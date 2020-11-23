See More Speed Reads
justice for carrots
Edit

Two years ago this week Trump was mocking a turkey for refusing to concede an election

1:49 p.m.

Somewhere in Virginia, a turkey by the name of Carrots is feeling vindicated.

Two years ago this week, President Trump conducted the annual White House turkey pardon, which let the American people vote online to decide the fate of birds Peas and Carrots. The president, lest he pass up an opportunity to roast, jokingly mocked the losing turkey, Carrots.

"Unfortunately, Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount," Trump said in 2018. "We're still fighting with Carrots."

Replace "Carrots" with "Trump" and we essentially have the story of the 2020 election. As President-elect Joe Biden proceeds with filling his Cabinet, Trump remains steadfast in his refusal to concede, despite winning 74 fewer electoral votes. Also similar to Carrots, Trump has called for recounts in several states, including Georgia, where taxpayers will fund a third recount.

It's unclear whether Carrots ever officially conceded his 2018 loss, or whether Trump has any plans to do so, either. Carrots did, however, make his way to the nation's premier retirement spot for former White House turkeys, so there's certainly hope for Trump's post-presidential life. Marianne Dodson

in a snap
Edit

Snapchat to give out $1 million a day to creators of popular videos on its TikTok competitor

1:37 p.m.
Snapchat
DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images

Snapchat is launching a brand new TikTok competitor and unveiling plans to distribute $1 million among some lucky users on a daily basis.

On Monday, Snapchat began rolling out Spotlight, a new video tab that will highlight popular videos in the app as the company looks to compete with both TikTok and Instagram Reels, Axios reports. For at least the rest of the year, Snapchat said it will be giving out $1 million daily to users who submit the most popular Spotlight videos. Users have to be 16 or older to be eligible for the money, which can be split up among various people.

"Many Snapchatters will earn each day, and the ones who create the top Snaps within that group will earn the most for their creativity," Snapchat said.

It wasn't entirely clear how much money one person could earn from Spotlight in a day other than Snapchat saying the amount would be "significant," according to CNN. The minimum amount will be $250, BuzzFeed News reports.

Snapchat said earnings will be based on a formula rewarding users "primarily based on the total number of unique video views a Snap gets in a given day" compared to "the performance of other Snaps that day," and it pledged to "actively monitor for fraud to ensure that we only account for authentic engagement with Snaps."

This, Variety wrote, was a "bid by Snap to keep top creative talent on its platform" rather than TikTok and Instagram, which rolled out the TikTok competitor Reels earlier this year. The $1 million a day program, Snapchat said, will "run through the end of 2020, and potentially beyond." Brendan Morrow

biden cabinet
Edit

Biden officially names Homeland Security secretary and director of national intelligence

1:23 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden's transition team officially announced his nominees for several key national security posts on Monday.

As had previously been reported, Antony Blinken will be the nominee for secretary of state, Linda Thomas-Greenfield gets the nod for United Nations ambassador, and Jake Sullivan has been tapped as national security adviser.

The announcement also reveals Biden will nominate Alejandro Mayorkas for Homeland Security secretary and Avril Haines for director of national intelligence. If confirmed, Mayorkas, who served deputy secretary of homeland security in the Obama administration and helped create the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, would be the first immigrant and Latino to run the department, the transition team noted.

John Kerry will also be back in the mix as Biden's special envoy for climate. The former secretary of state signed the Paris Climate Agreement on behalf of the U.S. in 2015, a deal which Biden is expected to rejoin. Read more about Biden's picks here. Tim O'Donnell

biden cabinet
Edit

Why a watchdog group is troubled by Biden's secretary of state pick

12:45 p.m.
Antony Blinken.
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

President-elect Joe Biden's pick for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, "was known for his unimpeachable ethics," according to The American Prospect's prior report. That may be true, but how he's spent his time since the end of the Obama administration has left some critics bristling at his selection.

In a July report, TAP put a spotlight on the strategic consultancy firm WestExec Advisers, of which Blinken and Michèle Fourney, the favorite to lead the Pentagon in the Biden administration, were founding partners. The firm has ties to an array of industries, including: tech, financial services, aerospace, defense, and pharmaceuticals. But it's not exactly clear who the individual clients are since the firm, which is not registered to lobby, doesn't have to disclose them. The lack of transparency is a cause for concern among some observers, who are worried about people in the Biden, or any, administration getting too wrapped up in the interests of global corporations, TAP reported.

Danielle Brian, the executive director of the Project on Government Oversight, a nonprofit watchdog group, told The New York Times that "those kinds of consulting shops," like WestExec, "take advantage of current laws, so there is no transparency in their clients and how they are trying to influence public policy for them. That's exactly the kind of people who should not be in an administration."

There likely will be some clarity, however, since Blinken, as a political appointee, will have to disclose clients who paid $5,000 or more for his services in the past year. Read more about WestExec Advisers at The American Prospect. Tim O'Donnell

Get Well Soon
Edit

Al Roker says he's feeling good as he returns to Today studio following prostate cancer surgery

12:13 p.m.

