See More Speed Reads
biden cabinet
Edit

Biden's secretary of state pick is purposefully 'boring'

10:29 a.m.

The early reactions to President-elect Joe Biden's pick for secretary of state, Anthony Blinken, is that it's a purposefully "boring" choice, which analysts don't necessarily consider a bad thing.

Writes Axios, the predictable choice is representative of Biden's emphasis on "stability" and his "penchant for sticking with comfort foods when it comes to people, policies, and political techniques." Blinken, after all, is a longtime Biden aide dating back to his Senate days who served as his national security adviser during his vice presidential days.

While one source told Axios that Biden is approaching his Cabinet selection "like an experienced mechanic intent on repairing something that's badly broken," Foreign Policy suggests Blinken is not only a departure from Trump's choices for the role, but also former President Barack Obama's. Blinken is well-respected in Washington, but keeps a low profile, in contrast to the globally-recognized figures who served under Obama — Hillary Clinton and John Kerry — "who may have had their own power bases." Tim O'Donnell

secretary of serenades
Edit

Incoming secretary of state Antony Blinken has original love songs available on Spotify

10:30 a.m.
blinken
STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Antony Blinken — diplomat, Obama administration alum, rock and roll legend?

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to select Blinken, one of his closest foreign policy advisers, as incoming secretary of state. Blinken was deputy national security adviser when Biden was vice president, after joining the State Department during the Clinton administration.

But aside from his long career as a high-level diplomat, Blinken reportedly has a relaxed and artistic side. A 2013 report from The Washington Post noted he's "almost universally regarded as unassuming and collegial," and described his inclination toward filmmaking and music.

As a college student, he "cherished a John Lennon autograph his mother scored for him one day after she spent hours reading poetry with the musician and Yoko Ono." It seems his love for the Beatles stood the test of time, as the Post notes he "periodically dusts off his guitar to jam the blues and Beatles covers with [former] White House press secretary Jay Carney and other Washington pals."

It's not just cover songs for Blinken, though. He also has two original love songs, uploaded under the historical-sounding name "Ablinken," available on Spotify.

The Guardian notes Blinken will mark a major shift from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's style. As he once told Grover on Sesame Street, "We all have something to learn and gain from one another even when it doesn't seem at first like we have much in common." This framework, writes The Guardian, will be his strategy in "soothing the frayed nerves of western allies, reassuring them that the US is back as a conventional team player."

If you want to join Ablinken's 53 monthly listeners, click below or listen here. Summer Meza

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Surgeon General Jerome Adams is 'begging' Americans to keep Thanksgiving 'small and smart'

9:46 a.m.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams is "begging" Americans not to hold large holiday gatherings, as the United States is at a "dire point" in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adams spoke to Good Morning America on Monday days ahead of Thanksgiving and warned that "we are at a dire point in our fight with this virus by any measure," although he added that given promising COVID-19 vaccine news, "we've never had more reason for hope." With that in mind, Adams again stressed health officials' recommendations against traditional Thanksgiving gatherings, especially those consisting of a large number of people from multiple households.

"I'm asking Americans, I'm begging you, hold on just a little bit longer, keep Thanksgiving and the celebrations small and smart this year," Adams said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended that Americans not travel for Thanksgiving, saying "the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with." Adams, who said any Thanksgiving gatherings should "ideally" consist of fewer than 10 people and should take place outside if possible, was pressed by Good Morning America about the White House's reported plans to still hold indoor holiday parties this year. He warned about the dangers posed by large holiday gatherings and noted this warning also applies to the White House.

"We want everyone to understand that these holiday celebrations can be superspreader events, so we want them to be smart and we want them to be as small as possible," Adams said. "These [tips] apply to the White House, they apply to the American people. They apply to everyone." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Edit

Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is shockingly cheap

9:38 a.m.

An interim trial analysis for Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine found the candidate's average efficacy to be 70 percent. While considered encouraging, it falls short of the rates shown by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, whose vaccines appear to be more than 90 percent effective.

Still, the Oxford-AstraZeneca candidate has a few key advantages — it can be stored at regular refrigerators temperatures for a long period of time, and it's much cheaper than the other candidates, which means it could be particularly crucial for developing nations and rural communities around the world.

The vaccine costs just $3 to $4 per dose. In comparison, the Pfizer and Moderna candidates cost around $20 and $30, respectively. AstraZeneca has also made a "no-profit" pledge, and the more-established technology used by Oxford means it will be easier to mass produce cheaply, the BBC notes. Read more at BBC and The Financial Times. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Gavin Newsom and family quarantine following COVID-19 exposure

8:14 a.m.
Gavin Newsom
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and his family will quarantine for 14 days following an exposure to COVID-19.

Newsom on Twitter said that three of his children were recently "exposed to an officer from the California Highway Patrol who had tested positive for COVID-19." The California Highway Patrol provides the governor and his family with security, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Newsom said he and his wife had "no direct interaction with the officer" who tested positive for COVID-19, and his "entire family tested negative" for the coronavirus on Sunday.

"However, consistent with local guidance, we will be quarantining for 14 days," Newsom said.

