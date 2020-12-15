Facebook is lifting its political ad ban for the Georgia runoffs

-
Facebook is lifting its political ad ban for the Georgia runoffs4:34 p.m.
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrested on sex trafficking charges4:07 p.m.
Pence says he'll receive COVID-19 vaccine in 'the days ahead'3:55 p.m.
Georgia secretary of state slams Perdue and Loeffler for demanding voter data they already have2:43 p.m.
Biden reportedly picks Pete Buttigieg for transportation secretary2:33 p.m.
Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign record-breaking extension with Milwaukee Bucks2:11 p.m.
Biden says he had a 'good conversation' with Mitch McConnell1:46 p.m.
FDA authorizes 1st over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 test for emergency use1:06 p.m.
