georgia runoffs
Democrat Raphael Warnock claims victory over Sen. Kelly Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff

1:05 a.m.

Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) declared victory over Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) early Wednesday, as he led by 36,000 votes from Tuesday's runoff election. Loeffler has not conceded the race and The Associated Press has not projected a winner, but the remaining uncounted ballots are expected to be heavily Democratic. Warnock, 51, is pastor at Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. He would be Georgia's first Black senator and the first Black Democrat elected to the Senate from the South, NPR News reports.

"Tonight, we proved that with hope, hard work, and the people by our side, anything is possible," Warnock said in a virtual victory speech, mentioning his mother. "The other day, because this is America, the 82-year-old hands that used to pick somebody else's cotton went to the polls and picked her youngest son to be a United States senator."

The other runoff race in Georgia, between Democrat Jon Ossoff (D) and incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), is currently tied at 50 percent each. Peter Weber

What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate

4:06 a.m.

If Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff maintain their leads and win both up-for-grab Georgia Senate seats when the votes are all counted from Tuesday's election, the Senate will be split 50-50. Once Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is sworn in on Jan. 20, Democrats will have 51 votes and control of the chamber — Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will be majority leader and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will be minority leader, among other changes.

But there have only been three other 50-50 Senate splits in U.S. history, mostly for short periods, The Washington Post reports, and it isn't clear how this one will work out. The last time the Senate was evenly divided, from January to June 2001, Democratic leader Tom Daschle (S.D.) and Republican leader Trent Lott (Miss.) reached a power-sharing agreement in which the committees were split evenly. Lott was majority leader from when Vice President Dick Cheney (R) took office until Democrats convinced Republican Jim Jeffords (Vt.) to switch parties, giving Democrats a 51-49 majority.

For those six months, "I could have been a horse's rear, and said, 'We have the majority, the hell with you,'" Lott told the Post on Tuesday. "And we would have had daily warfare." The Senate could replicate that 2001 agreement, as McConnell suggested in 2016, but Lott is skeptical, given the increased polarization in the Senate. "Tom Daschle and I used to talk more in a day than Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer do in a month of Sundays," he said.

Either way, Democrats can use their 51 votes to set the Senate agenda, green-light President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet and other appointees, confirm federal judges and Supreme Court nominees, and pass certain budget-related items under the reconciliation process. Most other legislation needs 60 votes to overcome a filibuster — which Democrats could also scrap but won't, thanks to objections from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and other moderates.

Since Democrats also control the House, the Post's Dave Weigel notes, they can use the Congressional Review Act to kill any Trump administration regulations enacted in the past few months, as Republicans did liberally with Obama administration regulations in early 2017. If either Georgia Democrat loses, the Senate remains in GOP control. Peter Weber

Democrat Raphael Warnock projected winner in 1st Georgia Senate race, unseating Kelly Loeffler

2:14 a.m.

Democrat Raphael Warnock, the 51-year-old pastor a Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church, has won Tuesday's runoff race against incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), The Associated Press and NBC News projected early Wednesday morning. Warnock already declared victory, but Loeffler has not conceded.

Assuming Warnock's win is certified, he will be the first Black U.S. senator from Georgia and the first Black Democrat elected to the Senate in the South. Loeffler was appointed to the seat in 2019, to fill in for retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson (R). Warnock would serve until Isakson's term ended in 2022. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
To celebrate the new year, loyal customer leaves juice bar workers a $2,021 tip

2:08 a.m.
A restaurant bill holder.
iStock

The year 2021 got off to a good start for the workers at Miami Squeeze.

On New Year's Day, a regular customer came into the North Miami Beach juice bar and health food restaurant and placed a $71.84 breakfast order. When she signed her receipt, she left a $2,021 tip plus a note: "Happy New Year!!! Always love coming here."

Kelly Amar, whose parents have owned Miami Squeeze for 35 years, told The Miami Herald this is "the biggest tip we've ever gotten by far. This blows out anything we've ever gotten." The customer requested that the tip be split among everyone who works at Miami Squeeze, which resulted in each employee receiving almost $100. "It was a really special moment," Amar said.

While business is doing better now than it was during the beginning of the pandemic, Miami Squeeze is still a long way from fully recovering, and the customer's generosity made a big difference in the lives of employees. "This was her way of giving back and this really helps us because this has been a really hard year for all of us," Amar said. Catherine Garcia

The Drudge Report thinks Democrats won both Georgia runoff races, control of the Senate

1:52 a.m.

