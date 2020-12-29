Congressman-elect from Louisiana dies of COVID-19

Luke Letlow, a Republican congressman-elect from Louisiana's 5th District, died on Tuesday due to complications from COVID-19, his campaign manager announced.

Letlow, 41, contracted the virus last week, and was receiving treatment in the intensive care unit at a hospital in Shreveport, WDSU reports. He won his election in November with 62 percent of the vote, and was set to be sworn in as a congressman next month.

On Dec. 21, Letlow tweeted that he was thankful for the "continued outpouring of prayers and support for my family and me," and said he was "confident" that with the help of doctors, he would be "on the mend soon." Letlow added that he believed "strongly in the power of prayer" and had learned "firsthand how important plasma and blood donations are during this pandemic."

Letlow is survived by his wife, Julie Barnhill Letlow, and two young children. Catherine Garcia