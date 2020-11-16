Georgia's GOP secretary of state says Republicans are pressuring him over legal ballots

-
Georgia's GOP secretary of state says Republicans are pressuring him over legal ballots7:25 p.m.
-
Trump reportedly asked advisers for options on how to strike Iran's main nuclear site9:17 p.m.
-
Biden's campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon expected to get top White House job8:10 p.m.
-
Dow Jones, S&P 500 reach record highs after Moderna's vaccine news5:48 p.m.
-
U.S. military reportedly bought location data from Muslim prayer and dating apps used by nearly 100 million people5:36 p.m.
-
Georgia recount reportedly finds more than 2,600 ballots that weren't tallied5:24 p.m.
-
Anti-Hispanic, anti-Semitic hate crimes rose in 2019, FBI data shows4:54 p.m.
-
Biden says if Trump administration doesn't coordinate with his transition team, 'more people may die'4:40 p.m.
7:25 p.m.
9:17 p.m.
8:10 p.m.
5:48 p.m.
U.S. military reportedly bought location data from Muslim prayer and dating apps used by nearly 100 million people
5:36 p.m.
5:24 p.m.
4:54 p.m.
Biden says if Trump administration doesn't coordinate with his transition team, 'more people may die'
4:40 p.m.