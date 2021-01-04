nashville bombing
Nashville bomber mailed out packets that 'espoused his viewpoints,' FBI says

4:59 a.m.
Nashville bombing aftermath
Before he killed himself and damaged more than 40 buildings in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning, Anthony Warner "sent materials which espoused his viewpoints to several acquaintances throughout the country," FBI Special Agent Jason Pack told The Tennessean over the weekend. He declined to elaborate on what those packages contained, and law enforcement officials have not disclosed any motive Warner might have had to detonate explosives in his RV.

The Christmas morning blast killed Warner, wounded three other people, and badly damaged the AT&T building, curtailing internet and mobile service in five states. "Warner's father had worked for AT&T, and that connection was among possible motives drawing early attention of law enforcement," USA Today reports. Other possible motives are a little more fantastical.

Of the more than 40 buildings damaged in the explosion, 10 are considered unsafe for use and occupancy and at least two will need to be demolished, Metro Nashville officials said. Peter Weber

GOP in disarray
Paul Ryan, Dick Cheney, 9 ex-defense secretaries slam 'anti-conservative' GOP effort to overturn Biden's win

3:52 a.m.
Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld
"As the new Congress was sworn in Sunday, the Republican Party splintered badly as at least 12 senators planned to join about 140 House members to contest Joe Biden's election win," Politico reports. "The tensions are so high that individual GOP senators are now directly battling" in "open warfare against each other." While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is asking his caucus to accept President Trump's loss, Minority Leader Keven McCarthy (R-Calif.) is reportedly giving his GOP colleagues the green light to object to the Electoral College results on Wednesday.

McCarthy's predecessor, former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), urged Republicans to knock it off in a rare public statement Sunday. "Efforts to reject the votes of the Electoral College and sow doubt about Joe Biden's victory strike at the foundation of our republic," Ryan said. "It is difficult to conceive of a more anti-democratic and anti-conservative act," and "the fact that this effort will fail does not mean it will not do significant damage to American democracy." Trump has "had ample opportunity to challenge election results, and those efforts failed from lack of evidence," he added. "Joe Biden's victory is entirely legitimate."

Also on Sunday evening, all 10 living former defense secretaries signed an op-ed in The Washington Post affirming Biden's victory and warning that the military should not be dragged into Trump's effort to contest his loss. The signatories include James Mattis and Mark Epser, who served under Trump, as well as conservative stalwarts like Donald Rumsfeld and Dick Cheney. Cheney, who was also vice president for eight years, came up with the idea for the joint statement, said William Perry, President Bill Clinton's defense secretary.

"American elections and the peaceful transfers of power that result are hallmarks of our democracy," the defense secretaries said. "Our elections have occurred. Recounts and audits have been conducted. Appropriate challenges have been addressed by the courts. Governors have certified the results. And the electoral college has voted. The time for questioning the results has passed; the time for the formal counting of the Electoral College votes, as prescribed in the Constitution and statute, has arrived."

Chuck Hagel, a Republican who served as defense secretary under President Barack Obama, told the Post he considered whether warning about military intervention was an overreaction, but decided it was better to nip the idea, raised by some close Trump allies, in the bud. Peter Weber

Noted
Trump's official schedule says he will 'make many calls and have many meetings' Monday

2:11 a.m.

With just over two weeks left in President Trump's presidency, the White House is still putting out his daily schedule, but the schedules keep "sounding weirder and weirder," CNN's Kevin Liptak observed Sunday night. He was specifically pointing to the guidance for how Trump will spend Monday, before he heads to Georgia to campaign for the Republican incumbents in twin Senate special elections on Tuesday. "President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening," the White House said late Sunday. "He will make many calls and have many meetings."

There's a clear didn't-read-the-book-report vibe to Trump's official schedule, but we also know, thanks to Georgia's secretary of state and Trump's Twitter feed, that what Trump is working on and calling people about these days is his doomed effort to overturn his loss in the Nov. 3 election. The man who defeated him, President-elect Joe Biden, is also traveling to Georgia to campaign, his office said Sunday. Biden may have meetings and phone calls planned for Monday as well, but that didn't make the schedule. Peter Weber

Stop the Steal
Listen to, read Trump's entire 'desperate' 65-minute call with Georgia election officials

1:11 a.m.

President Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Saturday afternoon, his 19th call to Raffensperger's office since he lost Georgia, and the White House, to President-elect Joe Biden in November, The New York Times reported Sunday, citing White House switchboard logs. But it was the first time Raffensperger had spoken with Trump directly, the Times reports, and officials in his office recorded the call, with instructions from the secretary of state not to "release a transcript or a recording unless the president attacked state officials or misrepresented what had been discussed."

Trump did that in a tweet Sunday morning, and within hours, first The Washington Post, then other media organizations, obtained the recording, showing Trump repeatedly urging Raffensperger and his office's general counsel, Ryan Germany, to "find" enough votes to erase Biden's certified 11,779-vote win in the state. "There's nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you've recalculated" the vote tallies, Trump tells Raffensperger at one point. "I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have."

