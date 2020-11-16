See More Speed Reads
the clock is ticking
Edit

The Trump administration is trying to sell Arctic refuge drilling rights before Biden takes office

2:00 p.m.
Arctic Wildlife Refuge.
US Fish and Wildlife Service/Getty Images

The Trump administration on Tuesday will publish a call for oil and gas firms to pick spots where they want to drill in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. It appears to be part of a last-minute dash to auction off the rights before President-elect Joe Biden, who would likely try to block the controversial drilling authorization, takes office in January, The Washington Post reports.

Ultimately, many firms may choose not to bid at all, considering the lack of infrastructure in the region and the potential public backlash that would come with it, the Post notes, so the effort may prove futile regardless of whether the Trump administration beats the de facto deadline. But even if sales are completed, it often takes several weeks for the Bureau of Land Management to scan the highest bids for ethical and legal issues before granting contracts, Erik Grafe, the deputy managing attorney for the Alaska office of Earthjustice, told the Post, so the Biden administration "may be able to avoid issuing them" if the deals aren't finalized by the inauguration.

If the Biden administration did seek to withdraw already-granted leases on the grounds that they were issued unlawfully or "pose too great a threat to to the environment," Grafe said referring to lawsuits from environmental groups seeking to block drilling in the wilderness area, then the leaseholders would theoretically argue they deserve financial compensation. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

'he will bring laughter into our hearts soon'
Edit

Sinbad is on the 'road to recovery' after a recent stroke

2:11 p.m.
Sinbad
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Sinbad is "beginning his road to recovery" after a recent stroke, according to his family.

In a statement to The Associated Press, the comedian's family on Monday said that "it is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke." They went on to express optimism over his recovery.

"Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations," the family's statement said. "While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon."

In addition to his stand-up comedy, Sinbad, whose real name is David Adkins, is also known for shows like The Sinbad Show, A Different World, and Rel, as well as films like Jingle All the Way, Good Burger, and First Kid. His family thanked fans "in advance for your love and support," asking for "continued prayers for his healing" and that "you please respect our privacy during this time." Brendan Morrow

election law and order
Edit

Trump's 2020 chances '100 percent dead' after 4 swing state lawsuits are dropped

1:54 p.m.

President Trump's longshot chances of overturning President-elect Joe Biden's win just became pretty much impossible.

Even before Biden was projected to win the 2020 election, Trump and his supporters launched a bevvy of lawsuits aimed at disqualifying ballots in states Biden narrowly picked up. Those suits have slowly been dropped or dismissed, and on Monday, a slew of swing-state drops have all but eradicated Trump's chances of changing the election outcome before the Electoral College finalizes it, CNN reports.

Using a similar strategy and backed by conservative attorney James Bopp Jr., voters in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin all filed lawsuits challenging the legality of some votes cast in those states. Nine cases aimed at overturning Biden's win were also dropped on Friday. The Trump campaign lost several suits in Pennsylvania that day as well. One case in Pennsylvania had attempted to throw out late-arriving mail-in ballots, and because it mirrored the strategy of the four cases dropped Monday, likely pushed the voters to give up.

With barely any of Trump's election challenges left, Rick Hasen, an election law expert at the University of California, Irvine, became convinced that "Trump's legal path to overturn the election results appears 100 percent dead." Kathryn Krawczyk

This just in
Edit

Hurricane Iota nears Central America as a Category 5

1:11 p.m.
Hurricane Iota
NOAA / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hurricane Iota has strengthened into a Category 5 storm, and the National Hurricane Center is warning it will bring "catastrophic winds" and "life-threatening storm surge" to Central America.

Iota, which is expected to make landfall in Central America on Monday, strengthened into a Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph, making it the first Category 5 storm of the hurricane season, CNN reports.

An advisory from the National Hurricane Center warned that "preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion," and the NHC also said the storm is forecast to "bring catastrophic winds, life-threatening storm surge, and torrential rainfall to Central America." The hurricane is located about 100 miles east-southeast of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, according to CNN.

Iota is the 30th named storm of the record-breaking 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which has seen more named storms than any other, The Associated Press notes. It's also "only the second Category 5 hurricane on record in November," The Weather Channel reports. Iota is headed toward Central America as a Category 5 only a week after Hurricane Eta hit the area as a Category 4 storm, leaving at least 120 people dead. Brendan Morrow

burn it down
Edit

Trump's White House could destroy records to 'cover its own tracks' — and 'sabotage' Biden

12:26 p.m.
Ivanka Trump and President Trump.
DOMINIQUE JACOVIDES/AFP via Getty Images

The president who made a pretty big stink about Hillary Clinton's emails is doing a lot of deleting himself.

Early in President Trump's term, then-White House Counsel Don McGahn warned the executive branch against destroying any presidential records or performing online communications on anything but official email accounts. But it doesn't seem the Trump White House followed that guidance, and could embark on a records-destroying fest as the president's term winds down, Jill Lepore reports for The New Yorker.

