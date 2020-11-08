Romney: Rhetoric about 'rigged' elections 'gets picked up by authoritarians around the world'

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) was one of the first and most prominent Republicans to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election victory Saturday. On Sunday, he made the network rounds, where he was asked by the likes of Chuck Todd and Jake Tapper about President Trump's refusal so far to concede the election.

Romney, who often clashes with Trump, said, ultimately, no one will be able to change Trump's "nature" in the final days of his presidency, so he expects him to fight the results until the end, even though he'd like to see a "more grateful departure." When push comes to shove, though, he said he expects Trump will concede.

Romney on Trump refusing to concede: "If he does not win on a legitimate basis, he ceases to be president when Joe Biden is sworn in. It's as simple as that. I would prefer to see the world watching a more grateful departure, but that's just not in the nature of the man." pic.twitter.com/ffcQIs9hup — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 8, 2020

Romney acknowledged it's within Trump's rights to pursue recounts in tightly contested states, as well as other legal strategies, but he does draw issue with the president's rhetoric, noting that using language like "stolen" or "rigged" to describe the election gives a boost to authoritarianism around the world and undermines confidence in the democratic system. Tim O'Donnell