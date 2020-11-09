-
Susan Collins hedges while congratulating Biden for 'apparent victory'3:44 p.m.
MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham didn't disclose he reportedly helped write Biden's presidential acceptance speech when commenting on it3:48 p.m.
Trump reportedly 'railed about Fox' more than election results1:57 p.m.
Jeopardy! producer says Alex Trebek had the 'nice final day' he wanted1:38 p.m.
Trump might be starting to come to terms with having lost 2020 — by setting his sights on 20241:31 p.m.
Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper1:26 p.m.
GOP strategist says Democrats 'played their hand fairly smartly' despite Senate losses12:33 p.m.
Dow Jones on track for one of the biggest 1-day point gains ever after vaccine news11:59 a.m.
