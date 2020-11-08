See More Speed Reads
Sunday shows
Romney: Rhetoric about 'rigged' elections 'gets picked up by authoritarians around the world'

12:09 p.m.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) was one of the first and most prominent Republicans to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election victory Saturday. On Sunday, he made the network rounds, where he was asked by the likes of Chuck Todd and Jake Tapper about President Trump's refusal so far to concede the election.

Romney, who often clashes with Trump, said, ultimately, no one will be able to change Trump's "nature" in the final days of his presidency, so he expects him to fight the results until the end, even though he'd like to see a "more grateful departure." When push comes to shove, though, he said he expects Trump will concede.

Romney acknowledged it's within Trump's rights to pursue recounts in tightly contested states, as well as other legal strategies, but he does draw issue with the president's rhetoric, noting that using language like "stolen" or "rigged" to describe the election gives a boost to authoritarianism around the world and undermines confidence in the democratic system. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Bush becomes final ex-president to publicly congratulate Biden, praises Trump for 'hard fought campaign'

1:17 p.m.

George W. Bush became the final living president, other than the incumbent, to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election victory, joining former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter.

Although he's the only Republican out of the group, Bush still offered warm words for Biden — whom he said he knows "to be a good man" despite their political differences — in a statement issued Sunday.

Bush also congratulated President Trump and his supporters "on a hard-fought campaign," noting that "their voices will continue to be heard through elected Republicans at every level of government." He added that Trump has the right to pursue recounts and legal challenges, but "the American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear." Tim O'Donnell

Rest in peace
Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek dies at 80

12:55 p.m.

Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the successful trivia series Jeopardy!, died Sunday morning, the show confirmed in a tweet. He was 80. Trebek had been suffering from pancreatic cancer for at least over a year, having publicly revealed the diagnosis for the first time in March 2019. He was reportedly surrounded by family and friends when he passed away "peacefully."

Trebek hosted Jeopardy! for 35 years, beginning in 1984. During his time at the helm, BuzzFeed News notes, he "became a beloved pop culture figure" and went on to win six Daytime Emmys.

As the news broke, Trebek began to receive an outpouring support from his legion of admirers online. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Lindsey Graham warns GOP will 'never win' a presidential race if party doesn't 'fight back' in 2020

12:25 p.m.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo that people should "not accept the media's declaration" of President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump. "Fight back," he said.

Graham shares the unfounded view with Trump and other allies that voter fraud could have played a role in the outcome, noting that "this is a contested election" and therefore Trump "should not concede," which he has yet to do. But the senator also appeared to have his eye on the bigger picture, arguing that if Republicans don't fight the 2020 results, "we're never going to win again presidentially" because of an increase in mail-in balloting, which typically leans Democratic.

There was an increase in mail ballots in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, though there is no evidence of widespread fraud. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Jared Kushner is reportedly not a 'restraining' voice advising Trump to concede

11:03 a.m.

Jared Kushner is not suggesting to President Trump that he should concede the presidential election, Axios' Jonathan Swan reported Sunday morning.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins had previously reported that two sources told her Kushner had approached his father-in-law about the possibility, though it was unclear whether Kushner was actually in favor of the move or if he was just trying to gauge Trump's preference. Swan's latest report doesn't contradict that such a conversation took place, but it does indicate Kushner is in favor of pursuing "legal remedies" to the election, which Trump has claimed, without evidence, was stolen from him by the Democrats through widespread voter fraud.

As Swan put it, Trump doesn't need anyone to convince him to keep fighting the results, but he clarified Kushner does not appear to be in the opposition camp, if there even is one. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

live from new york
Alec Baldwin's downtrodden Trump plays piano as Jim Carrey's Biden, May Rudolph's Harris gloat in SNL cold open

10:37 a.m.

The latest Saturday Night Live cold open focused on President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump, which was called by media outlets earlier in the day Saturday.

Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph returned as Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, respectively. The pair tried to act graciously during their acceptance speech, but eventually wound up gloating and calling Trump a "loser."

Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin reprised his role as Trump, who repeated the actual president's claims that the Democrats were trying to steal the election from him, before heading to the piano — a reference to the show's 2016 skit following Hillary Clinton's defeat — where he sang the Village People hit "Macho Man," without much enthusiasm. Watch the full sketch below. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Biden adviser: Presidential campaign 'was less consultant-driven than any' in 'modern history'

8:00 a.m.
Joe Biden.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden's path to victory wasn't an easy one — at one point it even seemed like he could wind up an afterthought early in the Democratic primaries — but he ultimately emerged as the projected winner Saturday. And it appears that sticking to his own personal vision during his campaign, even if it seemed unpersuasive at times to other Democrats, is at least part of what pushed him over the line, The New York Times reports.

"It was his campaign," Anita Dunn, one of his closest advisers, told the Times. "It was less consultant-driven than any presidential campaign in modern history."

Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) recalled hearing Biden's original pitch for the White House back in 2019, before he announced his candidacy. Casey said he wasn't convinced by Biden's messaging "about the soul of the country," especially at a time of intense ideological division across the United States. "I was worried at the time at the time that it wasn't hard-hitting enough," Casey told the Times, but he admitted the former vice president "was prescient in his ability, even in the primaries when almost nobody else was doing it, to say, 'We have to bring the country back together.'" Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Biden addresses nation for 1st time as president-elect: 'This is the time to heal in America'

November 7, 2020

Joe Biden addressed the United States as president-elect for the first time Saturday evening in Wilmington, Delaware, hours after he was projected to win the presidential election.

Throughout the speech he thanked his wife, Jill, and the rest of his family, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and all his volunteers, while also singling out the support he received at the polls throughout the Democratic primary and general election from Black Americans. He then emphasized that he and Harris would immediately get to work on building a plan to control the coronavirus pandemic so they could hit the ground running in January.

A good portion of the speech was dedicated to finding some sort of middle ground in what many consider a deeply divided nation. Biden spoke directly to Americans who voted for President Trump (though he steered away from direct references to Trump himself) at one point, telling them: "Let's give each other a chance." He made it clear he intends to work with people across the aisle during his time in the Oval Office. "This is the time to heal in America," he said. Tim O'Donnell

