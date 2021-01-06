Hong Kong police arrest 53 pro-democracy advocates, U.S. lawyer, under new national security law

Georgia had to big Senate elections Tuesday, and "to support the Republican candidates, last night the president went down to Georgia — as devils often do," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "But the main thing on his mind was tomorrow's congressional certification of Joe Biden's win. The president still thinks he has a chance to somehow overturn that, partly because the guy overseeing the certification ceremony" is his loyal vice president, Mike Pence, "and he really expects Pence to have his back on this."

"The thing is, Pence's role as president of the Senate is a purely ceremonial job," Colbert noted. "The vice president can't arbitrarily decide who's the next president! Otherwise, in 2001 I'm gonna guess Al Gore would have picked Al Gore," Still he said, "this is gotta be a painful moment for Pence, having to choose between the country he loves and the man he's pledged to help destroy it."

The Late Show predicted how Pence will choose in an animated short.

"Yeah, Trump has be begging Pence to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote tomorrow," which Pence can't do, Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "Pence's only role is to preside over the ballot counting — he's basically one step above a BINGO caller." That may be sad, he said, but at least Pence isn't Trump, "still campaigning for an election he already lost. Imagine Justin Guarini tweeting today, 'Text 50815 to make me the next American Idol!'"

"Trump still has a lot of supporters, he still has plenty of talking heads who eagerly peddle these cockamamie claims that the election was stolen," and "at least a dozen Republican senators and about 140 Republicans in the House are planning to object to certifying the results of the election tomorrow," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "It's a move that will certainly fail. The only question now is what is Mike Pence gonna do about?"