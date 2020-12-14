Electoral College votes seal Biden's win in swing states where Trump has contested election results

Appointed electors in the six states where President Trump and his allies have contested the presidential election results most fiercely — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — cast their ballots for President-elect Joe Biden on Monday, which would seemingly make Trump's already-longshot bid to overturn the election all but impossible.

Many Republican lawmakers who have refrained from acknowledging Biden's win to this point have said they would do so after the Electoral College vote was complete, Bloomberg notes. As things stand, Biden still hasn't officially hit the magic 270-mark since several states haven't reported, but the tally will be complete by the end of the day, and there's no reason to believe he won't finish with the expected 306, especially now that the battleground states have affirmed.

If the Electoral College vote does indeed signal the end of the road for Trump in most Republicans' eyes, the president himself has indicated he'll keep challenging the outcome, though it's becoming less clear how he and his legal team plan to do so, particularly with courts at every level routinely tossing out their cases. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell