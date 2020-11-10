See More Speed Reads
national security risk
Intelligence officials have found a silver lining to Trump's 'scant attention' in briefings

11:06 a.m.
President Trump.
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

President Trump could be a major threat to national security once he leaves the White House.

While he's president, Trump is free to declassify and disperse any U.S. intelligence secrets he'd like. That privilege ends once President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in, but current and former officials tell The Washington Post Trump is likely to retain and spread those secrets once he leaves office.

All U.S. presidents "exit the office with valuable national secrets in their heads," including deep knowledge of nuclear weapons processes, intelligence assets within foreign governments, and weapons development, the Post describes. But this is the first time an incoming president "has ever had to fear that his predecessor might expose the nation's secrets," the Post continues. Trump's boastful personality, his belief in "deep state" conspiracies, and his millions of dollars of debt set him up to be a "classic counterintelligence risk," the Post reports.

One former official envisioned Trump bragging about Air Force One's technical capabilities or the locations of U.S. spy drones at a rally or in conversation with a foreign leader. John Fitzpatrick, a former intelligence officer, also acknowledged ex-presidents retain information about "special military capabilities, details about cyber weapons and espionage," and U.S. satellites.

Then again, Trump has reportedly rarely paid much attention during intelligence briefings, which he rarely holds to begin with. "A knowledgeable and informed president with Trump's personality characteristics, including lack of self-discipline, would be a disaster," Jack Goldsmith, a Justice Department official in the George W. Bush administration, told the Post. "The only saving grace here is that he hasn't been paying attention." Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

charges
European Union regulators charge Amazon with violating antitrust rules

11:29 a.m.
Amazon
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

European Union regulators have slapped Amazon with charges over its alleged antitrust violations.

The European Commission on Tuesday announced it's bringing antitrust charges against Amazon, accusing the company of breaking competition laws and using nonpublic data from other sellers to its advantage, The New York Times reports.

In a statement, the European Commission said its "preliminary view" is that Amazon "has breached EU antitrust rules by distorting competition in online retail markets," explaining that regulators take "issue with Amazon systematically relying on nonpublic business data of independent sellers who sell on its marketplace, to the benefit of Amazon's own retail business, which directly competes with those third party sellers."

It had previously been reported that Amazon would soon face charges from European Union regulators, and in April, The Wall Street Journal reported that the company allegedly used data from third-party sellers to launch competing products. Amazon at the time said that "we strictly prohibit our employees from using nonpublic, seller-specific data to determine which private label products to launch."

Regulators are also opening a second antitrust investigation, which the European Commission said will examine potential "preferential treatment of Amazon's retail business or of the sellers that use Amazon's logistics and delivery services."

Amazon in a statement on Tuesday said it disagrees with the European Commission's assertions, adding that "no company cares more about small businesses or has done more to support them over the past two decades than Amazon." The Times notes that it may "take many months, or even years, before a fine and other penalties are announced." But CNN reports that the probe could potentially "expose Amazon to potential fines of up to 10 percent of its annual global sales," which "implies a maximum penalty of around $37 billion." Brendan Morrow

post-election purge
Pentagon purge fears mount as top policy official resigns

11:24 a.m.
The Pentagon.
iStock

The acting undersecretary of defense for policy, James Anderson, resigned on Tuesday, adding to worries that he is only the beginning of an exodus at the Pentagon in the aftermath of Defense Secretary Mark Esper's firing on Monday, Politico reports.

With Anderson out, there is potentially an opening for Anthony Tata to take over the Pentagon's top policy job; Tata had been President Trump's original pick for the seat, but failed to earn enough support among Republican senators to clear the confirmation hearing process due in part to his history of Islamophobic comments, including calling former President Barack Obama a "terrorist leader" and Islam "the most oppressive violent religion that I know of," Defense News reports. Tata has instead been serving as the deputy undersecretary for policy, the No. 2 job, since August.

Anderson is technically the confirmed deputy undersecretary for policy, but has been acting in the top job. His resignation was expected, since he's reportedly "pushed back on several Trump loyalists the White House tried to install at [the Defense Department]," Politico writes.

Esper warned in his departing letter about the dangers of having "yes men" in the Defense Department. "That one of Trump's Cabinet officials would literally say 'God help us' about a situation in which we now find ourselves should send shock waves through our body politic," wrote The Washington Post's Aaron Blake on Monday in response. Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
Nearly 6 percent of a Texas prison's population has died from COVID-19, new report finds

11:11 a.m.

A new report from the University of Texas' Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs shed light on how the coronavirus has affected the state's correctional facilities.

Several pieces of data were striking, including the fact that 6 percent of the incarcerated population in one prison, the Duncan Unit, died from COVID-19. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the Duncan Unit has a capacity of 606.

As the report itself acknowledges, it's not surprising that the raw numbers of COVID-19 infections and deaths are higher in Texas' prison system are higher than other in states, since Texas has the largest system in the country at the state level. But even when looking at infections and deaths as a rate, Texas' system is the second and third worst in the nation, respectively. Additionally, the state has been unable to bring the death curve in its correctional facilities down as successfully as comparable states have, and the report notes that the number of reported deaths in Texas prisons "remains stubbornly high." Read the full report here. Tim O'Donnell

…but you can't take election season out of the man
MSNBC's election guru Steve Kornacki has moved on to analyzing Thanksgiving

10:47 a.m.

