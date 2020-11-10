See More Speed Reads
It wasn't all bad
Kentucky community elects a French bulldog named Wilbur as its mayor

1:19 a.m.

All of the votes have been counted, and the newest mayor of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky, is Wilbur, a six-month-old French bulldog who ran on a platform of ear rubs and treats for all.

Rabbit Hash doesn't have a human mayor, and in the late 1990s, a resident thought it would be fun to elect an animal to the position as a way to raise money for the Rabbit Hash Historical Society. People pay $1 to vote, and this year, $22,985 was raised.

The first four-legged mayor was a dog named Goofy, and since then, five more canines have held the coveted role, with Brynneth Pawltro serving from 2016 to 2020. Wilbur's owner, Amy Noland, told Today she threw his collar into the ring because with COVID-19 and the presidential election on everyone's minds, "I wanted Wilbur to be something positive in the news."

So far, he's enjoying life as an elected official, Noland said, as he's been giving interviews and receiving "a lot of belly scratches." Catherine Garcia

Emily Harrington makes history with her free-climb up El Capitan

2:06 a.m.

Everything came together for Emily Harrington last Wednesday, with her climbing skills, stamina, and determination helping propel her to the top of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.

Harrington, 34, became the first woman to free-climb El Capitan via the Golden Gate route in less than 24 hours, and only the fourth person to ever achieve this accomplishment.

As a free-climber, Harrington uses ropes for safety, but not to ascend. In 2019, she attempted to climb up El Capitan using the Golden Gate route, but a tumble sent her to the hospital. During her trek up this year, Harrington slipped closer to the top, leaving her with a gash on her forehead. She thought about quitting, but told ABC News she reminded herself "I had worked so hard and I deserve to try again."

It usually takes climbers four to six days to reach the summit, but Harrington made it up in 21 hours, 13 minutes, and 51 seconds. "In a way, this was my life's dream," she said. "This is the culmination of everything I've ever put into my climbing all summed up in one day." In the climbing world, "men kind of dominate," Harrington told ABC News, but she knows that she belongs on the top and "didn't have to do it the way everyone else said I had to do it. There's no formula and I did it my own way." Catherine Garcia

The Daily Show compiled a reel of Trump allies calling Democrats 'sore losers' for not conceding losing races

1:21 a.m.

President Trump is refusing to concede that he lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden, despite Biden's mounting lead in multiple key states and every TV network and major news organization declaring him the winner. Trump's allies are backing him, for now, echoing his evidence-free claims of systemic voter fraud. For example, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, acting in her "personal capacity," made such outlandish and baseless claims Monday about Democrats using fraud to beat Trump that Fox News felt obliged to cut away and offer a quick fact check.

In the last election, the 2018 midterms, McEnany — then spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee — went on Fox News to criticize Democrats for refusing to concede. "Democrats are being sore losers, and they refuse to acknowledge they lost the election, so what do they do?" she asked. "They cry malfeasance, wrongdoing, criminality, fraud." She wasn't alone, The Daily Show pointed out in a highlight reel Monday night. Fox News host Laura Ingraham said that "Democrats, more so than Republicans, seem to have a problem conceding defeat," and that is one of the milder statements.

Watch below to see some of Trump's most vocal non-concession defenders call Democrats sore losers for refusing to concede, for very familiar sounding reasons. Peter Weber

Top Justice Department vote crimes prosecutor steps down in protest of Barr's directive

12:48 a.m.
William Barr
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Richard Pilger, head of the Justice Department's Elections Crimes Branch, stepped down late Monday, telling colleagues in an email that he was "regretfully" resigning as after "having familiarized myself with the new policy" handed down by Attorney General William Barr "and its ramifications." He said Barr's carefully worded memo to U.S. attorneys Monday is "abrogating the 40-year-old non-interference policy for ballot fraud investigations in the period prior to elections becoming certified and uncontested."

"Barr had first broached a similar idea some weeks ago," but "political leadership in the Justice Department's Criminal Division, of which the Election Crimes Branch is a part, pushed back," The Washington Post reports. "Those officials were blindsided when Barr's memo was released on Monday." Pilger is stepping down as director of that unit but will stay on as a line prosecutor, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and the Post report.

Barr's memo may not have much practical influence, given the size of President-elect Joe Biden's lead in several important states and the evident lack of voting irregularities, rare in any case. "It's harmful and destructive, but there's no path from there to changing the outcome of the election," Justin Levitt, a former Justice Department official and professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, told the Journal, noting that federal prosecutors can investigate and charge people who commit voter fraud but can't decide if a ballot should be counted.

President Trump and his allies are claiming that there was widespread voter fraud, and although they haven't produced any evidence that has held up to scrutiny, "the president's clear strategy is to delegitimize the results of a proper election" and Barr's memo "is one of the more problematic acts of any attorney general in my lifetime," University of Texas law professor Steve Vladek told the Post.

"Barr has privately told department officials in the days since the election that any disputes should be resolved in court by the campaigns themselves," that "he did not see massive fraud, and that most of the allegations of voter fraud were related to individual instances that did not point to a larger systemic problem," the Times reports. Barr did not write the memo at the direction of Trump or GOP lawmakers, a Justice Department official insisted. But he did meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) earlier Monday, before McConnell publicly backed Trump's long-shot court-challenge strategy. Peter Weber

South Dakota governor is asking for donations for Trump, but watchdog says the money will likely stay with her

12:25 a.m.
Kristi Noem.
Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) was quick to launch a fundraising campaign over the weekend that asked supporters to "help us bring it home for the president," but it looks like the donations will help her campaign rather than President Trump.

