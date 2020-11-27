Appellate court rejects Trump campaign lawsuit: 'Calling an election unfair does not make it so'

The Trump campaign suffered another legal defeat Friday when the Third Circuit Court of Appeals denied an attempt to challenge a lower court loss.

The original lawsuit, based on unfounded claims of voter fraud, sought to stop or reverse the certification of Pennsylvania's vote; Gov. Tom Wolf (D) signed off on the results earlier this week, sending the Keystone State's 20 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden. Judge Stephanos Bibas, who was appointed by President Trump, wrote on behalf of the appellate court, stating that "charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here."

After the ruling, Jenna Ellis, one of Trump's lawyers, said she and Rudy Giuliani would appeal to the Supreme Court, calling the three judges on the panel — all of whom were nominated by Republican presidents — "the activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania" and accusing them of covering up "allegations of massive fraud." Read more at The New York Times and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell