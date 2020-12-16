Top Biden aide touts possibility of bipartisanship, then calls Republicans a 'bunch of f---ers'

One of President-elect Joe Biden's top advisers has some choice adjectives to describe Republicans — but is still proud of Biden's desire to work with them.

In an interview with activist Glennon Doyle for Glamour, Biden's incoming deputy chief of staff and former campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon discussed compromise, and how it played a big role in Biden's victory. The "sense of unity" Biden called for in his 2020 run helped him secure the Democratic nomination, O'Malley Dillon said — but that's not to say politicians on the other side of the aisle are "not a bunch of f---ers."

During his 2020 run, "the president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity," even when people would "mock him" by implying he couldn't work with Republicans, O'Malley Dillon said. "I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f---ers. Mitch McConnell is terrible," O'Malley Dillon continued. "But this sense that you couldn't wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? [Biden] rejected that" and "set out with this idea that unity was possible," securing him Americans' support.

Incoming Biden WH deputy Chief of Staff Omalley Dillon says she thinks big bipartisan deals are possible even though the Republicans are a “bunch of fuckers” and “mitch McConnell is terrible”https://t.co/1spD5B734q pic.twitter.com/I631xo97nm — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) December 16, 2020

Find O'Malley Dillon's whole interview with Doyle at Glamour. Kathryn Krawczyk