Kentucky community elects a French bulldog named Wilbur as its mayor

Kentucky community elects a French bulldog named Wilbur as its mayor1:19 a.m.
Emily Harrington makes history with her free-climb up El Capitan2:06 a.m.
The Daily Show compiled a reel of Trump allies calling Democrats 'sore losers' for not conceding losing races1:21 a.m.
Top Justice Department vote crimes prosecutor steps down in protest of Barr's directive12:48 a.m.
South Dakota governor is asking for donations for Trump, but watchdog says the money will likely stay with her12:25 a.m.
Trump appointee encouraged USAID colleagues not to cooperate with Biden transition teamNovember 9, 2020
Barr authorizes DOJ to investigate voting irregularitiesNovember 9, 2020
FDA gives emergency approval to Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody treatmentNovember 9, 2020