Al Roker has returned to the Today studio, and he's "feeling good" after recently undergoing surgery for prostate cancer.

Roker was back in the show's studio on Monday morning, two weeks after his prostate cancer surgery, and he praised his "great surgeons" while sharing with viewers that he's doing well.

"I feel good," Roker said. "I really do. Let me tell you, look, after the first week when you get that catheter out, I was feeling good!"

The Today co-host went on to explain that he's scheduled to get blood work done in early January, and "for the next five years, I'll get tested every six months." Last week, Roker shared an update from home, saying that after his latest doctor's visit, the cancer "looks like it was basically confined to the prostate," and "right now, things look good."

Roker originally announced on Nov. 6 that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, at the time saying "it's a little aggressive" but that the "good news is we caught it early." He added, "If you detect it early, this is a really treatable disease, and it's why I wanted to take you along my journey so we can all learn together how to educate and protect the men in our lives."

On Monday, Roker reflected on having received "a lot of love" from family, co-workers, and Today viewers since that announcement, and he joked, "Usually you're dead when you get all of this love." Brendan Morrow

election 2020
Edit

GOP Sen. Pat Toomey: Trump trying to pressure state legislatures to overturn election is 'inconsistent' with democracy

10:55 a.m.

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) is speaking out against President Trump's attempt to get state legislatures to "dismiss the will" of voters, calling this idea "inconsistent" with a democratic society.

The Pennsylvania Republican on Monday reiterated his belief that Trump should "accept the outcome" of the 2020 election that he lost to President-elect Joe Biden after exhausting all of his legal options in the key battleground state. Toomey also slammed the president for calling on state legislatures to overturn the results of the election due to baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud.

"The idea that a sitting president would try to, I don't know, pressure, cajole, persuade, state legislators to dismiss the will of their voters and select their own group of electors and send them to the Electoral College, it's completely inconsistent with any kind of truly democratic society," Toomey told CNBC. "So that shouldn't be going on, in my view."

After holding a meeting with Michigan lawmakers at the White House on Friday before the certification of the vote in that state, Trump called on the "the Courts and/or Legislatures" to "do what has to be done to maintain the integrity of our elections." Those Michigan lawmakers who Trump met with, however, after the meeting said they haven't "been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan," a state Biden was projected to win.

Toomey previously shot down Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud in Pennsylvania during the election, saying he's not aware of "any significant wrongdoing." And over the weekend, after a key Trump campaign lawsuit was dismissed in Pennsylvania, Toomey congratulated Biden and said Trump "should accept the outcome of the election and facilitate the presidential transition process." Brendan Morrow

secretary of serenades
Edit

Incoming secretary of state Antony Blinken has original love songs available on Spotify

10:30 a.m.
blinken
STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Antony Blinken — diplomat, Obama administration alum, rock and roll legend?

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to select Blinken, one of his closest foreign policy advisers, as incoming secretary of state. Blinken was deputy national security adviser when Biden was vice president, after joining the State Department during the Clinton administration.

But aside from his long career as a high-level diplomat, Blinken reportedly has a relaxed and artistic side. A 2013 report from The Washington Post noted he's "almost universally regarded as unassuming and collegial," and described his inclination toward filmmaking and music.

As a college student, he "cherished a John Lennon autograph his mother scored for him one day after she spent hours reading poetry with the musician and Yoko Ono." It seems his love for the Beatles stood the test of time, as the Post notes he "periodically dusts off his guitar to jam the blues and Beatles covers with [former] White House press secretary Jay Carney and other Washington pals."

It's not just cover songs for Blinken, though. He also has two original love songs, uploaded under the historical-sounding name "Ablinken," available on Spotify.

The Guardian notes Blinken will mark a major shift from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's style. As he once told Grover on Sesame Street, "We all have something to learn and gain from one another even when it doesn't seem at first like we have much in common." This framework, writes The Guardian, will be his strategy in "soothing the frayed nerves of western allies, reassuring them that the US is back as a conventional team player."

If you want to join Ablinken's 53 monthly listeners, click below or listen here. Summer Meza

biden cabinet
Edit

Biden's secretary of state pick is purposefully 'boring'

10:29 a.m.

The early reactions to President-elect Joe Biden's pick for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, is that it's a purposefully "boring" choice, which analysts don't necessarily consider a bad thing.

Writes Axios, the predictable choice is representative of Biden's emphasis on "stability" and his "penchant for sticking with comfort foods when it comes to people, policies, and political techniques." Blinken, after all, is a longtime Biden aide dating back to his Senate days who served as his national security adviser during his vice presidential days.

While one source told Axios that Biden is approaching his Cabinet selection "like an experienced mechanic intent on repairing something that's badly broken," Foreign Policy suggests Blinken is not only a departure from Trump's choices for the role, but also former President Barack Obama's. Blinken is well-respected in Washington, but keeps a low profile, in contrast to the globally-recognized figures who served under Obama — Hillary Clinton and John Kerry — "who may have had their own power bases." Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.