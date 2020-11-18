See More Speed Reads
suspended
Edit

New York Mets' Robinson Cano receives season-long suspension after 2nd positive PED test

4:06 p.m.

New York Mets' second baseman Robinson Cano was just hit with a 162-game ban after he tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol. ESPN's Jeff Passan broke the news, which was confirmed by Major League Baseball.

It's the second time Cano has been suspended for PED use in his career — the first came in 2018 when he was with the Seattle Mariners and received an 81-game ban.

The news will put a damper on the second baseman's legacy. The 38-year-old has enjoyed a lengthy career with the Mets, Mariners, and, most notably, the New York Yankees. For a long time, he was one of the most productive hitters in the league and was seemingly carving out a case for Cooperstown, but that path will likely become even more muddled now. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Facebook moderators say they're being forced to return to the office and 'risk our lives'

4:21 p.m.
Facebook
Carl Court/Getty Images

Facebook moderators who say they've been forced to return to their offices amid the COVID-19 pandemic are blasting the company in an open letter, accusing executives of sacrificing "our health and safety for profit."

Over 200 Facebook moderators in a letter to executives including CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed their "dismay at your decision to risk our lives," saying they have been required to return to in-office work amid the coronavirus pandemic after being previously permitted to work from home, CNBC reports. The moderators say they can work from home if they receive a doctor's note showing that they're personally at high risk for COVID-19 — though "even this is not offered in some workplaces" — but not if they live vulnerable relatives.

"Facebook needs us," the letter reads. "It is time that you acknowledged this and valued our work. To sacrifice our health and safety for profit is immoral."

The letter asks that Facebook permit anyone who is either high risk for COVID-19 or lives with someone who is high risk be allowed to work from home "indefinitely." Among other demands in the letter include that Facebook "bring the content moderation workforce in house, giving us the same rights and benefits as full Facebook staff," and offer moderators the same "mental and physical health support" as employees. Facebook employees are permitted to continue working from home until July 2021, but the platform's moderators are classified as contractors and work for outsourcing firms including Accenture and CPL, The New York Times notes. The letter was also addressed to Accenture CEO Julie Sweet and CPL CEO Anne Heraty.

In a statement to the Times, Facebook said that a majority of its content reviewers are working from home and that the company "has exceeded health guidance on keeping facilities safe for any in-office work." Brendan Morrow

priorities
Edit

New York government slammed by critics for closing schools but not indoor dining

3:37 p.m.

New York City schools are closing again (it's unclear for how long) after the city hit the 3 percent coronavirus positivity threshold. The number was agreed upon beforehand, so the news isn't a shocker, but it has already elicited harsh criticism, especially since the rest of New York — restaurants and bars (which allow in-door dining), gyms, hair salons, and museums — remain open.

The decision seems particularly perplexing, per The New York Times, given that New York's school system is not believed to be linked to the city's uptick in COVID-19 cases, and research elsewhere generally has not determined schools to be high-risk zones, at least comparatively. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has himself said spread is more prevalent in bars and restaurants. As some have pointed out, other countries are taking the opposite approach, leaving schools open, while shuttering non-essential businesses.

Regardless, it seems likely there would be less criticism if schools weren't singled out for the time being. Tim O'Donnell

don't you know the rules?
Edit

The new sequel to Scream is just called Scream

3:02 p.m.

It seems there's a new rule in the horror genre: don't dare give your sequel a new title.

Screenwriter and producer Kevin Williamson on Wednesday revealed that the upcoming fifth installment in the Scream franchise has wrapped production, and he revealed the official title. The movie is called ... Scream.

Yes, the fifth entry into the horror series will have the same exact title as the original 1996 film, despite the fact that it's a sequel and not a remake, as it features the return of Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette in their same roles. The previous sequels were also just called Scream 2, Scream 3, and Scream 4.

But this is only the latest movie with the same title as a film it's following up. Among the other offenders is 2018's Halloween — which was actually the third entry into that series just called Halloween, the second one being a remakeand 2011's The Thing, which was a prequel to the original. Needless to say, if Ghostface ever asks you to name your favorite scary movie, don't just say Scream. He'll need a bit more information. Brendan Morrow

coronavirus comeback
Edit

NYC schools are shutting down as coronavirus positivity rate passes 3 percent threshold

2:52 p.m.