MSNBC's election week chartthrob Steve Kornacki has undoubtedly been going through big board withdrawal ever since Joe Biden was declared the president-elect on Saturday. The nice people at Today, though, decided to throw him a bone — or perhaps more aptly, a turkey drumstick — and asked him to analyze a map of national Thanksgiving trends on the show Tuesday.

You could practically see the lights turn back on in Kornacki's eyes. "This is going to be such a fun break for me, I'm so used to doing this electoral map," he said, flipping over to a map that broke down the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes by state.

Kornacki proceeded to walk through the Today show hosts' home states, noting that many belonged to "stuffing country" in the northeast. Craig Melvin cut in, though, with the million dollar question: "Steve, can you get us to 270 using the Thanksgiving map?"

"This is an election that would be going to the House of Representatives," Kornacki quipped, before thoughtfully adding that "mashed potatoes get California. That's a lot of electoral votes…" Jeva Lange

fact check
Erick Erickson tries to talk fellow conservatives down from Trump's election 'fraud' fantasies

10:18 a.m.

President Trump and his allies are filing a torrent of legal challenges in a handful of states that President-elect Joe Biden appears to have won, likely by margins that would survive a recount, seeking to find "fraud" or "irregularities" that could convince state or federal judges to disqualify large enough numbers of ballots to swing the election to Trump. They have had no success so far, mostly due to their inability to provide evidence of fraud that holds up in court.

For example, dead people did not elect Biden in Michigan, ballots Trump's team challenged in Nevada turned out to have largely been cast legally by military service members stationed out of state, and Pennsylvania election officials did find at least one case of voter fraud, a Republican man who allegedly illegally cast a ballot for his late mother. CNN's John Avlon fact-checked some other GOP claims Tuesday morning.

But a Politico/Morning Consult poll Monday found that Trump's baseless allegations have had an effect: 70 percent of Republicans say they don't believe the 2020 election was free and fair, versus 35 percent of GOP voters who held similar beliefs before the election. Conservative commentator Erick Erickson tried to pop the bubble Monday, explaining why his fellow conservatives are flogging a dead horse on vote fraud.

Erickson ran through the terrible math for Trump in Michigan, then pointed out that Trump would have to overcome near-impossible obstacles in several different states. Besides, "it is not enough to show voter fraud," he added. "The standard is voter fraud to an extent that casts doubt on the election," and that "is very tough."

It isn't clear what Trump's end game is here, but it's pretty obvious he isn't finally, after years of allegations, going to be able to blame fake voters for his loss. Peter Weber

vaccine race
Trump administration claims COVID-19 vaccine will be available for 'all Americans' by the spring

10:09 a.m.
A woman receives a flu vaccine.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

In a series of morning show appearances on Tuesday, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar predicted that COVID-19 vaccines will be available for the general public by the spring. "We have anticipated that we will have enough vaccine by the end of December to have vaccinated our most vulnerable citizens in nursing homes and otherwise," Azar said on Today. "And by the end of January, enough for all health-care workers and first responders, and enough for all Americans by the end of March to early April."

The Trump administration has historically painted an optimistic picture with its estimates of when a vaccine will be available, with President Trump having even suggested at one point that a vaccine would be available by Election Day. Experts have additionally warned that there are looming hurdles involved in the distribution of the eventual vaccine, from defining who qualifies as "high risk" or "essential workers," to the practicality of widely disseminating the product, given what Stat News describes as the "taxing storage requirements" of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine in particular.

On Monday, though, there did come good news: The vaccine in development from Pfizer and BioNTech was found to be more than 90 percent effective against COVID-19 in a first interim analysis. And Azar's timeline additionally fits in with predictions from Stat about vaccines beginning to become available to Americans by the spring.

While drug makers by comparison are prepared to disseminate 194 to 198 million doses of flu vaccine in the 2020-2021 season, experts say roughly 330 million Americans will need immunity to COVID-19 before herd immunity sets in. On Monday, Pfizer said it is prepared to deliver 50 million doses of its vaccine by the end of 2020, and ramp up production to 1.3 billion in 2021. Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
U.S. daily COVID-19 cases could soon surpass 200,000, expert says

9:53 a.m.
A man wearing a face mask walks in Times Square.
KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

The United States could soon reach the grim milestone of 200,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, according to one expert.

As the number of daily COVID-19 cases in the U.S. continues to rise, Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy and member of President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 advisory board, told CNN on Monday the country may see 200,000 cases in one day within the next few weeks.

"We are watching cases increase substantially in this country far beyond, I think, what most people ever thought could happen," Osterholm said. "It will not surprise me if in the next weeks we see over 200,000 new cases a day."

Earlier this month, the U.S. reported 100,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day for the first time, a milestone Dr. Anthony Fauci previously said he would "not be surprised" to see reached. On Monday, the nation's seven-day average of new cases was about 119,000, which was "more than three times higher than it was around mid-September," CNN reports.

Additionally, according to CNN, the U.S. reported over 1,000 COVID-19 deaths last week five days in a row for the first time since August. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, writes that "simple math says that we are likely to have 3,000 deaths a day in 4 to 5 weeks," although he adds, "I suspect we might do a bit better."

Experts continue to stress that widespread mask use could bring the coronavirus death toll down, however, and a recent study estimated that if 95 percent of Americans wore masks in public, almost 130,000 lives could be saved. Brendan Morrow

