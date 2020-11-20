See More Speed Reads
kenosha shootings
Kenosha shooting suspect Kyle Rittenhouse released on $2 million bond

5:14 p.m.
Law enforcement in Kenosha.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old charged with killing two people during Kenosha, Wisconsin, protests over the summer, was released Friday after posting bail.

Rittenhouse was charged with homicide, attempted homicide, and other charges in the Aug. 25 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber in Kenosha. His attorney paid a $2 million cash bond on Friday, and Rittenhouse left the Kenosha County Jail that afternoon.

In late August, thousands of people turned out in Kenosha to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Members of militia groups and others claiming to be defending Kenosha businesses — Rittenhouse seemingly among them — also turned up and clashed with protesters.

Rittenhouse, who is from Illinois, was extradited to Wisconsin at the end of October to face homicide and attempted homicide charges. Rittenhouse's lawyers say he plans to plead not guilty to all charges, as they claim his actions were taken in self defense. Kathryn Krawczyk

not baloney
Andrew Cuomo is getting an Emmy for his coronavirus briefings

3:34 p.m.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

The last thing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) needed was another boost to his ego. And yet that's just what "America's governor" received on Friday.

The man who led New York up and back down the coronavirus mountain will receive an International Emmy Founders Award later this month. He'll be recognized for his "leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic" and "his masterful use of TV to inform and calm people around the world," the International Emmys announced. "The governor's 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure," International Academy President and CEO Bruce L. Paisner said in a press release.

Cuomo's daily press conferences became necessary viewing material during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. His PowerPoints endeared him to some New Yorkers — and a lot of out-of-staters, and his stories of lockdown family woes inspired parody usually reserved for the president. All of that attention seemingly then pushed Cuomo to write a book about how he handled the pandemic, despite the fact that it's now worse than ever before. Kathryn Krawczyk

sidelined
Giuliani to reportedly skip meeting with Michigan lawmakers after COVID-19 exposure

3:07 p.m.

Members of President Trump's outside legal team, including Rudy Giuliani, have reportedly been sidelined from a meeting with Michigan lawmakers due to a case of COVID-19.

Giuliani and other Trump lawyers won't be able to attend a White House meeting scheduled for Friday with two Michigan lawmakers because they were recently exposed to the coronavirus, Axios reports. This meeting with lawmakers from the state where President-elect Joe Biden was projected to win, according to the Times, "appears to be a part of the president's campaign to interfere with the state's certification process."

But Andrew Giuliani, Rudy's son who is a staffer at the White House, on Friday announced he tested positive for COVID-19, and the Times reports he attended the Thursday news conference in which Rudy Giuliani pushed baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud. On a conference call with Trump officials on Friday, when the subject arose of which member of Trump's outside legal team would attend the White House meeting, Axios reports this planning quickly "fell apart" when it was revealed that Giuliani's son tested positive and it subsequently became clear that "the entire Giuliani-affiliated legal team was probably exposed."

Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs summed up the chaos by noting that Giuliani being forced to skip this meeting due to COVID-19 comes after White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Trump adviser David Bossie were both sidelined because they tested positive for the coronavirus.

Indeed, Axios wrote that this was just more "turmoil" thrown into Trump's legal efforts, with a campaign adviser saying, "It's just a s--tshow, it's a joke." Read more at Axios. Brendan Morrow

very legal and very cool
Trump's legal team seemingly didn't notice its allegation of election fraud in Michigan is based on data from Minnesota

1:10 p.m.
Protesters in Michigan.
JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's legal team has finally revealed what it claims is a definitive example of election fraud in Michigan — based on data from Minnesota.

Since the presidential election more than two weeks ago, Trump and his supporters have launched legal efforts aimed at somehow overturning President-elect Joe Biden's win. Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis continued that effort in a wild Thursday press conference where they waved around a single affidavit, and claimed they had "hundreds" more, revealing all sorts of election fraud.

Trump's team still hasn't shared many of those affidavits with the public, but has begun filing them in lawsuits across the country. One, from a Texas resident who works in cybersecurity, was filed in Georgia on Wednesday, but claims vote tallying machines in Michigan are highly susceptible to fraud. It goes on to list several "statistical red flags" that purport to show how those machines may have been manipulated, including numbers that imply as many as 350 percent of estimated voters in a range of Michigan towns cast ballots. The problem is, the towns the affidavit lists are all scattered across eastern Minnesota, not Michigan.