The governor's office previously announced on Friday that one of Newsom's children would be quarantining after a classmate tested positive for COVID-19, the Los Angeles Times reports.

News of Newsom's COVID-19 quarantine comes after the governor recently received criticism for attending a birthday party amid the pandemic. He apologized and called his decision to attend the party a "bad mistake," admitting, "The spirit of what I'm preaching all the time was contradicted. I need to preach and practice, not just preach." Brendan Morrow

Cloak and Dagger Diplomacy
Edit

Israel's Netanyahu reportedly flew to Saudi Arabia for a secret meeting with the crown prince, Pompeo

7:26 a.m.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took a private jet to Neom, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday for a secret meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Israeli media and The Wall Street Journal report. Two Saudi government advisers tell the Journal that in their first known face-to-face meeting, Netanyahu and bin Salman discussed Iran and normalizing relations, but no substantial agreements were reached. Yossi Cohen, the director of Israeli spy agency Mossad, was also on the trip, Israel's Army Radio reports.

Flight data showed a Gulfstream IV private jet Netanyahu likes to use traveling from Tel Aviv to Neom, a Saudi resort city being developed on the Red Sea.

"Pompeo traveled with an American press pool on his trip throughout the Mideast, but left them at the Neom airport when he went into his visit with the crown prince," The Associated Press reports. The Trump administration has recently helped broker deals to normalize relations between Israel and several Gulf Arab states, including Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates. and Sudan. "Saudi Arabia is seen as the ultimate prize in the high-stakes diplomatic campaign," the Journal notes.

"The Saudi government, under the direction of King Salman, has so far balked at formal ties with Israel so long as its conflict with the Palestinians remained unresolved," the Journal reports. "But Saudi Arabia's king has been at odds with his son, Prince Mohammed, over embracing the Jewish state. The king is a longtime supporter of the Arab boycott of Israel and the Palestinians' demand for an independent state, while the prince wants to move past what he sees as an intractable conflict to join with Israel in business and align against Iran."

Benny Gantz, Israel's alternate prime minister under a power-sharing agreement with Netanyahu, and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi were in the dark about the meeting, Haaretz reports. "Israel has long had clandestine ties to Gulf Arab states that have strengthened in recent years as they have confronted a shared threat in Iran," AP adds. Peter Weber

Trump-Biden transition
Edit

There's a very simple, extremely plausible reason Trump won't admit Biden won

6:31 a.m.

President Trump lost his bid for re-election by 6 million votes and counting, and 74 electoral votes, and his legal team is consistently losing its court battles to disqualify President-elect Joe Biden's voters. And yet he persists, even as a growing number of Republicans are urging him to concede — or at least allow the Biden team to start its transition. So why does Trump keep slogging on? One theory being pushed by some of his supporters and allies is revenge.

"Trump told an ally that he knows he lost, but that he is delaying the transition process and is aggressively trying to sow doubt about the election results in order to get back at Democrats for questioning the legitimacy of his own election in 2016, especially with the Russia investigation," CNN reports, citing a source familiar with Trump's thinking. Pointing to "those who he claims undercut his election by pointing to Russian interference efforts," Trump "has suggested it is fair game to not recognize Joe Biden as the president-elect."

"Will anyone be honest enough to acknowledge that most of what is happening right now has more to do with payback for how the Democrats behaved after 2016 then [sic] about legitimate claims of fraud in the election?" asked Erick Erickson, a sometime Trump critic on the right. Washington Post columnist Daniel Drezner responded by efficiently dismantling this "false equivalence between 2016 and 2020."

The simpler explanation is that Trump always alleges fraud when he loses — and even when he wins — and that's just who he is: a sore loser.

The Washington Post complied a highlight reel of Trump's fraud claims.

One piece of evidence bolstering this theory comes from Trump himself, who told CNN's Chris Cuomo in August 2015 that National Review's Rich Lowry is "probably right. I am the most fabulous whiner. I do whine because I want to win. And I'm not happy if I'm not winning. And I am a whiner. And I'm a whiner and I keep whining and whining until I win." Peter Weber

sunday morning shows
Edit

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is 'embarrassed' his GOP is helping Trump make the U.S. look like 'a banana republic'

4:33 a.m.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is no longer sure Trump will "do the right thing" and acknowledge his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, but he's certain Biden will be sworn in Jan. 20, 2021, he told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday's State of the Union. Hogan, who has been critical of Trump, said he voted for the late President Ronald Reagan this year.

Pressuring state legislators in Michigan and other states to "somehow change the outcome with electors was completely outrageous," Hogan said. "We used to go supervise elections around the world, and we were the most respected country with respect to elections. And now we're beginning to look like we're a banana republic. It's time for them to stop the nonsense. It gets more bizarre every single day, and frankly, I'm embarrassed that more people in the party aren't speaking up."

John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, was also critical of both Trump and his Republican Party, but he did offer some advice to those Republican officials scared of Trump. "Look, for those who are worried about Trump's reaction, there's strength in numbers," he said. "The more who come out and say, 'He doesn't represent us, he is not following a Republican game plan here,' the safer they will be." Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.