New York City schools are shutting down — but the rest of the city is not.

NYC's public school system was set to shut down if the city's coronavirus positivity rate passed three percent. That happened on Wednesday, prompting NYC schools chancellor Richard Carrenza to announce Wednesday schools would temporarily shutter starting Thursday.

Getting that news wasn't easy, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio left reporters waiting for nearly four hours after the scheduled start of a press conference before tweeting to confirm the shutdown. He also didn't acknowledge whether New York would close indoor dining and other businesses as case counts grew — things European countries have shut down instead of schools.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) meanwhile confusingly said Wednesday that NYC's positivity rate had actually been 2.9 percent the day before, implying schools wouldn't close. But he wouldn't answer straightforward questions about the fate of schools, instead getting angry with reporters — and by extension, parents — just trying to get a straight answer. Even State Sen. Jessica Ramos (D), whose children are in NYC schools, had no idea what was happening. Kathryn Krawczyk

unhealthy communication
Edit

Health and human services staffers reportedly told to ignore Biden's team

2:20 p.m.

Staffers in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have reportedly been told to make this presidential transition even harder.

President Trump and his administration have so far refused to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team, or even acknowledge that a new administration is headed to the White House. That's especially problematic considering the U.S. has been fighting a deadly pandemic for months, and Biden's health officials need to start working on an eventual vaccine distribution plan. But as CNN's Kristen Holmes reports via an administration official, members of Trump's HHS were told Wednesday not to respond if they're contacted by Biden's team, and to flag such communications to a higher-up.

An official transition should've started shortly after the election, but Trump's team is still insistent its long-shot legal challenges will change the president's fate. Biden has warned that "more people may die" if Trump's team doesn't start cooperating as soon as possible. Kathryn Krawczyk

confusion
Edit

Republican senators flummoxed by Trump's most recent firing

1:51 p.m.
Christopher Krebs.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Republican senators don't seem to agree with President Trump's decision to fire Christopher Krebs, who until Tuesday was serving as the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Writes Politico, several GOP lawmakers were critical of the move, or at least supportive of the work Krebs had done. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), unsurprisingly, let it fly, calling Trump's decision a "terrible mistake," while Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.) said she was "disappointed" and couldn't explain Trump's reasoning. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) told Politico "it just adds to the chaos and confusion," adding that he doesn't "even know what's normal anymore."

Even some of Trump's more staunch supporters, like Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas), offered high praise for Krebs, although they refrained from directly questioning the president's choice

Trump also recently dismissed Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and some other officials not known for their loyalty are reportedly on the hot seat, prompting Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) to acknowledge that "if it looks like there's just a flurry of [firings], it will raise more questions." Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

the election is over
Edit

Trump campaign will pay $3 million for a seemingly hopeless recount in 2 Wisconsin counties

12:32 p.m.
Counting ballots in Wisconsin.
Andy Manis/Getty Images

President Trump's campaign is spending $3 million on a recount that won't change his fate.

Trump's campaign shifted from requesting a full recount in Wisconsin to paying for a recount in just Milwaukee and Dane counties on Wednesday. The Trump campaign said it chose those counties as they were home to the "worst irregularities" in the vote count, though there's no evidence that's true.

Even before President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election, Trump and his campaign began launching legal challenges and demanding recounts across states Biden won. That included Wisconsin, a state Trump won in 2016 but Biden flipped by more than 20,000 votes this time around. A good portion of Biden's majority came from the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee and Dane counties, home to Milwaukee and Madison, respectively.

The Trump campaign claims those counties were home to "illegally altered absentee ballots, illegally issued absentee ballots, and illegal advice given by government officials allowing Wisconsin’s Voter ID laws to be circumvented." State and local elections officials say there's no sign of the widespread fraud Trump's team is alleging. Trump's campaign is more likely zeroing on these counties because they contain a big chunk of the state's votes, went significantly for Biden this year, and are home to most of the state's Black voters.

Trump needs to flip more than 20,000 votes to put Wisconsin in his favor — a number a recount has never seen before. But even without Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes, Biden still has more than the 270 votes he needs to win the election. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.