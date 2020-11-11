See More Speed Reads
election 2020
Ivanka Trump may have incidentally undermined part of the Trump world's election argument

2:26 p.m.

President Trump's critics were quick with the sarcasm after Ivanka Trump proudly tweeted about her father's electoral victory in Alaska, which was projected by news outlets, including The Associated Press, on Wednesday.

The reactions to Ivanka's tweet stem from claims by the president and his allies (Ivanka has mostly stayed out of the fray) that the media doesn't determine the results of an election, which is technically true, but ignores the fact that networks and other news sources are merely projecting the victor after leads in counted votes become insurmountable. Regardless, by the Trump campaign's logic Alaska should still be up for grabs since only around three-quarters of the votes have been tallied and the vote hasn't been certified.

Of course, they're really making the argument for battleground states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona, which are much closer than Alaska, but the positive response to the media's most recent projection does highlight the cherry-picking nature of the complaints. Tim O'Donnell

another sign of defeat?
Trump’s Pentagon purge is reportedly an attempt to get troops out of the Middle East before he leaves office

2:47 p.m.
Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is reportedly scrambling to fulfill a campaign promise at the last possible second.

Trump campaigned in 2016 on the assurance he'd bring U.S. troops in the Middle East back home. That still hasn't happened, but some new hires in the Pentagon are aimed at getting that task done before Trump leaves office, Axios reports.

Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper and other top Pentagon officials on Monday after months of tension. Esper said he didn't want to be the "yes man" Trump was looking for, and a senor administration official told Axios that firing Esper and others was "part a settling of Trump's personal scores."

Trump then named Christopher C. Miller, the head of the National Counterterrorism Center, as the acting secretary of defense. Miller quickly brought in Ret. Army Col. Douglas Macgregor as a senior adviser; Macgregor has vocally backed Trump and said he wants the president to get troops out of Afghanistan "as soon as possible." He has also advocated for giving military control of the Korean peninsula fully to South Korea. It's all a signal White House officials "want [the Pentagon] more publicly to talk about getting out of Afghanistan by the end of the year," a senior administration official tells Axios.

The Pentagon confirmed to Axios that Macgregor had been hired. Macgregor was reportedly passed over for a Pentagon job earlier this year because Esper had concerns about him, Axios notes. Macgregor has pushed to use violent martial law to control immigration at the southern border, and said the EU and Germany are too open to "Muslim invaders." Read more at Axios. Kathryn Krawczyk

declined
Britney Spears loses bid to have father removed from conservatorship

2:24 p.m.
Britney Spears
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

A Los Angeles judge has declined Britney Spears' application to remove her father, James Spears, from the conservatorship of her estate.

The pop star is looking to have her father removed as conservator, but Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny on Tuesday decided not to do so, Variety reports. Spears' attorney told the judge "she is afraid of her father" and "will not perform again” if he "is in charge of her career," according to The Associated Press.

While Penny denied the application to remove James Spears from the conservatorship, she did name a corporate fiduciary as co-conservator like Spears wanted and also made clear she would consider further petitions to remove James "down the road," The New York Times reports.

Attorneys for Spears' father reportedly said in court filings that his "sole motivation has been his unconditional love for his daughter and a fierce desire to protect her from those trying to take advantage of her." Brendan Morrow

2nd gentleman
Kamala Harris' husband to leave private law practice

1:15 p.m.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, will leave his private law practice to focus on his role as the spouse of the vice president, The Washington Post reports. Emhoff, who will be the first male partner of a vice president in U.S. history, had already taken a leave of absence from DLA Piper to help Harris and President-elect Joe Biden on the campaign trail.

The move is largely seen as standard, but it's still considered a departure from the last four years. Emhoff, the Post reports, has built a reputation as a high-profile entertainment lawyer, so if he were to stay on, there would seemingly be a possibility of conflicts of interest. That appears to stand in contrast with President Trump's family members who retained their business interests during his tenure in the Oval Office.

It's worth noting that while Emhoff’s departure will distance Harris from potential ethical conflicts, Dr. Jill Biden will remain in her teaching position at Northern Virginia Community College, which likely doesn't raise the same ethical dilemmas for the president-elect. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

super spreader potential
Georgia senators hold 1st runoff rally in a packed, windowless room as coronavirus cases spike

12:55 p.m.

