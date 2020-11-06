Watergate figure John Dean says Nixon 'would never have attacked democracy' like Trump did

-
Watergate figure John Dean says Nixon 'would never have attacked democracy' like Trump did8:15 a.m.
-
Facebook is reportedly making temporary changes to 'cool down angry Americans'8:05 a.m.
-
Philadelphia police say they thwarted possible attack on Convention Center vote count site7:41 a.m.
-
Trump replaces GOP federal energy commission chairman who boosted climate change policy6:44 a.m.
-
Biden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia, but the race isn't over4:44 a.m.
-
U.S. COVID-19 cases hit new 1-day record of about 120,0004:23 a.m.
-
2 main reasons Trump's unsubstantiated 'fraud' claims don't make much sense3:24 a.m.
-
Administration official: It would have been 'un-Trumpian' for election to not have 'some calamity involved'2:10 a.m.
8:15 a.m.
8:05 a.m.
7:41 a.m.
6:44 a.m.
4:44 a.m.
4:23 a.m.
3:24 a.m.
Administration official: It would have been 'un-Trumpian' for election to not have 'some calamity involved'
2:10 a.m.