The Post put some of the most explosive exchanges in a video, but also released a transcript and recording of the entire 65-minute conversation.

"The rambling and at times incoherent conversation offered a remarkable glimpse of how consumed and desperate the president remains about his loss, unwilling or unable to let the matter go and still asserting he can reverse the results in enough battleground states to remain in office," the Post recaps. "His desperation was perhaps most pronounced during an exchange with Germany, Raffensperger's general counsel, in which he openly begged for validation." Trump also told Germany he has "a nice last name."

Trump did most of the talking, but Raffensperger and Germany politely pushed back, telling Trump his claims are baseless or demonstrably false.

Trump's call "was as outrageous as it was chilling," Dan Balz writes in a Washington Post analysis. "Here was a desperate president alternately begging, pleading, cajoling and, yes, seeming to threaten a state official — and fellow Republican — by asking for a change in the outcome of an election that already had been recounted and then certified." The call's content, he adds, "speaks for itself, and the audio excerpts should be heard by anyone who cares about the integrity of elections in America." You can read the transcript at the Post and listen to the entire call below. Peter Weber

round 5
Pelosi secures 4th term as House speaker

January 3, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will retain the speaker's gavel for another two years after she received a narrow majority of votes during Sunday's election on the House floor. Pelosi secured 216 votes, which turned out to be just two more than she needed, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) picked up 209. The victory marks Pelosi's fourth term as speaker.

Five Democrats defected — Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) voted for Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), who was not eligible for the role of House speaker, while Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.) voted for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). However, the other three lawmakers, Reps. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.), and Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), all voted present rather than for another person, which in this case means their votes didn't count against the tally, so they didn't threaten Pelosi's majority.

Several Democrats who opposed Pelosi's last bid in 2019 backed her this time around, which wound up making the difference. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Former FDA commissioner suggests 'dual strategy' to expedite COVID-19 vaccinations

January 3, 2021

While experts are urging patience with the slower-than-expected United States vaccine rollout, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Sunday suggested a logistical fix that could help speed things up.

Appearing on CBS News' Face the Nation, Gottlieb told host Margaret Brennan he thinks allowing public health departments to focus on getting the vaccine to hard-to-reach, vulnerable communities while simultaneously making the shots available to the wider population — with priority based on age — through retail pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS is the way to go. "You're not gonna see the long lines," he said. "They're gonna have a scheduling system in place, and it's gonna be a more orderly distribution."

Meanwhile, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed's chief science adviser, also appeared on Face the Nation, telling Brennan he isn't keen on following the United Kingdom's lead by spreading out the time between the first and second doses of the vaccines as a method for getting more people inoculated at a faster rate, since evidence is lacking. But he did say that "we know" Moderna's vaccine induces an "identical immune response" when given at half the dosage that is currently being administered. If that change is eventually allowed by the FDA, two shots would still be required, but it would still save enough of the vaccine to expedite the process. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Phone recording reveals Trump pleading with Raffensperger to 'find' thousands of Georgia ballots for him

January 3, 2021
Donald Trump.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump has been going at it with Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for weeks now over the latter's refusal to give credence to unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud in the state, and on Saturday, the pair aired it out over the phone. The Washington Post obtained a recording of the conversation in which Trump continues to push conspiracy theories and repeatedly calls on Raffensperger to find some way to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state. Raffensperger, for his part, held firm.

At one point during the call, Trump, who claims he won Georgia "by hundreds of thousands of votes," told Raffensperger he just wants "to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have." He also suggested to Raffensperger that "there's nothing wrong with saying ... that you've recalculated" and warned that unless "this can be straightened out before" Georgia's upcoming Senate runoffs, a lot of Republicans won't go to the polls "because they hate what you did to the president."

But there was no sign Trump's pleas or talk of criminal charges swayed Raffensperger even slightly — he told Trump the data he was arguing was incorrect and primarily based off social media posts, while his office's legal counsel, Ryan Germany, shot down Trump's conspiracies about voting machine tampering and ballot shredding.

Legal experts told the Post the phone call puts Trump in "legally questionable territory" since it could be construed as an attempt to get Raffensperger to doctor Georgia's election results, but ultimately they believe the "clearer transgression is a moral one." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

117th congress
It didn't even take an hour into the 117th Congress for drama to unfold on the House floor

January 3, 2021

The 117th Congress has been in session for about an hour, and the drama has already started in the House.

There are multiple reports that Democrat and Republican floor staff got into a shouting match because Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-Ga.), one of the more controversial newly-elected GOP lawmakers, and another unidentified freshman Republican refused to put their masks on the House floor in defiance of COVID-19 protocols.

Despite the commotion, they reportedly were not asked to leave the chamber.

Republicans are also reportedly upset that a plexiglass voting area has been set up in the gallery so that lawmakers who are supposed to be quarantining because of exposure to the coronavirus, but have not tested positive themselves, can vote in the House speaker elections later in the day. That description applies to two unnamed Democrats and one unknown Republican, though Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) argued the "shameful" decision was made only because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is determined to win re-election and can't afford too many absences within her party.

Meanwhile, things reportedly went much more smoothly in the Senate.

