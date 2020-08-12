See More Speed Reads
intelligence briefings
Trump has pretty much eliminated daily intelligence briefings. Biden has already started receiving them.

12:40 p.m.
Donald Trump.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden may not hold public office, but he still may be getting more intelligence briefings than President Trump.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has already started receiving briefings from the United States intelligence community, with the idea that if he takes the Oval Office in November, he'll already have been in the loop for a few months. But Biden has started receiving briefings while, simultaneously, Trump has drastically reduced the number of daily briefings he's getting.

It's not clear how often Biden is receiving these briefings, but even one weekly briefing would mean he's getting filled in more often than Trump is lately, according to a HuffPost report.

Trump has reportedly long been disinterested in daily intelligence briefings, but HuffPost actually sat down and analyzed how often he receives them. It turns out, he's never had more than 20 in a month, which Ned Price, a former CIA analyst and National Security Council spokesperson during the Obama administration, called "remarkable."

The peak occurred in March 2017, when the president averaged 4.1 briefings per week, but that figure has reportedly plummeted to 0.7 per week since July 1. And the one he received Monday was the first since July 22, which Price argues is concerning given reports of foreign interference in U.S. elections and tensions with China. Read more at HuffPost. Tim O'Donnell

American Horror Story
Stevie Nicks says pandemic 'is a real American Horror Story'

1:30 p.m.
Stevie Nicks.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Stevie Nicks says the coronavirus' grasp on the U.S. "is a real American Horror Story."

The singer urged fans on Facebook to take the pandemic seriously, likening the U.S. to the post-nuclear apocalypse plot line of the show American Horror Story: Apocalypse, in which she starred in 2018.

"It was just a great story, but I felt the gravity of it even then," she wrote of starring in AHS. "You did not want to leave that safe house because only death awaited you above ground.” In the show, when characters ventured out, they "wore their hazmat suits and black gas masks~ no questions asked."

But in real life, "A lot of people still aren't taking the wearing of a simple mask seriously," she wrote. "People are dying because people aren't wearing their masks."

Without a shift in attitude or leadership, we won't get ahead of coronavirus, Nicks wrote. She concluded that the state of the U.S. "is not a mini-series, it is a tragedy." Read her full post here. Taylor Watson

Opinion
Kamala Harris would be a refreshingly literary vice president

12:22 p.m.
Author: Jeva Lange
Jeva Lange

California Sen. Kamala Harris is a lot of things — Joe Biden's running mate, the first woman of color on a major party ticket, a SoulCycle devotee — but she's also a reader. "In choosing Kamala Harris, Biden may have found the anti-Trump," The Guardian argued Tuesday, an observation that extends beyond just her mixed-race background, her womanhood, and her politics. Were Biden to be elected, Harris' literary interests would be a refreshing return to the White House at a time when intellectual obstinacy has seemed to, ahem, trump more readerly open-mindedness.

The current president rather famously prefers a single page of bullet points to paragraphs, and has cited his own (ghostwritten) book, The Art of the Deal, as his "second favorite" piece of literature (after the Bible). While Trump will promote political books from time to time, he is hardly the voracious consumer of contemporary literature that his predecessor was. Former President Barack Obama still puts out annual summer reading lists and year-end favorites, having promoted everything from Sally Rooney's novel Normal People to the memoir Barbarian Days: A Surfing Life by William Finnegan to Basketball (and Other Things) by Shea Serrano over the years. And while Mike Pence and Joe Biden have both indicated they at least read — the latter being among the swarm of politicians who love to cite James Joyce's Ulysses — they're not exactly bookish.

Harris, on the other hand, has "pretty good taste in books," Literary Hub declared Wednesday. Her favorites include Richard Wright's Native Son, Amy Tan's The Joy Luck Club, Toni Morrison's Song of Solomon, Khaled Hosseini's The Kite Runner, and C.S. Lewis' The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, and she's previously observed "National Book Lovers Day" on Facebook. It's seemingly not just for show: literature was important in her family growing up. Harris' parents separated when she was 7, with her father taking the bookshelves; she would "later tell young women she mentored that books were the only thing she ever heard her parents fight over," The New Yorker reports.

Merely being a reader, of course, isn't everything, and it hardly absolves Harris of her concerning record during her tenure as California's attorney general. Still, it's a promising quality in a leader: readers tend to be more empathetic and "score higher in intellectual humility." Seeing as there's been a dearth of both traits in the current White House, it'd be nice for someone to finally put its library to use again. Jeva Lange

Solving COVID
As many as 1 in 3 coronavirus patients could experience neurological or psychological after-effects

10:48 a.m.

The effects of the coronavirus do not end when patients "leave the hospital," Wes Ely, a pulmonologist and critical care physician at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told Stat News. And one of the ways COVID-19 appears to linger in recovered hospitalized patients is its effect on neurological and psychological well-being — Stat reports as many as 1 in 3 recovering patients could experience after-effects in those areas.

This "COVID fog" makes patients feel like they "can't think," writes Stat. Since the early days of the pandemic in China and Europe, clinicians have described patients who continue to suffer from things like nerve damage, cognitive impairment, depression, and anxiety after their release. It's unclear if and when those folks will see their conditions improve, but experts are using their experience treating other pathogens and delirium after Intensive Care Unit stays, using results from brain autopsies and interviews with patients to get a sense of what's really going on.

"We would say that perhaps between 30 percent and 50 percent of people with an infection that has clinical manifestations are going to have some form of mental health issues," said Teodor Postolache, professor of psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. "That could be anxiety or depression, but also nonspecific symptoms that include fatigue, sleep, and waking abnormalities, a general sense of not being at your best, not being fully recovered in terms of the abilities of performing academically, occupationally, potentially physically." Read more at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell

leakproof
Biden's campaign is reportedly 'super proud' no one leaked his vice presidential pick

9:40 a.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's vice presidential pick was actually a secret until the very last second.

