Facebook is lifting its political ad ban for the Georgia runoffs

4:34 p.m.
Facebook sign.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

When polls closed on Election Day 2020, Facebook placed a bar on political ads on the platform. That ban is still in place, but is set to be lifted Wednesday specifically for ads targeting Georgians, Axios reports.

Narrow results in both of Georgia's Senate races last months forced them into runoffs, with Democrat Jon Ossoff challenging Sen. David Perdue (R) and Democrat Raphael Warnock looking to unseat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) in a special election. Hundreds of millions of dollars are already being spent on the races that will determine who holds the Senate, but have so far been funneled into local channels because of Facebook and Google's bans on political ads.

That could change starting Wednesday, when campaigns and political groups already authorized to buy ads on Facebook can begin doing so again, but only if they target Georgia voters. It will also quickly look to authorize ad buys from groups and campaigns relating to the special elections. Those buys will likely be more valuable to campaigns than general TV ads, as on Facebook, campaigns can tailor ads to specific audiences. Early voting started Monday in Georgia, and has already seen record turnout.

Facebook's move was first reported last week, but the site didn't confirm the news to advertisers until Tuesday. Meanwhile Google lifted its post-election ad ban last Thursday to allow for advertising in the Senate runoffs. Kathryn Krawczyk

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrested on sex trafficking charges

4:07 p.m.
Peter Nygard
Annie I. Bang/Invision/AP

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been arrested in Winnipeg and hit with sex trafficking charges.

Nygard on Tuesday was indicted on charges including racketeering and sex trafficking as prosecutors accused him of a "decades-long pattern of criminal conduct," The New York Times reports.

The U.S. attorney's office for the Southern District of New York in a news release detailed the nine-count indictment, alleging that over the course of 25 years, Nygard used his company's "influence, as well as its employees, funds, and other resources, to recruit and maintain adult and minor-aged female victims," often targeting victims from disadvantaged backgrounds or with a history of abuse. He and his co-conspirators allegedly "used force, fraud, and coercion to cause women and minors to have sex with Nygard and others," prosecutors said.

Nygard sexually assaulted some of the victims, prosecutors also alleged, and other victims were allegedly "forcibly assaulted by Nygard's associates or drugged to ensure their compliance with his sexual demands." The prosecutors said Nygard used false promises of career opportunities, threats, and other "coercive means" to control his victims, allegedly requiring them to "engage in sexual activity at his direction" and recruit other women or minors for him to have sex with.

News of the indictment comes after The New York Times reported in February that Nygard's Manhattan corporate headquarters and Los Angeles home had been raided amid an investigation into sexual assault allegations. He subsequently stepped down as the chair of Nygard International. Brendan Morrow

Pence says he'll receive COVID-19 vaccine in 'the days ahead'

3:55 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday he's looking forward to receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the "days ahead ... without hesitation," and CNN's Kaitlan Collins later reported that two sources confirmed he would be inoculated by Friday.

Pence getting vaccinated this week squares with comments made by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany earlier Tuesday. During a press briefing, McEnany said a few high-ranking Trump administration officials will be "taking it publicly to instill confidence" in the next few days. Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller already received his first dose Monday, noting that he felt it was important to set an example, and it seems Pence, who has not contracted the coronavirus despite some close calls, will soon join him.

McEnany indicated President Trump likely won't be among the initial White House cadre to get vaccinated, since he wants to send a message that health care workers and long-term care facility workers should get priority access, but she didn't rule out the possibility. Tim O'Donnell

Georgia secretary of state slams Perdue and Loeffler for demanding voter data they already have

2:43 p.m.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger would like Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to re-evaluate their priorities.

On Monday, the two senators facing re-election runoffs in January tried once again to discourage confidence in the upcoming election, demanding an updated list of registered voters before early voting began. But as Raffensperger, a Republican, pointed out in a Tuesday press release, Loeffler and Perdue already had the information they were looking for.

"Though I've told the Republican Party to stop focusing on me and instead direct their energies to winning the Senate runoffs, clearly they haven't listened," Raffensperger said in the release. He went on to call it "embarrassing" that Perdue and Loeffler not only don't know the information they want is publicly available, but also that it's in the hands of their campaigns as well. A National Republican Senatorial Committee representative confirmed the campaigns have the lists.