If there's ever been a time not to brag about "huge crowds" at a political rally, it's now.

In Georgia and across the country, COVID-19 cases are spiking at rates that haven't been seen in months, leading some states to implement new shutdowns and gathering bans. But dozens of supporters of Georgia's Republican senators, approximately half of them maskless, still gathered Wednesday in a windowless room as both senators prepare for runoff races in January, CNN reports.

Both of Georgia's Republican senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, failed to get a majority of the vote in their re-election races last week and will face runoffs against Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively. GOP senators are now rallying around Loeffler and Perdue, with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) joining Loeffler for Wednesday's rally to "save our majority." There was no social distancing or virus protections apparent at the rally, which happened in Cobb County, an Atlanta suburb that's among Georgia's counties with the most COVID-19 cases.

Georgia isn't alone in seeing COVID-19 cases skyrocket. Case counts are spiking in cities around the country more drastically than they have in months, even before potential spread from celebrations in the wake of Joe Biden's election can be taken into account. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Facebook and Google to reportedly keep political ad bans in place for several weeks

12:23 p.m.
Facebook's corporate headquarters
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

A winner may have been projected in the 2020 presidential election, but Facebook and Google aren't lifting their bans on political ads just yet.

Facebook has told advertisers it will continue banning political advertising for "another month" in order to "help prevent confusion or abuse on our platform," The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. Google also plans to keep its political ad ban going and has told some advertisers it isn't likely to lift it in November or December, the Journal says.

Facebook previously announced that it would "temporarily stop running all social issue, electoral or political ads in the U.S. after the polls close on Nov. 3, to reduce opportunities for confusion or abuse." Google also said it would ban ads related to the election after polls closed to "limit the potential for ads to increase confusion post-election."

Though the presidential race has been called for President-elect Joe Biden by major media outlets, President Trump has yet to concede the race and is challenging the results in battleground states. Republicans and Democrats are also gearing up for crucial Georgia runoff elections in January that will determine which party controls the Senate. But Politico notes that the Facebook ad ban extension "will limit the Georgia campaigns' ability to raise money and mobilize support," and HuffPost's Kevin Robillard argues it will be "essentially handing an advantage" to the two Republican candidates. Brendan Morrow

election 2020
Georgia secretary of state announces full hand recount of presidential ballots

11:36 a.m.
Brad Raffensperger.
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

A recount will take place in Georgia.

Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday that there will be a "full, by-hand" recount of ballots cast in the presidential election in every county in the state. The decision, which was anticipated, is the result of the narrowness of the current margin in the race, which President-elect Joe Biden leads by 14,000 votes.

Georgia's 16 electoral votes remain up for grabs, and Biden has already secured more than the 270 required to win, so flipping Georgia wouldn't strip Biden of a win. President Trump's campaign, however, looks primed to exhaust all their legal options in an attempt to overturn the results in several states, although there has been no evidence to back up their claims of large-scale voter fraud.

Raffensperger, a Republican, has expressed confidence about the handling of the election in his state, despite calls for his resignation from Georgia's GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, which he quickly shot down. Still, he said the next stage in the process will be an "audit, a recount, and a recanvas all at once" that he hopes "will help build confidence" in the process. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Republicans officially set for at least 50 Senate seats after Alaska race is called for GOP's Dan Sullivan

11:06 a.m.
Dan Sullivan
David Ryder/Getty Images

Republicans will have at least 50 seats in the Senate next year after a re-election victory by Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska).

Sullivan was projected on Wednesday to win his re-election bid by NBC News and CNN. The victory by Sullivan over independent candidate Al Gross had been expected for days, but it took some additional time for races to be called in Alaska because the state didn't release absentee ballot results until Nov. 10, The Associated Press explains.

As a result of Sullivan's win, Republicans will have 50 seats in the Senate, while Democrats have 48, The Washington Post notes. Control of the Senate will therefore come down to Georgia, where two Senate races are headed for runoffs in January. Should Democrats win them both, that would give them 50 seats, and in that scenario, the Post explains, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would cast tie-breaking votes. Otherwise, Republicans will maintain control of the Senate.

In terms of how likely a Democratic win in both runoffs is, FiveThirtyEight writes that "until recently, it would have looked like a pipe dream," but with President-elect Joe Biden possibly on track to defeat President Trump there, the site notes Georgia "may be undergoing a transformation." Brendan Morrow

