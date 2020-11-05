See More Speed Reads
election 2020
Biden responds to Trump: 'No one is going to take our democracy away from us'

8:00 p.m.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Minutes after President Trump held a press conference at the White House to make baseless claims about the election being stolen from him, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tweeted that "no one is going to take our democracy away from us. Not now, not ever."

The United States, he continued, "has come too far, fought too many battles, and endured too much to let this happen."

Trump has been complaining about the election all day, demanding that votes be counted where he is behind and not counted in states where he is ahead. Biden delivered remarks in the afternoon, telling supporters although it is taking longer than many people would like to count all the ballots, "the process is working." Democracy, he added, is "sometimes messy. It sometimes requires a little patience." Catherine Garcia

election 2020
Pence, absent from Trump's press conference, tweets his support from afar

9:03 p.m.
Mike Pence and Karen Pence.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence wasn't at President Trump's White House press conference on Thursday evening, but he approved of his message.

Trump made multiple baseless claims about the election, including that Democrats are trying to "steal" it. He said that "legal votes" are in his favor and Democrats are relying on "illegal votes." Pence later echoed Trump's comments on Twitter, saying, "I stand with President @realDonaldTrump. We must count every LEGAL vote."

Based on Trump's remarks, it appears as though the president considers mail-in ballots to be "illegal votes," even though they are perfectly legal. Each state has different rules for mail-in ballots — in California, for example, as long as a ballot is postmarked by Nov. 3 and arrives up to 17 days after the election, it will be counted. In Iowa, ballots have to be postmarked no later than Nov. 2 and arrive at county auditor's offices by noon on Nov. 10.

Ahead of the election, Trump railed against mail-in ballots, trying to claim they are tied to voter fraud, and told his supporters to vote for him in person. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, more people requested absentee ballots, and in some cases, states sent ballots to all registered voters. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden backed expanded mail-in voting, and those ballots have been benefiting him in battleground states like Pennsylvania. Catherine Garcia

Opinion
Trump's fraud campaign is incompetent, hilarious, and terrifying

8:19 p.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

It seems all but certain that President Trump has lost the election. He is far behind in the national popular vote, and behind in more than enough swing states to clinch the election for Joe Biden. Most of the outstanding votes in those states, moreover, appear to be from heavily Democratic regions.

The Trump forces are not taking this lying down. Since late on Election Day, there has been a concerted effort to essentially steal the election. As I predicted, simply by listening to what Trump and his allies were loudly saying, conservative celebrities have fabricated ridiculous accusations of voter fraud, conservative activists have attempted to barge their way into counting stations to disrupt the tabulation process, and Trump himself heavily implied to reporters that multiple states had been stolen. "We also had margins of 300,000 in Michigan … we won the state, and Wisconsin we did likewise," he said falsely on Thursday. "We will not allow the corruption to steal such an important election."

Now, this effort has been comically disorganized. Because he did not establish an early lead in enough states, the Trump campaign has been forced to simultaneously argue for a recount in some states, and for the vote-counting to be halted in others. There appeared to be little plan aside from tweeting and going on TV to whine to actually interfere with the vote-counting process. A bunch of cranks, including Pizzagate conspiracy theorists Mike Cernovich and Jack Posoboiec, and conservative youth activist Charlie Kirk, are organizing rallies that so far appear to be about self-promotion. Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, and Rudy Giuliani are filing lawsuits that don't even make sense on their own terms. Even conservative judges and most Republican legislators appear to be dismissing the entire thing out of hand.

That said, this does not bode well at all. The president of the United States and much of the conservative media apparatus instantly got themselves on board with a preposterous story about a stolen election. If Trump weren't so incompetent, or if the election were closer, it's easy to imagine a much more successful effort — which is basically what happened in 2000, when a conservative Supreme Court installed George W. Bush by judicial fiat. Just because an election theft failed from incompetence doesn't mean a future one won't succeed. Ryan Cooper

election 2020
CNN's Jake Tapper reacts to Trump's election rant: 'What a sad night for the United States of America'

7:38 p.m.

On Thursday night, with his path to reelection narrowing, President Trump delivered a rambling diatribe in which he baselessly claimed widespread voter fraud and conspiracy against him.

One by one, TV networks cut away from the speech by the incumbent commander-in-chief, with ABC News switching to airing Jeopardy!, and NBC News and CBS News likewise transitioning away. MSNBC cut from the speech within just 35 seconds: "Okay, here we are again, in the unusual position of not only interrupting the president of the United States, but correcting the president of the United States," the anchor, Brian Williams, said.

On CNN, one of the few networks to air the whole speech uninterrupted, the election team tore into the president when he'd finished talking. "What a sad night for the United States of America to hear their president say that, to falsely accuse people of trying to steal the election, to try to attack democracy that way with his feast of falsehoods. Lie after lie after lie about the election being stolen," Jake Tapper said, adding, "It's time for some Republican lawmakers to find their spine and talk to the president about what he needs to do for the good of the country."

