See More Speed Reads
i don't know her
Edit

Giuliani distances Trump campaign from attorney Sidney Powell

8:12 p.m.
Sidney Powell.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Just days after appearing alongside her during a press conference for President Trump's "elite strike force team," Rudy Giuliani is backing away from attorney Sidney Powell, saying in a statement on Sunday that she is "practicing law on her own" and "is not a member of the Trump legal team."

In a joint statement, Giuliani and Trump campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis added that Powell is "also not a lawyer for the president in his personal capacity."

During the Thursday press conference, Giuliani and Powell made several outlandish claims, including that Hugo Chavez, the Venezuelan president who died in 2013, helped rig the election against Trump because he approved election technology that was used in some states. Giuliani told reporters during the event that Powell was a member of Trump's legal team, and Trump also tweeted on Nov. 14 that she was working for him.

Powell received some pushback from the conservative media on Thursday night, with Fox News host Tucker Carlson saying he asked her to provide proof of election fraud but "she never sent us any evidence despite a lot of requests, polite requests. Not a page. When we kept pressing she got angry and told us to stop contacting her." Catherine Garcia

Biden White House
Edit

Biden reportedly picks longtime aide Antony Blinken as secretary of state

9:26 p.m.
Antony Blinken.
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Antony Blinken as his secretary of state, people with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times on Sunday.

Blinken, 58, is one of Biden's closest foreign policy advisers, serving as his top aide on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and national security adviser when Biden was vice president. He joined the State Department during the Clinton administration, and was a deputy secretary of state during the Obama administration.

His priorities will include getting the United States back into global agreements and institutions, like the Iran nuclear deal, World Health Organization, and Paris climate accord, the Times says. While speaking at a Hudson Institute forum in July, Blinken said "the problems we face as a country and as a planet, whether it's climate change, whether it's a pandemic, whether it's the spread of bad weapons — to state the obvious, none of these have unilateral solutions. Even a country as powerful as the United States can't handle them alone." Catherine Garcia

Biden White House
Edit

Biden to announce his Cabinet picks on Tuesday

8:45 p.m.
President-elect Joe Biden.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden plans on announcing his Cabinet nominees on Tuesday, a member of his transition team said Sunday.

Jen Psaki is overseeing Biden's nominations team, and she tweeted the first picks will be revealed on Tuesday because "we aren't going to mess with anyone's turkey and football." Prior to sending the tweet, Psaki told CNN's Jake Tapper Biden is "looking forward ... to introducing members of his team to the public."

Because President Trump has still not accepted the results, the General Services Administration has yet to ascertain the election, which triggers the official transition. Psaki told Tapper that since the formal transition hasn't started, "FBI background checks cannot happen" for Biden's Cabinet selections. "I expect not just Democrats but Republicans in the Senate to be outraged that they won't have access to that information," she added. "It could take weeks for that to happen." Catherine Garcia

Sunday shows
Edit

White House vaccine czar expects kids will receive coronavirus vaccine by middle of 2021

2:26 p.m.

There's a growing likelihood that the first round of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine will be rolled out in just a few weeks. If and when that happens, only high priority groups, like health care workers, are expected to have access. Theoretically, the pool will grow over time, but children will probably have to wait a while. That's partly because younger people, though far from invulnerable to COVID-19, are less susceptible to severe cases, but it also has to do with the fact that the youngest people to receive Pfizer's candidate in trials were between 12 and 14 years old, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the White House vaccine czar, told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday.

As things stand, there's no data about the vaccine's efficacy or safety for younger children, but Slaoui says the plan is to run trials at an expedited pace over the coming months, first with younger adolescents, then toddlers, and, finally, infants. If that goes well, Slaoui, expects most kids will be able to get vaccinated by the middle of next year, though infants may not be approved until the end of 2021. Tim O'Donnell

Afghan conflict
Edit

H.R. McMaster says Trump has 'doubled down' on Obama's mistakes in Afghanistan

1:53 p.m.

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, who previously served as President Trump's national security adviser, on Sunday called Trump's order to further reduce the number of American troops in Afghanistan by mid-January "abhorrent."

CBS News' Margaret Brennan asked McMaster if Trump was "handing the Taliban a victory on the way out the door." McMaster answered in the affirmative, adding that Trump has "paradoxically doubled down on all the flaws of the Obama administration's approach to Afghanistan." As McMaster sees it, if the Taliban establishes control over large parts of Afghanistan, they will offer "safe haven" for terrorist groups, making the U.S. "far less safe" and more vunerabe to attacks.

But the real issue, McMaster argues, is that the U.S. would be leaving after previously "empowering" the Taliban, citing the fact that U.S.-Taliban negotiations led to the Afghan government releasing 5,000 Taliban prisoners. "If we were gonna leave," he said. "Just leave." Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Edit

Chris Christie: Trump's legal team has been a 'national embarrassment'

1:17 p.m.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) says it's time for President Trump to wave the white flag and accept the presidential election results.

During Sunday's edition of ABC's This Week, Christie told host George Stephanopoulos that Trump's campaign has had enough time to present evidence of voter fraud, but they have failed to do so. He said the legal challenge has turned into a "national embarrassment," singling out Sidney Powell for accusing Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) of a crime and then refusing to back it up with evidence.

Christie noted that he has supported Trump throughout his presidency and voted for him both this year and in 2016, but said "we cannot continue to act as if something happened here that didn't happen." Tim O'Donnell

succession
Edit

Ronna McDaniel has reportedly warned Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle could succeed her as RNC chair

12:25 p.m.
Ronna McDaniel.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

There are members of the Republican Party who are worried that Ronna McDaniel's desire to remain as the chair of the Republican National Committee could mean President Trump will retain control of the group and, therefore, the GOP even after he's out of the White House, The New York Times reports. McDaniel is a close ally of Trump, and wary Republicans suspect she could allow Trump to mobilize the party against incumbents he doesn't consider loyal enough.

But McDaniel has reportedly attempted to assure the doubters that she'll remain independent of Trump and his family, four Republicans told the Times on condition of anonymity. Besides, if it's not her, the risk of an even more pro-Trump chair could emerge, she reportedly told one party leader, warning that her successor could be someone like Donald Trump, Jr. or his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Aides to Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle have said neither is interested in the job, but the possibility could be enough for McDaniel to reel in the support she needs, given the party is concerned it could continue to lose its grip on suburban voters. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Edit

How some states will attempt to avoid wasting coronavirus vaccines in early distribution stages

11:31 a.m.
Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, which was submitted to the Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization this week and could be rolled out by mid-December, must be kept in ultra-cold conditions and will initially be shipped in boxes that hold a minimum of 975 doses. Once a vial is thawed and diluted to make five shots, people receiving the vaccine (early on that is expected to be health-care workers), will then have just six hours to get inoculated, Politico reports. Whatever is left over will then spoil.

While there's great excitement about the vaccine's pending authorization, the concern about wasted shots is very real, "especially early on when it will be practically liquid gold," Douglas Hoey, CEO of the National Pharmacists Association, told Politico.

States are trying to come up with ways to mitigate the risk, but spoiled doses are inevitable. Maryland health officials told the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that as much as 5 percent of the vaccine the state is allocated could go unused in the initial rollout, especially because rural counties may not be able to use up all 975 doses on their own. To counter, Maryland is considering creating regional clinics where people in high priority groups from different rural communities could come to get vaccinated.

Oregon is considering contracting emergency medical providers to drive around and divy up the vaccine among remote areas, Politico reports. And North Dakota wants to repackage the vaccine into smaller boxes — Pfizer says it's working on a smaller pack size that won't be ready until next year — while also identifying people in the next priority group to get a shot if there are any doses left over.

Regardless, the situation will be tricky, but Moderna's vaccine, which will also soon be up for FDA authorization, is expected to be a bit easier to distribute than Pfizer's. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.