The Associated Press reports that the website asking for donations says "Kristi Noem for Governor" at the top of the page, along with a message saying Trump "needs our support while the far-left Dems declare a victory for Biden before all the votes are counted." After agreeing to make a donation, contributors have the option of giving extra for processing fees, "so 100 percent of my donation goes to Kristi for Governor."

Noem's campaign committee chairman told AP he had no comment on how the money will be used. Paul S. Ryan, vice president of policy and litigation at the campaign finance watchdog Common Cause, said under federal law, the most Noem can give to the Trump campaign is $2,800, and "in all likelihood, she is keeping this money that she is raising."

To really boost Trump, Noem could have directed donors to his own fundraising efforts. He has been sending out solicitations for money to cover his current legal battles, but the fine print shows half of the funds will go to paying off campaign debt. "He's setting the example at the top of the party, at the top of the ticket," Ryan told AP. "It doesn't surprise me to see Noem doing something similar." Catherine Garcia

Trump appointee encouraged USAID colleagues not to cooperate with Biden transition team

November 9, 2020
USAID headquarters.
AP Photo/J. David Ake

John Barsa, acting deputy administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), told staffers during a phone call on Monday that they won't work with the incoming Biden administration until another Trump appointee signs paperwork formally ascertaining the winner of the election, three people familiar with the phone call told The Washington Post.

Once the administrator of the General Services Administration signs that paperwork, the transition between administrations starts — in this case, President-elect Joe Biden's team would have access to government agencies, computers, office space, and appropriated funds. GSA Administrator Emily Murphy, a Trump political appointee, has declined to do this.

The Free Beacon obtained a recording of Barsa's call, during which he is heard saying, "The only official announcement about an election result that matters is from the head of GSA. So until the head of GSA makes a determination as to who won an election, nothing changes — there is no transition in place." Two officials told the Post in other conversations, Barsa has asserted that Biden has not won the election. During Monday's phone call, he also announced that three Trump loyalists are being moved into top agency positions.

Last week, Barsa was set to step down as acting administrator, and took on his current role after the former deputy administrator, Bonnie Glick, was fired by the White House. USAID sends billions of dollars out every year in humanitarian assistance, and over the last few months officials put together a 440-page document that would help both the incoming Biden administration and Trump's team, had he won re-election. Catherine Garcia

Barr authorizes DOJ to investigate voting irregularities

November 9, 2020
William Barr.
Jeff Roberson/AFP via Getty Images

Attorney General William Barr sent a memo to federal prosecutors authorizing them to pursue "substantial allegations" of voting irregularities if they are able to find any.

On Saturday, projected victories in Pennsylvania and Nevada gave Democrat Joe Biden the electoral votes to clearly become president-elect. President Trump and allies like Rudy Giuliani have loudly been claiming there was widespread voter fraud, without providing evidence.

Barr's memo, obtained by The Associated Press, states that investigations "may be conducted if there are clear and apparently-credible allegations of irregularities that, if true, could potentially impact the outcome of a federal election in an individual state." Any allegations that would "clearly not impact the outcome of a federal election" should be delayed until after the elections are certified, Barr added, with prosecutors then opening preliminary inquiries to see if there is evidence of wrongdoing.

Barr did not share any examples of alleged voter fraud in his memo. Heading into the election, Barr echoed Trump's claims about mail-in ballots being easily manipulated. AP notes that election officials across the country — Democrats and Republicans alike — have said the 2020 election went pretty smoothly, especially during a pandemic, despite some instances of broken machines and lost ballots.

In response to the memo, the Justice Department official who oversees voter fraud investigations, Richard Pilger, stepped down, The New York Times reports.

Biden campaign attorney Bob Bauer said in a statement it was "deeply unfortunate that Attorney General Barr chose to issue a memorandum that will only fuel the 'specious, speculative, fanciful, or far-fetched claims' he professes to guard again. Those are the very kind of claims that the president and his lawyers are making unsuccessfully every day, as their lawsuits are laughed out of one court after another. But, in the end, American democracy is stronger than any clumsy and cynical partisan political scheme." Catherine Garcia

FDA gives emergency approval to Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody treatment

November 9, 2020
Eli Lilly's headquarters in Indianapolis.
AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File

The Food and Drug Administration announced on Monday that it has granted emergency authorization of Eli Lilly's COVID-19 treatment for use in certain cases.

The treatment is called bamlanivimab, and it has been approved for use in people who have tested positive for the coronavirus, are 12 and older, and at risk for developing a severe form of COVID-19 or being hospitalized, The New York Times reports. This includes people who are 65 or older and obese, as early studies have shown they can benefit the most from this treatment. It should be administered to a person as soon as possible after they test positive, and within 10 days of developing systems.

In a statement, Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks said bamlanivimab was developed quickly because of "collaboration across the industry and the urgent work being done by the government to ensure appropriate allocation to patients who need it the most." Last month, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) received the treatment on an emergency basis after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The treatment consists of one antibody that is designed to block virus attachment and entry into cells, neutralizing it. Eli Lilly said it expects to have enough treatments to distribute to one million people by the end of the year. On Monday, more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in the United States, and at least 59,000 people are hospitalized across the country. Catherine Garcia