The former vice president announced his own running mate on Tuesday: former presidential candidate and California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris. And as Biden campaign members tell Axios, the fact that the news remained under wraps until the announcement is something they're "super proud of." Axios said not even insider members of political media knew about the news until the rest of the world did.

Just like Biden's promised "return to normal" presidency, he "ran an old-school, by-the-book process" to choose Harris as his running mate, Axios writes. The choice came down to Harris and former national Security adviser Susan Rice, Biden confidants tell Axios. Rice is now expected to be nominated secretary of state if Biden wins the presidency. Kathryn Krawczyk

Rest in peace
Billionaire media mogul Sumner Redstone dies at 97

9:26 a.m.
Sumner Redstone.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Billionaire media mogul Sumner Redstone died Tuesday, his family's holding company, National Amusements, announced in a statement Wednesday. He was 97.

Redstone built a media empire from National Amusements, a chain of drive-in theaters. Over several decades, he accrued holdings that included CBS, Paramount Pictures, Simon & Schuster, Blockbuster, and Viacom. At their peak, The New York Times reports, the businesses he controlled were worth more than $80 billion.

The Wall Street Journal described Redstone as a "mercurial" figure who was known for feuding both with his top executives and his family members, earning him the nickname "Grumpy" from his own grandchildren. Barry Reardon, who oversaw distribution for the rival Warner Brothers studio, said in 1994 that being the "relentless" Redstone's competitor "is a fate worse than death." Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

COVID pains
Trump and his aides reportedly think they have Democrats in a 'real pickle' with the COVID-19 aid stalemate

7:44 a.m.
Trump, Mnuchin, and Mark Meadows
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Democratic-led House passed a huge COVID-19 aid package in May, the Republican-led Senate began discussing its more modest alternative in July, but after talks between congressional Democrats and the White House negotiating team broke down last Friday, it may well be September before any relief package reaches President Trump's desk. "In fact, we are told it could be weeks before any serious talks resume barring any significant events like Wall Street sell-offs or a run of truly dismal economic data," Ben White reports at Politico.

"The impasse leaves millions of jobless people without a $600-per-week pandemic bonus jobless benefit that has helped families stay afloat, leaves state and local governments seeking fiscal relief high and dry, and holds back a more than $100 billion school aid package," The Associated Press reports. "Money for other priorities, including the election, may come too late, if at all."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are all in Washington, though rank-and-file members of Congress have returned to their districts and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, the other key member of Trump's negotiating team, "left Washington this week for an unspecified amount of time," The Washington Post reports.

Talks are on hold for now because "Meadows is out for the week but mostly because the administration feels confident they have the upper hand politically," thanks to Trump's less-than-advertised executive orders, Politico's White reports. "One official said the White House feels it has Democrats in a 'real pickle.'" Pelosi and Schumer, meanwhile, "have adopted hardball negotiating tactics as they survey a tactical landscape that favors them," AP reports. "They have given some ground on the overall price tag, but say it's up to Republicans to acknowledge the scope of the crisis." Senate Republicans are sharply divided on whether more relief is even necessary.

Schumer, Pelosi, and Mnuchin negotiated four huge COVID-19 relief packages in short order earlier in the pandemic, before Meadows took over as Trump's chief of staff, and Democrats largely blame his participation — and his pushing Trump to sidestep Congress with executive orders — for derailing the talks. "What the president doesn't understand is that Meadows knows how to do one thing — be a Freedom Caucus member," one senior administration official told the Post. "He isn't some consensus-builder or a dealmaker." Peter Weber

Late Night tackles Trump versus voting
Trevor Noah and Seth Meyers are not amused at Trump's self-serving 'sabotage' of the U.S. Postal Service

5:07 a.m.

"With the presidential election right around the corner, the big question is no longer 'Will Donald Trump try to cheat?'" Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Show. "It's now become, 'How will Donald Trump try to cheat?' And with more Americans than ever expected to vote by mail due to coronavirus, it looks like he's zeroing in on his plan" — kill the messenger. "Only Donald Trump is weird enough to have beef with the mail," Noah sighed. "Every day he's less and less like a president more like a neighbor in a sit-com."

It's not a laughing matter, though. Trump and his allies are "spending $20 million to sue mail-in voting," Noah said. "And because lawsuits alone won't stop mail-in voting, the other part of Trump's plan is to just stop the mail" by "trying to sabotage the Post Office." To carry out his "crusade against mail-in ballots," Trump has "installed a close political ally who just happened to start slowing down the mail, which means that come November, a lot of votes that are supposed to make it by Election Day might not," he added. "It also means that in the meantime, all the other mail is getting delayed, and it's having a huge effect on people's lives," and not in a good way.

"The president knows he can't win in November with a majority of votes, so instead he's trying to undermine the integrity of the election by sabotaging the Post Office," Seth Meyers agreed at Late Night. For example, "late on Friday, the Postal Service announced a massive restructuring that centers power around the postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, a Trump loyalist who donated over $360,000 to the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee," he said. "Right off the bat you know it's shady because they did it late on a Friday night."

Meyers explained the years-old push by Republicans and conservative donors to privatize the U.S. Postal Service — which is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution — and the huge part they played in forcing the USPS's current financial woes. "And whether or not Trump actually succeeds in stopping mail-in voting is almost beside the point," he said. "Either way he's sowing confusion, setting up lengthy court battles, and laying he groundwork to claim the results are disputed, even if they're not. He's made that as clear as possible." Watch below. Peter Weber