The Presidential Records Act puts all of a president's records into the public domain five years after they leave office; a former president can request 12 years for sensitive documents. But as David Ferriero, the United States' archivist, describes, the PRA "operates, essentially, as an honor system." "If the president wanted to, he could pull together all of the pieces of paper that he has in his office and have a bonfire with them," Kel McClanahan, a national security lawyer, told The New Yorker.

"The rules about record-keeping, like so much about American government, weren't set up with someone like Trump in mind," Lepore writes. Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump used a personal email to conduct official business, his son-in-law Jared Kushner regularly used the encrypted messaging service WhatsApp, and the president himself regularly deletes his own tweets. And as Trump prepares to exit the White House on not-so-great terms, "it's not impossible that his White House will destroy records not so much to cover its own tracks but to sabotage the Biden Administration," Lepore says. "This would be a crime, of course, but Trump could issue blanket pardons." Read more at The New Yorker. Kathryn Krawczyk

it's not tv
Edit

HBO Max finally comes to Amazon Fire TV, but not yet Roku

11:30 a.m.
Max WarnerMedia Investor Day Presentation
Presley Ann/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

HBO Max is finally headed to Amazon Fire TV, and it only took nearly six months.

WarnerMedia announced on Monday that HBO Max, its streaming service that launched in May, will at last be made available on Amazon Fire TV and on Fire tablets, Variety reports. The HBO Max app on Fire devices is set to launch on Nov. 17.

When HBO Max debuted back in May, a significant impediment for WarnerMedia was the fact that the new streaming service didn't have an app on Roku on Amazon devices, despite these being the two most popular streaming platforms, as noted by USA Today. Deals needed to be worked out between WarnerMedia and both companies, and months later, one with Amazon has been reached. According to Variety, "One of the key sticking points in the deal talks was that WarnerMedia wanted to remove legacy HBO as a channel from Amazon's Prime Video Channels offering — and the companies' pact lays the groundwork to do that."

There had also been some confusion at launch about how HBO Max is actually different from the other HBO-related services, something WarnerMedia has since tried to clear up. To reiterate, HBO Max is a Netflix-type service offering a variety of content including what you can find on regular HBO as well as other movies and shows; among its exclusive offerings is every episode of Friends.

Roku users still remain out of luck, though, as no deal to bring HBO Max to Roku devices has been announced yet. With the Friends reunion special headed to the service at some point and apparently set to film in March, it remains to be seen whether an HBO Max app on Roku will be there for you in time. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Edit

Moderna's potential COVID-19 vaccine has a key advantage over Pfizer

11:30 a.m.

There seems to be an understanding among companies developing coronavirus vaccines that the more candidates that are proven safe and effective, the better. But that doesn't mean the options won't be compared to each other, and it looks like Moderna — which on Monday announced its late-stage trial found its vaccine to be nearly 95 percent effective — has a key advantage over Pfizer.

Yes, Moderna's numbers are a little better and the data released were more comprehensive, but Pfizer's 90 percent rate still squashed expectations and is considered very promising. Where Moderna really seems to have a leg up is on the distribution front. Should Moderna get Food and Drug Administration approval in the United States, as well as the green light elsewhere, it will likely be easier to store than Pfizer's vaccine, which requires ultra-cold freezers to maintain stability. Moderna's candidate, meanwhile, "can be distributed using existing cold-chain shipping and storage infrastructure," Reuters reports, and can remain stable in a regular refrigerator for as long as 30 days, exceeding expectations.

This would be particularly beneficial for rural areas and other places that will face logistical challenges if and when large-scale distribution occurs. Tim O'Donnell

this is harrowing
Edit

South Dakota ER nurse recalls how dying coronavirus patients spend last minutes insisting virus isn't real

10:18 a.m.

South Dakota ER nurse Jodi Doering has seen some disturbing examples of COVID-19 denial as she works through the pandemic.

After a Twitter thread of her experiences started circulating, Doering appeared on CNN's New Day on Monday to describe how South Dakota hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients — and yet some of them don't believe the virus they have is real. While many patients are "grateful for the care they receive" from nurses, some COVID-19 patients spend their last moments refusing to call family and friends because they're convinced they're going to be fine, Doering said. "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real,'" Doering recalled. In some cases, patients even insist they have the flu or lung cancer to avoid acknowledging the coronavirus.

Doering went on to mention how more people have died of COVID-19 in South Dakota — 644 — than live in the town where she's from. South Dakota has the highest COVID-19 mortality rate of almost anywhere in the world — only North Dakota and the entire countries of Belgium and the Czech Republic rank higher. Without a mask mandate and with low rates of mask wearing, the Dakotas have seen coronavirus cases spike over the past few months. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.