CNN's Jake Tapper reacts to Trump's election rant: 'What a sad night for the United States of America'7:38 p.m.
Anderson Cooper: Trump is an 'obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun'7:38 p.m.
CNN fact-checker calls Trump's White House address the 'most dishonest speech he has ever given'7:33 p.m.
Trump signals defeat7:30 p.m.
As his path to victory narrows, Trump claims without evidence he's being cheated7:13 p.m.
James Baker, who led Bush's 2000 recount fight, says Trump should let votes be counted5:48 p.m.
Pelosi reportedly declares election a 'big win' for Democrats. Moderate Democrat profanely disagrees.4:57 p.m.
Biden urges supporters to remain calm: 'The process is working'4:38 p.m.
