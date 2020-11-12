Obama says he is 'troubled' by GOP senators enabling Trump and his false election claims

-
Obama says he is 'troubled' by GOP senators enabling Trump and his false election claims10:11 p.m.
-
Top cybersecurity officials say 2020 election was 'the most secure in American history'8:50 p.m.
-
Ivy League cancels all winter sports7:33 p.m.
-
With coronavirus cases surging, nurses in North Dakota demand a statewide mask mandate6:59 p.m.
-
States and cities issue new COVID-19 guidelines as cases spike5:29 p.m.
-
DOJ reportedly ends investigation into Epstein deal with no action against prosecutors5:23 p.m.
-
Pope Francis congratulates Biden, discusses addressing climate change and welcoming immigrants in 1st call2:10 p.m.
-
The Weeknd set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show1:27 p.m.
10:11 p.m.
8:50 p.m.
7:33 p.m.
6:59 p.m.
5:29 p.m.
5:23 p.m.
Pope Francis congratulates Biden, discusses addressing climate change and welcoming immigrants in 1st call
2:10 p.m.
1:27 p.m.