald Trump just provided all the proof you will ever need."

Trump is "so predictable" that "we all knew he would do this," Colbert said, pausing. "What I didn't know is that it would hurt this much. I didn't expect this to break my heart. For him to cast a dark shadow on our most sacred right, from the briefing room of the White House — our house, not his! — that is devastating."

Trump "is the president of the United States," Colbert elaborated. "That office means something, and that office should have some shred of decency. Now, we all knew he would leave a stain there," he added, but "everything he did, everything, is in some way presidential behavior — including this — unless, unless every single person rejects what he just did. ... Right now something unpredictable needs to happen. Republicans have to speak up. All of them. Because for evil to succeed, all that is necessary is for good men to do nothing. So say something right now, Republicans" In lieu of good men, he asked what Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said — he declined to comment — and sighed.

"This is the time to get off the Trump Train, because he just told you where the train is going," Colbert said. "It's not even a hard call. This is in your self interest to support votes being counted — that's how you got your jobs." He explained why he chose not to "show you a second of what that sad, frightened fraud said tonight — because it's poison and I like you" — offered a counterexample, and sat down to deliver his monologue. Peter Weber

The final countdown 2020
Trump and his aides are reportedly 'very anxious' Fox News will call Pennsylvania, clinching Biden victory

12:22 a.m.

President Trump's lead in Pennsylvania has shrunk to less than a percentage point, about 24,000 votes, as of Thursday evening, and the remaining, mostly mail-in ballots are believed to heavily favor Democrat Joe Biden. If Biden wins Pennsylvania, as seems very likely at this point, he is unofficially president-elect. Trump and his advisers are reportedly fixated on the possibility that Fox News, and its aggressive election decision desk, will crown Biden the winner sooner rather than later.

Trump and his advisers are still furious at Fox News for calling Arizona on election night — The Associated Press is the only news organization that has so far followed suit, and it looks like the race will end up being very close — in part because it "gummed up the visuals for his premature claim of victory on election night," David Siders reports at Politico. "Fox viewers could see the Electoral College vote count for themselves: at that point, Biden with 238 votes, Trump with 213. If Biden wins Pennsylvania or, less likely, Georgia, then the mystery surrounding Arizona no longer matters."

Regardless of how Biden wins — Pennsylvania, Arizona plus Nevada or Georgia — Trump has no plans to concede, CBS News reports.

Trump has publicly and baselessly called the expected shift in vote tallies toward Biden election theft, raising concerns about a peaceful transfer of power should Biden ultimately prevail. But Trump former White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, tried to tamp that down Thursday, telling CNBC that "if the process runs, and I expect it to run, and at the end of that process Joe Biden's the president, you can absolutely guarantee a peaceful transition of power. I just hope the same is true on the other side." Peter Weber

