Pennsylvania bakers have delivered 15,000 treats to first responders in their community

A cookie bakeoff between friends has turned into something much bigger, with dozens of local bakers now making treats for essential workers.

Scott McKenzie was furloughed from his job in April, and decided to use his free time learning how to make chocolate chip cookies. He posted a photo of his cookies on Facebook, and his friend Jeremy Uhrich joked that he made cookies that day and they were better. McKenzie and Uhrich decided to have a bakeoff, and planned on donating the cookies to frontline workers in their community, who would pick the winner.

This quickly morphed into a group called Cookies for Caregivers, which brings goodies like cookies, cakes, and brownies to nurses, firefighters, and grocery store employees around Huntington, Pennsylvania. Since April, more than 100 people have joined, and they've delivered more than 15,100 treats across town. "We've seen a lot of smiles and tears during deliveries, people are so appreciative," Uhrich told People.

Uhrich has two young sons, and he said this has been a learning experience for them, and they are able to see "why it's important to show gratitude to the people in our community who have to be brave, get up, go to work, and battle this virus every day." McKenzie told People the Cookies for Caregivers bakers have no plans on stopping, because "kindness doesn't have an expiration date." Catherine Garcia