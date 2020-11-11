Georgia secretary of state announces full hand recount of presidential ballots

President Trump's allies "know he's lost," Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman report in Politico on Wednesday. "They know there's no lawsuit they'll win, or recount that will get him the tens of thousands of votes he needs in the multiple states he needs to get closer to a second term. Trump's aides are looking for the exits, trying to find new jobs. Republicans are readjusting to the reality of a Joe Biden presidency. Yes, plenty of people are pretending otherwise, but it's mostly performance art." But they're keeping it quiet.

Even as the Trump team files new lawsuits, "his advisers privately acknowledged that President-elect Joe Biden's official victory is less a question of 'if' than 'when,'" The Washington Post reports. One adviser who speaks regularly to Trump told the Post, "He wants to sow discontent in the public that the election was illegitimate, so he can say he didn't lose." A campaign-adjacent former Trump aide told Politico, "It's all noise."

It's "frankly chilling to hear" GOP leaders, Trump allies, and Cabinet members signal publicly "that they're unwilling to accept the results of the democratic process," while privately acknowledging Trump's defeat, CNN's Jake Tapper said Tuesday evening. "This is not just cowardly, it is dangerous. Now I've spent some time today talking to Republican officials on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue, and what they say is: No one out there should worry that our democracy is in actual jeopardy. They say this is all part of walking President Trump through this process emotionally, and that they assume that while he may never concede, he will leave. There will be, they say, a peaceful transition of power to the Biden-Harris administration on Jan. 20. They say that, but that say it on background, because they don't want to upset President Trump and they don't want to get death threats from his supporters."