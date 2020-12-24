House GOP blocks Democrats' attempt to pass $2,000 stimulus checks backed by Trump

House Republicans blocked Democrats' attempt to approve $2,000 stimulus checks to Americans on Thursday, leaving the stimulus deal in limbo heading into the holidays.

Democrats tried to push the payments through by unanimous consent following President Trump's insistence earlier in the week that the previously-approved $600 payments were a "disgrace." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called Thursday's failed negotiations an "act of callousness" by Congressional Republicans, adding that Trump "must call on House Republicans to end their obstruction."

The initial package received Congressional approval on Monday, but lawmakers were sent back to the drawing board after President Trump demanded bigger checks. Further deliberation on the already-delayed coronavirus relief package is now set for Dec. 28. Marianne Dodson