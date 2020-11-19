Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse says he used stimulus money to buy a rifle

Kyle Rittenhouse wasn't old enough to have bought the rifle he used to shoot three people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, killing two. But as he tells The Washington Post, and as court charges back up, he had an older friend buy the weapon using money Rittenhouse got from a government stimulus program.
As part of an investigation into what went on in Kenosha that August night, the Post talked to Rittenhouse for his first public interview, as well as his mother. Both of them fully defend Rittenhouse's actions that night, with Rittenhouse telling the Post he doesn't regret having a gun as protests went on in Kenosha. "I feel I had to protect myself, I would've died that night if I didn't," Rittenhouse said. Rittenhouse's mother similarly said video shows the 17-year-old acted in "self defense."
Kariann Swart, the fiancée of Joseph Rosenbaum, one of the men Rittenhouse killed, disagrees. "I don't think there's any sort of self-defense when there's an unarmed person in front of you, and you're holding an assault rifle two feet away," she told the Post. Still, Swart questions why Rosenbaum — who was just discharged from a psychiatric hospital — was "down there" at all.
Rittenhouse is also charged with killing Anthony Huber, and seriously injuring Gaige Grosskreutz. Rittenhouse's lawyers say he plans to plead not guilty to all charges. Watch the Post's whole investigation below. Kathryn Krawczyk
The number of Americans filing new jobless claims has come in worse than expected, rising for the first time in several weeks.
The Labor Department on Thursday said 742,000 Americans filed first-time jobless claims last week, up 31,000 claims from the revised level for the previous week. This was the first time since the week of Oct. 10 that the number of new jobless claims increased, CNN reports.
The number was also more than experts forecasted, as economists were anticipating about 710,000 new claims for last week, CNBC reports. There were also 320,237 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims, an increase from the week prior, according to CNN.
Not good. A substantial miss as jobless claims jump to 742K on the week.
This increase comes as COVID-19 cases rise around the country, prompting states to implement new restrictions. It also comes after a new analysis showed that roughly 12 million workers are set to lose unemployment benefits the day after Christmas, CBS News reports.
"The combination of record coronavirus cases and the post-holiday winter months will likely be a grim time for the labor market," Indeed Hiring Lab economist AnnElizabeth Konkel said, per NBC News. "To lose unemployment benefits right after the holidays will only ratchet up the economic pain already felt by millions." Brendan Morrow
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday visited an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank and became the first U.S. secretary of state ever to do so.
Pompeo during his trip visited the Psagot Winery, and he plans to visit the Golan Heights later in the day, NBC News reports. He previously met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani in Jerusalem.
The visit comes after Pompeo in 2019 said that "the establishment of Israeli civilian settlements is not, per se, inconsistent with international law," in spite of international consensus. This was a reversal for the U.S., as a State Department legal opinion in 1978 said that Israeli settlements in the West Bank were "inconsistent with international law," NBC reports. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh criticized Pompeo's trip to "the illegal settlement," saying it sets a "dangerous precedent."
Pompeo during the trip announced that the United States will regard the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement "as anti-Semitic" and work to "withdraw U.S. government support for" any groups that engage with it, also saying that products made from Israeli settlements can be labeled as "Made in Israel," another policy reversal, The Associated Pressreports.
With this trip,Reuters wrote that Trump administration was offering a "parting show of solidarity with" Netanyahu, while NBC reported that the trip was "widely seen as the Pompeo's last play to the Republicans' evangelical base." Brendan Morrow
Early-stage trials indicated that British drug maker AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, which it is developing with the University of Oxford, was safe and effective, according to results published Thursday in The Lancet, a top medical journal. The study of 560 healthy adults found that the vaccine produced a similar immune response in all adults, meaning it could protect older people who face a "significant risk" of developing a severe illness if they are infected with the coronavirus.
"We hope that this means our vaccine will help to protect some of the most vulnerable people in society," said Dr. Maheshi Ramasamy, a co-author of the study at the University of Oxford, "but further research will be needed before we can be sure." Harold Maass
Matthew McConaughey was surprised to learn that he was considering a run for Texas governor, he told Stephen Colbert on Wednesday's Late Show. "I actually just read that headline, actually, about an hour ago." The headline stemmed from an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt posted online earlier Wednesday. Hewitt asked McConaughey, 51, if he would run for governor of Texas or another political office, and the actor noted "that wouldn't be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me."
"I would say this," McConaughey told Hewitt. "Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested." He added that his political philosophy would go something like standing "behind personal values to rebind our social contracts with each other as Americans."
Colbert asked him directly: "Mr. McConaughey, will you run for governor of Texas? It's a simple answer: Yes or hell yes?" McConaughey laughed. "I have no plans to do that right now," he said, and Colbert called that "such a political answer."
"Look, right now, no, I don't get politics," McConaughey said. "Politics seems to be a broken business. Politics needs to redefine its purpose." He will consider "whatever leadership role I can be most useful in, and I don't know that that's politics," McConaughey said. "Right now, I don't see it as politics." So what's with the headlines? "I've been asked that question, about if I was interested in running for governor, quite a bit lately, and I've always kind of given the same answer," he explained. "But evidently one of them came out as 'I would consider it' since I didn't say absolutely no." So... there's a chance? Peter Weber
President-elect Joe Biden's life will be a lot easier if Democrats Rafael Warnock and Jon Ossoff win the Georgia Senate runoff elections on Jan. 5, because if the Republicans pick up even one of the seats, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will retain control of the Senate. That would complicate Biden's ambitious legislative agenda, but it would also give McConnell a say in the type of people Biden chooses for his Cabinet. The president-elect has a working plan, though.
