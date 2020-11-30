See More Speed Reads
Close adviser compares Trump's election reaction to 'Mad King George' muttering 'I won. I won. I won.'

2:46 a.m.

As Nov. 3 approached, President Trump and most of his team had become convinced he would defy expectations and win re-election, but then Fox News called Arizona for Joe Biden and Trump "was yelling at everyone," a senior administration official tells The Washington Post, which pieced together the 20 days between the election and the Trump administration's reluctant approval of Biden's transition by speaking with 32 senior administration officials, campaign aides, and legal and other advisers to Trump.

Even when it became clear Biden won, Trump still "refused to see it that way," the Post reported Sunday, adding:

Sequestered in the White House and brooding out of public view after his election defeat, rageful and at times delirious in a torrent of private conversations, Trump was, in the telling of one close adviser, like "Mad King George, muttering, 'I won. I won. I won.'"

However cleareyed Trump's aides may have been about his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, many of them nonetheless indulged their boss and encouraged him to keep fighting with legal appeals. They were "happy to scratch his itch," this adviser said. "If he thinks he won, it's like, 'Shh . . . we won't tell him.'" The result was an election aftermath without precedent in U.S. history. [The Washington Post]

The Post's detailed account of "one of the final chapters in Trump's presidency" found that it mirrored much of Trump's tenure, including "a government paralyzed by the president's fragile emotional state; advisers nourishing his fables; expletive-laden feuds between factions of aides and advisers; and a pernicious blurring of truth and fantasy."

The account covers Trump's election night war room, Rudy Giuliani's "hostile takeover" of Trump's legal effort — and the resulting humiliations and court losses — and the president's failed efforts to convince GOP lawmakers to help him steal the election. It ends with Trump telling Pennsylvania Republicans via a scratchy cellphone connection last Wednesday that "if you were a Republican poll watcher, you were treated like a dog" — and the Post's aside that while "like a dog" is one of Trump's favorite put-downs, "many people treat dogs well, like members of their own families." Read the entire account at The Washington Post. Peter Weber

Biden names all-female White House communications team

12:54 a.m.
Jen Psaki
Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden announced Sunday that his White House communications team will be made up of seven women who worked on his campaign or in the Obama White House, including Jen Psaki as press secretary, Kate Bedingfield as communications director, and Symone Sanders as press secretary for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Psaki, who is currently overseeing confirmations for Biden's transition team, will be the face of the Biden administration. She previously worked as White House communications director, press secretary to Secretary of State John Kerry, and several other jobs during President Barak Obama's two terms. Bedingfield was Biden's deputy campaign manager and communications director, as well as communications director when he was vice president. Sanders was a senior adviser to the Biden-Harris campaign.

Biden also announced that Karine Jean-Pierre will serve as principal deputy press secretary, Pili Tobar will be deputy White House communications director, Ashley Etienne will be communications director for Harris, and Elizabeth Alexander will be communications director for first lady Jill Biden. Sanders, Etienne, and Jean-Pierre are Black and Tobar is Hispanic.

Previous presidents, including President Trump, have named women to top White House communications roles, but this will be "the first time all of the top aides tasked with speaking on behalf of an administration and shaping its message will be female," The Washington Post notes.

"Communicating directly and truthfully to the American people is one of the most important duties of a president, and this team will be entrusted with the tremendous responsibility of connecting the American people to the White House," Biden said in a statement. "I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women. These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better." Peter Weber

Biden sprains foot playing with dog, will likely wear walking boot

November 29, 2020
Joe Biden at a clinic
Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has injured his right foot, slipping and twisting his ankle while playing with his dog Major on Saturday, his office said Sunday. After visiting an orthopedic specialist in Newark, Delaware, and then a nearby facility for a CT scan, Biden, 78, was found to have a hairline fracture in his lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones in the middle of his right foot, his doctor, Kevin O'Connor, said Sunday night. "It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks."

Major is one of the Bidens' two German shepherds, and he will be the first rescue dog to live in the White House. The Bidens adopted Major from the Delaware Human Association in 2018, a decade after they got their other dog, Champ. The future first couple have said they will also get a cat after moving in to the White House. Peter Weber

Iranian nuclear scientist's killing will make negotiating deal with Tehran 'much more challenging' for Biden, Navy admiral says

November 29, 2020

Retired Navy Adm. Mike Mullen told NBC News' Chuck Todd on Sunday's edition of Meet the Press that the assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakrizadeh will make it "much more challenging" for President-elect Joe Biden to re-enter or renegotiate a nuclear deal with Tehran once he's in office.

