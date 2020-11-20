Fox News' Tucker Carlson is reluctantly skeptical of the vote-switching conspiracy from Trump's lawyers

President Trump's fringy legal team, led by a very sweaty Rudy Giuliani, made some pretty wild claims in a press conference Thursday, including plenty of fraud allegations they won't present in court. On his Fox News show Thursday night, Tucker Carlson focused on one particularly incendiary claim put forth by Sidney Powell, a lawyer who also represents former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. He seemed skeptical.

"Powell has been all over conservative with the following story: This election was stolen by a collection of international leftists who manipulated vote tabulating software in order to flip millions of votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden," somewhere in the neighborhood of seven million votes, Carlson explained. "What Powell was describing would amount to the single greatest crime in American history, millions of votes stolen in a day, democracy destroyed, the end of our centuries-old system of self-government — not a small thing."

Carlson assured his viewers he wasn't dismissing Powell's claim. "This may be the most open-minded show on television — we literally do UFO segments, not because we're crazy or even a bit interested in the subject, but because there is evidence UFOs are real and everyone lies about it," he said. "We took Sidney Powell seriously, we had no intention of fighting with her, we've always respected her work. We simply wanted to see the details," and she angrily refused to provide them.

Tucker Carlson calls out Sidney Powell, saying he asked her for evidence to support her election fraud claims, but "she never sent us any evidence despite a lot of requests, polite requests, not a page." "When we kept pressing she got angry and told us to stop contacting her." pic.twitter.com/IOlOdhp6MJ — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 20, 2020

Powell also hasn't shared her purported evidence with other senior members of the Trump campaign, Carlson said, adding that he's telling his viewers this because the truth matters. Peter Weber