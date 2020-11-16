Sinbad is on the 'road to recovery' after a recent stroke

Sinbad is "beginning his road to recovery" after a recent stroke, according to his family.

In a statement to The Associated Press, the comedian's family on Monday said that "it is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke." They went on to express optimism over his recovery.

"Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations," the family's statement said. "While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon."

In addition to his stand-up comedy, Sinbad, whose real name is David Adkins, is also known for shows like The Sinbad Show, A Different World, and Rel, as well as films like Jingle All the Way, Good Burger, and First Kid. His family thanked fans "in advance for your love and support," asking for "continued prayers for his healing" and that "you please respect our privacy during this time." Brendan Morrow