Biden's team will probably scrap "the old playbook dictating that nominees say nothing in public until their hearings," a transition official told ABC News. "We are operating under belief that the Senate will be under substantial pressure from the public and voters across the country — as well as from their allies in the business community and throughout Washington — to take action on the economy and public health crises, to confirm nominees, and rebuild federal agencies with competent public servants."
Toward that end, Biden has put several communications specialists on his nominations team, led by former White House Communications Director Jen Psaki, ABC News and Politico report. The team intends "to introduce Biden's Cabinet picks to the American people before their Senate hearings, which could include media blitzes to build up public support," Politico reports. "There's a risk, however, that the increased exposure could lead to embarrassing gaffes or missteps by nominees."
It's also not clear McConnell, at least, would care about an opinion-oriented strategy, Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer note at Politico. McConnell's maxim is "if you can beat him, beat him," and "if you can't, then that's too bad. He doesn't care for letters urging him to do things, or press conferences calling him the devil. To call it bare-knuckle politics would be kind." Asked about his reputedly fruitful relationship with Biden on Wednesday, they report, McConnell "stopped talking on a dime, stared up at an elevator and gazed at it as if it were a Picasso. Seconds later, he got in the elevator and went on with his day." Peter Weber
President Trump is bunkered in the White House, unwilling to admit he lost the election and causing logistical dilemmas for his staff. The Late Show offered a solution Wednesday night.
"Bad news first: the president is actively working to undermine our democracy, usurp the will of the people, and hold onto power in violation of our Constitution," Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show. "Good news: He's really bad at it. The president is desperate to somehow throw out the votes for Biden, but like everything else in his administration, it's a race between autocracy and incompetence," and incompetence is winning.
Despite Trump's "coupnanigans," states are "starting to certify their results, and that will be the end of his one term," Colbert said. Still, "the Republicans are throwing some pretty disgraceful Hail Marys," like the brief efforts by two GOP election officials in Michigan, to cancel Detroit's ballots. "Oh, hell no! You can disenfranchise Motown," he said, explaining why with a medley.
"Basically what happened was, the Republicans on this commission tried to disenfranchise Detroit voters, but people on the Zoom call shut that down by exposing their hypocrisy," Trevor Noah explained at The Daily Show. "So on the one hand, it's great that this election board's scheme was stopped, but on the other hand, you know things are going bad when an election board is making national news."
And "while it's true that no one has turned up evidence of widespread fraud, Georgia just finished recounting its votes, and they found 2,600 ballots that had not been counted, with most of those votes being for Trump," Noah said, suggesting that's also a bad look for democracy.
"Look, it's very unlikely this dumbass coup attempt by Trump and his gang of weirdo, lopsided goons — or as I'm calling them, The Kooky Cuckoo Coup Crew — will succeed, but it's alarming enough that they're trying," Seth Meyers said at Late Night. "And we are finding out who in the Republican Party would be willing to go along with an actual coup attempt in the future if, say, an election was much closer, or if they had another chance to accept criminal interference from a foreign country, of if Rudy Giuliani tried to break into a ballot machine to change votes for Trump only to realize it's a pinball machine at a pizzeria in Yonkers." Watch below. Peter Weber
The two Republicans on the four-member Wayne County Board of Canvassers, the election board in Michigan's most populous county, took the very unusual step Tuesday evening of voting against certifying the county's results in the presidential race. After nearly three hours of impassioned community blowback — and a tweet from President Trump applauding their "courage" — the two GOP board members, chairwoman Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, relented.
Kinloch: "You can't leave and then decide after a meeting adjourned that you want to decide from your living room that you don't like the vote and sign something that says you're under duress. We are always under attack."
The deadline for certification is up, and Wayne County's is signed, sealed, and delivered, Kinloch said.
What people likely missed on Tuesday night, after Wayne County canvassers voted to certify, Kinloch into'd a 2nd motion waving reconsideration, meaning the board wouldn't be able to revisit, explicitly because he suspected the Republicans wld come under pressure today #Foresight
Kinloch and Palmer had reached a compromise Tuesday that the board would certify the results and then ask Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) conduct an audit of Wayne County's results. Benson said she didn't see the audit request as binding, and Palmer told The WashingtonPost she "felt misled."
Palmer and Hartmann cited small discrepancies between the number of people who voted and number of ballots received in Detroit, which sometimes happens in elections. People accused Palmer of acting in bad faith after she suggested certifying all other parts of Wayne County — including Livonia, which is 95 percent white and had an equally out-of-balance poll book — except Detroit, which is 80 percent Black.
Trump, who's trying to delay vote certifications in Michigan and a handful of other states he lost, "was furious Wednesday morning about the decision by election officials in Wayne County" to certify the results, the Post reports. But Palmer told the Post she and Hartmann weren't buckling to pressure from the White House, and "we always knew that the margin of victory was such that it was not going to change the result." Peter Weber