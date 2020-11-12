The Gotham Awards' nominees for best film of 2020 were all directed by women

-
The Gotham Awards' nominees for best film of 2020 were all directed by women12:08 p.m.
2020 election sees highest voter turnout in a century12:12 p.m.
Obama made Biden his Senate intermediary to spare McConnell racist backlash from the GOP base11:19 a.m.
New York City might 'close its classrooms before indoor dining'11:00 a.m.
Obama reveals White House stress had him smoking 8 or 9 cigarettes a day10:02 a.m.
Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater'9:30 a.m.
White House press secretary predicts Trump will lead the GOP 'for many decades to come'9:23 a.m.
The Late Show succinctly captures the GOP's confused messaging on Georgia's special Senate elections8:26 a.m.