Neither race in Tuesday's Senate runoff elections in Georgia has been called by The Associated Press, but Matt Drudge is ready to project that Democrats Rafael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have upset both Republican incumbents, demoting Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to minority leader.

Warnock looks very likely to win, with a 36,000-vote lead and nearly all ballots counted, but Ossoff and Perdue are basically tied. "As of Wednesday morning," AP says, "it was too early to call the close races." But since most of the thousands of outstanding votes are in solidly Democratic counties, the Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman predicted that not only would Ossoff beat Perdue, he would likely do so by enough to avoid a recount.

The New York Times election needles concur.

If both Warnock and Ossoff win, the Senate will be tied 50-50, and with Vice President Kamala Harris as the deciding vote, Democrats would be in charge of the White House and both chambers of Congress. Peter Weber

Trailing behind Warnock, Loeffler says she still has 'a path to victory'

1:16 a.m.
Kelly Loeffler.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) told supporters on Tuesday night that she's certain she'll be able to gain enough votes to defeat her Democratic challenger, the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

With 97 percent of the vote in, Warnock is ahead of Loeffler by nearly 36,000 votes. "This is a game of inches," she said during a brief speech. "We're gonna win this election. We're gonna save this country." Loeffler declared that she still has "a path to victory," and will make sure "every legal vote" is counted.

Loeffler was appointed to her seat in late 2019, after Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson resigned due to health issues. She announced Monday night that she will join Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and other Republican senators in objecting to the formal Electoral College vote count on Wednesday. They are doing this at the behest of President Trump, who has falsely claimed the election was fraudulent. During her Tuesday night speech, Loeffler said she will head to Washington, D.C., in the morning so she can "fight for this president." Catherine Garcia

Trump tweets
Trump denies report Pence informed him he can't overturn the election

12:44 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence told President Trump over lunch on Tuesday that he does not have the power to block Congress from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory on Wednesday, The New York Times reports. Earlier Tuesday, Trump had tweeted, incorrectly, that the "the vice president has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors," as president of the Senate. Pence does not believe that, his aides say, but he has not stated so publicly. He also did not deny the Times report, but Trump did Tuesday night, in a statement dated Jan. 5, 2020.

The Times report is "fake news," Trump insisted. "The vice president and I are in total agreement that the vice president has the power to act."

Trump has been privately and publicly cajoling Pence "to find a way to use his role on Wednesday to give credence to his unfounded claims — rejected by the states and in scores of court cases and backed by no evidence — that the election was stolen from him through widespread fraud," the Times reports. "The president has told several people privately that he would rather lose with people thinking it was stolen from him than that he simply lost."

Pence absolutely cannot make Trump president, but he can add some "drama to the theater" of Wednesday's proceedings, Ohio State University law professor Edward Foley told the Times. "We know the end result," he added, "we just don't know when we will get there or what procedure we will take to get there."

Pence has been meeting with parliamentarians and lawyers to figure out the parameter of his role, and while he is expected to stay in his lane, he is also "desperate to find some middle ground" by "placating the president to avoid a rift that could torpedo" Pence's political hopes while also following the law, the Times reports. Pence "indicated to the president that he would keep studying the issue up until the final hours before the joint session of Congress begins," for example, and he may acknowledge Trump's fraud claims during the Senate debates, the Times adds. Some Pence allies "conceded that he would have benefited from telegraphing more aggressively over the past few days that he was not going to be able to rescue the president from defeat." Peter Weber

keeping up with kimye
Kim Kardashian is reportedly planning to divorce Kanye West

12:44 a.m.
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West.
Jean-Baptiste LaCroix/AFP via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been on the rocks for months now, multiple sources told People, and divorce appears to be imminent.

Kardashian, 40, and West, 43, were married in May 2014 and share four children. A person close to the couple told E! News they've "seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while."

While Kardashian has reportedly hired well-known divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, she has yet to actually file the paperwork. West is waiting for her to make her move, a source told People, but he's "okay. He's sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it's coming soon." Another source told E! News Kardashian is "only focused on what's best for the kids. It's a tough decision for her and she's figuring it out."

Last year was a rough one for Kardashian and West, with the rapper accusing his wife and her mother, Kris Jenner, of trying to have him locked up. In response, Kardashian asked the public to show West compassion, saying that he has bipolar disorder and "anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredible complicated and painful it is to understand." Whatever happens with Kardashian and West, it won't air on Keeping Up With the Kardashians — the reality show that launched Kardashian and her family to stardom is ending in early 2021 after 20 seasons. Catherine Garcia