Dana Bash, who was co-anchoring the network's election coverage, said, "I'm not an emotional person, but I'm having trouble keeping it together after listening to what the president said." Abby Phillip likewise added, "This president clearly knows this is not going to end well for him, and he's trying to take the rest of the country down with him."

Even the usually Trump-friendly Fox News, the only other major network to air the whole speech, balked. "We have not seen the hard evidence" of Trump's claims, Fox anchor Bret Baier stressed to his viewers. Jeva Lange

election 2020
Anderson Cooper: Trump is an 'obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun'

7:38 p.m.

After President Trump addressed the country on Thursday evening, claiming without any evidence that there is widespread voter fraud being committed across the United States in order to prevent him from being re-elected, CNN's Anderson Cooper was ready with a comparison that likely won't do much to improve Trump's mood.

"That is the president of the United States," Cooper said. "That is the most powerful person in the world, and we see him like an obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over."

Trump sounded dejected during his press conference, which took place at the White House. He falsely claimed that Democrats are counting "illegal votes" and smeared election workers across the country, dismissing them as dishonest people counting ballots in back rooms, but said he will "win the election very easily." Catherine Garcia

election 2020
CNN fact-checker calls Trump's White House address the 'most dishonest speech he has ever given'

7:33 p.m.

President Trump just delivered a speech about the 2020 election that one fact-checker has declared the "most dishonest" of his entire presidency.

Trump spoke from the White House on Thursday while legitimately cast votes continue to be counted in key states, baselessly claiming that Democrats are trying to "steal the election from us." As he has in the past, Trump leveled allegations of widespread voter fraud without any evidence.

Before the speech had even ended, CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale had seen enough to declare it Trump's most dishonest since he became president.

Dale called out numerous false claims from throughout Trump's speech, including that he "won" states based on how he was faring on election night even though not all of the votes had been counted at that point, as well as that he "easily" wins the election "if you count the legal votes," a claim Dale blasted as "absolute garbage." Dale also described the speech as an "appalling and anti-democratic series of lies" and "just horrific."

After Trump wrapped up, CNN's Jake Tapper described the president's remarks as a "sad" thing for the country and called out his false claims as "ugly" and "pathetic." Brendan Morrow

Opinion
Trump signals defeat

7:30 p.m.
Author: Matthew Walther
Matthew Walther

On Thursday evening Donald Trump spoke from the White House on the state of the presidential election. Nothing he said gave the impression that he is preparing to concede to Joe Biden, but his actual words were less important than the manner in which they were delivered.

I have spent goodness knows how many hundreds of hours of my life listening to Trump speak. Gone was the boisterousness and sarcasm to which I and millions are accustomed, and never more in evidence than in his address after midnight on Tuesday. On Thursday, he was dejected, world weary, and almost resigned. He has never sounded like this before. The mojo is gone.

Occasionally Trump strayed into incoherence more typical of his opponent. "I've watched a lot of elections before they decided on this big election," he said, leaving millions of us wondering about the referent of the pronoun.

In summarizing his concerns and those of his supporters — about social media, inaccurate pre-election polling, precinct-level shenanigans — he made it clear that he does not expect to win 270 electoral votes, at least not straightforwardly. Instead of narrow last-minute victories in Pennsylvania, he awaits deliverance at the hands of the Supreme Court. It is unclear exactly what legal remedy he believes is forthcoming.

For the first time in modern American history an incumbent has insisted that the apparent results of a presidential election should be discounted. He has done so on the basis of inchoate feelings rather than the sort of hard evidence that would be admissible in any court. For all that, it is hard to escape the feeling that roughly half of the country agrees with him. Matthew Walther

election 2020
As his path to victory narrows, Trump claims without evidence he's being cheated

7:13 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump on Thursday evening falsely claimed that there is widespread voter fraud taking place across the United States, asserting that "if you count the legal votes, I easily win."

Trump delivered his address from the White House, with Vice President Mike Pence notably absent. He said, with no evidence, that Democrats are depending on "illegal votes" and trying to "steal the election from us." He also accused election workers of not being "honest," and said there was no way there could be so many mail-in ballots for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Many states sent out more mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of the election, Trump encouraged his supporters to not use mail-in ballots, saying they needed to vote in person at the polls. Analysts said on election night, as results from in-person voting were reported first, it would likely show Trump ahead in many states, but once mail-in ballot results started coming in, Biden would start chipping away at Trump's lead. This is what has happened in many states, including must-win Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Trump ended the press conference by saying he believes "we will win the election very easily," but there will be "a lot of litigation. We have so much evidence, so much proof." He added that cases might be brought before "the highest court in the land," and then left the stage without taking any questions from reporters. Catherine Garcia