The affidavit also claims there have been reports of votes switched from Trump to Biden in "Antium County, Michigan." There's no such county in the state, or in the United States at all. And if the affidavit means to imply there was fraud in Antrim County, Michigan, well, its county clerk has already corrected and testified regarding any mistaken voting tallies there. Kathryn Krawczyk

under consideration
Merrick Garland is reportedly one of Biden's attorney general candidates

12:58 p.m.
Merrick Garland
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Judge Merrick Garland is reportedly under consideration to serve as attorney general in President-elect Joe Biden's administration.

Garland, the federal appeals court judge who was nominated by former President Barack Obama to serve on the Supreme Court, is one of the candidates Biden is considering for the attorney general position, NPR reported on Friday.

Obama in 2016 nominated Garland to fill the Supreme Court seat left open after Justice Antonin Scalia's death, but Senate Republicans didn't hold a confirmation hearing for him, arguing that a new Supreme Court justice should not be seated during an election year. Senate Republicans later confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who was nominated by President Trump, to the Supreme Court during an election year in 2020, contending that the situation was different in the latter case because this time the same party controlled both the Senate and the presidency. Garland formerly served as chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Among other possible contenders for the position of attorney general in Biden's administration include Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, according to CBS News. But CBS also reports that the question of who Biden will pick for this position "isn't likely to be answered for several weeks." Brendan Morrow

Get Well Soon
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow emotionally reveals her partner has been sick with COVID-19: 'Don't get this thing'

10:48 a.m.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is opening up about her partner Susan's experience with COVID-19 — and imploring her audience to do "whatever you can" to avoid getting it.

Maddow previously announced she would be quarantining after a close contact tested positive for the coronavirus, and on her show on Thursday, she revealed this close contact was her partner, Susan, the "center of my life."

"Susan has been sick with COVID these past couple of weeks, and at one point, we really thought that there was a possibility that it might kill her," Maddow said.

The MSNBC host, who said she has tested negative for COVID-19 herself, went on to describe how Susan got "sicker and sicker" while they had to remain separated, though now she is "recovering" and is "gonna be fine." But after this scary experience, Maddow offered a plea to take the pandemic seriously, especially ahead of Thanksgiving.

"What you need to know is that whoever is the most important person in your life, whoever you most love and most care for and most cherish in the world, that's the person who you may lose," Maddow said "... However you've calibrated risk in your life, don't get this thing. Do whatever you can to keep from getting it."

Maddow added that while not having people over for Thanksgiving next week is "gonna suck," it's "gonna suck so much less than you or somebody in your family getting this and getting sick. Trust me." Brendan Morrow

Another One
Florida GOP Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for COVID-19

10:33 a.m.

Another member of the Senate's Republican leadership has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who was just elected the next chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, announced Friday he had tested positive for COVID-19 that morning. He joins Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who tested positive earlier this week, in working from home until he tests negative. Scott advised everyone to wear a mask, social distance, and "listen to public health officials" as Thanksgiving approaches — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned everyone against traveling for the holiday.

Both Scott and Grassley knew earlier this week they had been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and missed a pivotal vote to advance President Trump's Federal Reserve Board nominee Judy Shelton. Kathryn Krawczyk

election indecision
Michigan GOP House speaker says he hasn't confirmed Trump's White House invite

10:00 a.m.

Michigan's Republican House speaker and Senate majority leader are due to arrive at the White House later today — but at least one of them is still undecided.

On Thursday, President Trump invited Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield to the White House in what is seemingly an attempt to stop them from certifying the state's presidential election results. Instead, Trump would seemingly like the GOP-held legislature to pick the state's election winner, invalidating President-elect Joe Biden's 150,000-vote lead there.

But as Michigan's Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson learned during a CNN appearance Thursday, at least Chatfield hadn't decided whether he'd show up or not, and let Benson know in a text.

Michigan's Democratic congressional delegation meanwhile sent a pointed message to Chatfield and Shirkey on Thursday, saying they were aiding a "last-minute attempt to overturn the results of the election" instead of focusing on COVID-19.

And in a Politico opinion article published Thursday, University of Michigan law professor Richard Primus warned that the meeting not only "threatens the system of democratic presidential elections," but also puts the legislators at risk of a criminal investigation. Kathryn Krawczyk