The task already appeared difficult, especially with Iran's own presidential elections looming, but Fakhrizadeh "was at the heart of the Iranian nuclear program and has been for years," Mullen said. He was "not only the brains, but also the passion behind it, so his assassination is really a significant event."

It's unclear who was behind the assassination, but Iran has accused Israel of orchestrating the attack and at least hinted that they believe the Trump administration was aware it would be carried out. Either way, as Mullen noted, tensions appear to be on the rise again. But he did add that he's "hopeful" Biden will be able to find some sort of middle ground. Tim O'Donnell

Fauci: 'Close the bars and keep the schools open'

November 29, 2020

"If you look at the data," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease expert, said Sunday, the spread of COVID-19 "among children and from children is not really very big at all. Not like one would have suspected." That's why he supports trying to keep kids in school, he told ABC News' Martha Raddatz.

Instead of shuttering classrooms, Fauci said, the best way to keep children safe from contracting or spreading the coronavirus is to curb community spread. So while there's no "one size fits all approach," he suggested bars and restaurants with indoor dining, rather than schools, are places where the virus really thrives. "If you mitigate the things that you know are causing spread in a very, very profound way, a robust way," he said, "you will then indirectly and ultimately protect the children in the school."

As it turns out New York City, which reignited the debate about school closures this month, is shifting more toward that strategy, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday. The city's public schools all closed earlier this month when coronavirus testing hit a 3 percent positivity rate even though classroom transmission remained low, prompting ample criticism, especially because bars and restaurants remained open.

Elementary schools will reopen in New York next week, although only students who have already signed up for in-person learning will be eligible. And while middle schools and high schools will remain shut for now, de Blasio said he is revamping how the city manages the education system during the pandemic. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Trump claims world leaders are calling to say how 'messed up' the U.S. election was despite most congratulating Biden

November 29, 2020

President Trump claimed Sunday that he has had other world leaders call him to "say how messed up" the U.S. presidential election was.

The comment came during a phone interview with Fox News' Maria Baritromo, during which Trump — without much pushback from Bartiromo — continued to allege President-elect Joe Biden defeated him in the general election with the help of widespread voter fraud, despite there being no evidence of any.

It's unclear who Trump was referring to, if he has indeed received such calls. Most world leaders, including those whom Trump enjoys friendly relationships with like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, have publicly offered their congratulations to Biden.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have kept quiet on Biden's win, but there's no proof they've explicitly expressed sympathy for Trump by deriding the U.S. electoral process either. Regardless, the White House hasn't read out any calls with foreign leaders since October. Tim O'Donnell

Trump: 'I'm ashamed I endorsed' Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

November 29, 2020

In his first one-on-one interview since the general election, President Trump told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo over the phone that he is "ashamed" he once endorsed Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R).

Trump, who throughout the interview repeated allegations of widespread voter fraud without evidence or much pushback from Bartiromo, complained about Georgia's electoral process in particular. The president became the first Republican presidential candidate to lose the state since 1992. He has already sought a mostly ineffective recount, but he's still fuming over his defeat, and he's taken out his anger on state officials, especially Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. But he let Kemp have it Sunday.

Trump said Kemp has "done absolutely nothing" to assist his efforts to flip the results and admitted "I'm ashamed that I endorsed him."

As several observers pointed out, Kemp has traditionally been a solid supporter of the president, highlighting how quickly Trump's relationships can turn. Tim O'Donnell

Separate suicide bombings reportedly combine to kill at least 34 in Afghanistan

November 29, 2020
Aftermath of suicide bombing in Ghazni, Afghanistan.
STR/AFP via Getty Images

Afghanistan officials reported a pair of separate fatal suicide bombings in the country Sunday.

At least 31 Afghan security force members were killed and 24 others wounded after an attacker reportedly drove a military humvee packed with explosives onto an army base outside the city of Ghazni on Sunday and detonated them. So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack. Per Reuters, a spokesman for the Taliban did not confirm or deny the group's involvement.

Another suicide bomber targeted the convoy of Attajan Haqbayat, the council chief in the southern Zabul province, on Sunday, killing at least three people and wounding 21 others. Haqbayat survived the attack with minor injuries. No one has claimed responsibility for that incident, either; Reuters notes Haqbayat is an outspoken critic of the Taliban.

The Taliban and the Afghan government are seeking a solution to their decades-long conflict as the United States prepares to withdraw more troops from the country, but violence has surged throughout the negotiation process. The Taliban and the Islamic State have both carried out attacks in recent weeks. Read more at The Associated Press and Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

