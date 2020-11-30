6 clever COVID-19 PSAs from around the world

-
6 clever COVID-19 PSAs from around the world8:33 a.m.
Moderna 2nd company to seek COVID-19 vaccine emergency authorization8:28 a.m.
Biden's economic team is set to be historically diverse5:51 a.m.
Ex-U.S. cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs tells 60 Minutes how he knows the 2020 election wasn't rigged4:23 a.m.
Close adviser compares Trump's election reaction to 'Mad King George' muttering 'I won. I won. I won.'2:46 a.m.
Biden names all-female White House communications team12:54 a.m.
Biden sprains foot playing with dog, will likely wear walking bootNovember 29, 2020
Iranian nuclear scientist's killing will make negotiating deal with Tehran 'much more challenging' for Biden, Navy admiral saysNovember 29, 2020