Raffensperger has refused to play into President Trump and other Republicans' false claims of widespread voter fraud and election manipulation amid the 2020 election, instead affirming President-elect Joe Biden's win there and receiving threats for doing so. Kathryn Krawczyk

Biden reportedly picks Pete Buttigieg for transportation secretary

2:33 p.m.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
President-elect Joe Biden has reportedly lined up a Cabinet spot for Pete Buttigieg.

Biden has picked Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, to serve as the next U.S. transportation secretary, Reuters reported on Tuesday. The news was confirmed by a variety of outlets, including Politico and CNN.

Buttigieg ran against Biden during the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries, but he ended his campaign and helped provide the former vice president a boost by endorsing him shortly before Super Tuesday.

The transportation secretary selection comes after Axios reported that Buttigieg's top choice for a job in Biden's administration was ambassador to the United Nations. Biden ended up picking Linda Thomas-Greenfield for that role. Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel was also reportedly in the running for the transportation secretary job.

Should Buttigieg be confirmed by the Senate, CNN notes he would become the "first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary." Brendan Morrow

Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign record-breaking extension with Milwaukee Bucks

2:11 p.m.
Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Exhale, Bucks fans.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning back-to-back NBA MVP, said Tuesday that he's reupping with the Milwaukee franchise and will stick around for the next five years. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the extension is a 5-year deal (ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski adds Antetokounmpo can opt out after the fourth year), and it's projected to be worth around $228 million, though the exact figure will depend on how much the salary cap increases for the 2021-22 season. Either way, it marks the largest contract in NBA history.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have enjoyed great success over the past two seasons, finishing with the best record in the league both times, but speculation swirled that the 26-year-old's tenure in Wisconsin was coming to end after the team failed to live up to postseason expectations. Set for free agency after this upcoming season, it seemed like several other franchises, including the Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, and Dallas Mavericks, were gearing up to make a run at him, but Antetokounmpo put the rumors to rest. "This is my home, this is my city," he tweeted Tuesday, referring to Milwaukee. Tim O'Donnell

Biden says he had a 'good conversation' with Mitch McConnell

1:46 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden has now spoken with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) after the Republican leader acknowledged his election win for the first time.

Biden announced on Tuesday that he had a "good conversation" with McConnell and thanked him for offering his congratulations following the outcome of the November election. McConnell acknowledged Biden as the president-elect earlier on Tuesday after the Electoral College affirmed his win more than a month following Election Day.

"I told him although we disagree on a lot of things, there's things we can work together on," Biden said. "We've always been straight with one another. And we agreed we'd get together sooner than later, and I'm looking forward to working with him."

This was the first conversation between Biden and McConnell to take place since the election, ABC News' Johnny Verhovek notes.

Speaking on the Senate floor on Tuesday morning, McConnell said that following Tuesday's vote, "the Electoral College has spoken," and he congratulated both Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Trump, however, has still not conceded the 2020 election.

In addition to McConnell, Biden also spoke Tuesday with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who congratulated Biden soon after he was projected as the winner in November and has criticized Trump for not accepting his loss. Brendan Morrow

FDA authorizes 1st over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 test for emergency use

1:06 p.m.

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued an emergency use authorization for the first over-the-counter, fully at-home COVID-19 test for emergency use. Previously, the agency authorized the first prescription COVID-19 test for home use, and the first non-prescription test system that allows people to take their own samples before sending it to a lab for analysis. The latest news appears to combine the best of the worlds.

The Ellume COVID-19 Home Test will likely be sold at pharmacies, and it won't require a prescription. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said patients can buy the rapid antigen kit, take it home, conduct their own nasal swab, and get their results "in as little as 20 minutes." As is the case with most tests, the FDA cautions there is a risk of false positive and negative results.

Ellume says its intention is for the test to cost $30 or less and while production has just started, the company expects to send out initial shipments the first week of January.

There is hope that at-home testing will not only expand Americans' access to coronavirus testing, but also reduce the burden on laboratories and test supplies, Hahn said. Read more the FDA's full announcement here. Tim O'Donnell

